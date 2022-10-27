Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
timespub.com
Spotlight: Nothing Bundt Cakes of Newtown
Stroll past the storefront of Nothing Bundt Cakes of Newtown at 2838 S. Eagle Road. The irresistible baking aroma will draw you into the shop, where friendly staff will welcome you. Pick a flavor – one of 10 or more – and buy yourself a “Bundtini,” a small cake just for you, or a ”Bundtlet” for you and a friend. You will delight both in the flavor and light-and-airy texture.
phillygrub.blog
Delco Steaks “Rolls” Out Phillies P-Shaped Cheesesteak Roll for Red October
Delco Steaks is “rolling” out the DELCODELPHIA, a 20-oz black Angus ribeye cheesesteak with Cooper sharp cheese on a Carangi Baking Company Phillies P-shaped seedless Italian loaf roll now through the end of the World Series while supplies last. The DELCODELPHIA is available at Delco Steaks’ Ridley and...
Tasty Tasting Menus: Three Recommendations Ensure Diners Get Their Kicks out of Prix Fixe
Three Montgomery County restaurants got a big nod for their small servings of tasting menu shared fare. Prix fixe tasting menus are becoming locally popular among restaurateurs — who gain the advantage of some evenness with diners’ selections — and patrons — who can sample dishes they may not ordinarily try. The Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Jenn Ladd sampled 15 tasting menus in the Phila. suburbs and noted three in Montgomery County that are tip-top.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Altomonte’s
It is often said the connection between food and wine is infinite and timeless; and, no one holds that relationship with more reverence than the Italians. The path Altomonte’s has travelled over the years, from their humble beginnings as a corner butcher shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, all the way to their current status being one of the country’s foremost authentic and diversified Italian Specialty Markets, has always been one of growth. However, the family owners at Altomonte’s take a unique approach to their company’s growth. With each and every step they take outwardly, they reach deeper and deeper down into their rootstock. They have an unwavering conviction in this mindset. Everything must be firmly balanced.
Perkasie Restaurant Listed as Having One of the Best Tasting Menus in the Philadelphia Area
The Perkasie establishment has a wide array of dining options for everyone.Image via Maize Restaurant. A Bucks County restaurant just made a major list of eateries with the best tasting menus, a huge accomplishment in the local dining scene. Jenn Ladd wrote about the restaurant in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
20 absolute best steak restaurants in South NJ
Is there anything better than a tender, juicy, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned steak?. With apologies to those that don't eat meat, there isn't much that beats hearing that sizzle of a perfect steak coming off of a grill. Let's face it -- when you want a steak, you gotta have...
fox29.com
Best seat in the house: Phillies ball girl also helps Philadelphia's own in the operating room
PHILADELPHIA - Citizens Bank Park by day, hospital O.R. by night - one Phillies ballgirl is having the time of her life!. Cailyn Chow, a Mount Laurel native, has been a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan. And one day, a friend suggested she take that fandom to the next level. "The...
timespub.com
Spotlight: Judd’s and Jackson’s at Spring Mill Country Club
Judd’s and Jackson’s restaurant is in the Ivyland/Warminster area. Enter the long windy driveway, and you will see a beautiful view of the golf course. Walk through the front door to feel the warmth of a family-run business and a welcome that we are so happy you are here.
timespub.com
Four Lanes End Garden Club Holiday House Country Store
Four Lanes End Garden Club will host their Holiday House Country Store on Saturday, November 19th, from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Please join them at the Richardson House, located on the corner of Bellevue and Maple Avenues in Langhorne for this special event. The store will be filled with a beautiful variety of handcrafted items for your holiday decorating or gift giving purposes. Their famous homemade cookies (made by FLEGC members) will be available for purchase.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia
- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
Hulmeville Resident Grows His Army of Yard Zombies to 14, Spreading Halloween Fun in the Area
The Hulmeville native is known for decoration his yard with frightful zombies every year. A Bucks County resident has been creating one of the best Halloween sites in the area on his front yard, a great Halloween spectacle. JD Mullane wrote about the spooky sight for the Bucks County Courier Times.
A chance at TV news turns into 35 years at WFMZ for Rob Vaughn
For long-time Lehigh Valleyians, that line and the man reading it have been much-loved constants on local airwaves for 35 years.
phl17.com
‘Hayride to Hell’ is a new horror movie filmed in Malvern, PA
Hayride to Hell is a feature length horror film shot right here in PA! The movie was produced on a family farm called Sugartown Strawberries in Malvern, PA. “This is a movie with legitimacy,” Bob Lange of Sugartown Scares Productions says proudly, “I think people are going to be very surprised that a movie of this quality can be produced with the budget that we had.”
Council Rock North Grad Surprises Grandparents with Tickets to See the Phillies at the World Series
The Upper Makefield man got his grandparents tickets to see their favorite sports team. A graduate of Council Rock High School North recently surprised his grandparents with tickets to one of the biggest games of the year. Michele Haddon wrote about the generous gift in the Bucks County Courier Times.
visitphilly.com
19 Fun Things to Do in Philadelphia That Don't Involve Drinking
A guide to fun things to do as a couple or group: cheese school, rock climbing, mini-golf and more... Here in Greater Philadelphia, we like to keep busy. Whether that means climbing up a rock wall or making our very own glass creations, we have loads of options for channeling our creativity, discovering new hobbies or honing our various skill sets.
Farmer Preserves Family Legacy by Shooting Horror Film at His Malvern Farm
Image screen from Hayride to Hell.Image via Colonial Theatre. Driven by the need to preserve his family legacy, Robert Lange, owner of Willisbrook Farm in Malvern, made a horror movie in which the sympathy lies with the murderous protagonist, writes Peter Crimmins for WHYY.
The Absolute Best Bars in South Jersey to Watch the World Series
For the first time in 13 years, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series. You told us the absolute best bars in South Jersey to watch the showdown against the Houston Astros. We asked, you answered! Yeah, you could sit home on your couch watching every hit and strike...
Perkasie Brewery Celebrates Grand Opening of Latest Taproom, Offers Unique Brews for Customers
A Bucks County brewery has just announced the opening their latest taproom this weekend, with plenty of custom brews on tap. Van Lieus Brewing Company is celebrating its grand opening on Oct. 29 at its new taproom, located at 211 West Walnut Street in Perkasie. The festivities will kick-off with a ribbon-cutting at 3:00 PM with local officials and the community.
morethanthecurve.com
Honeygrow will be located next to Shake Shack at Plymouth Meeting Mall
On October 13th, MoreThanTheCurve.com reported that Honeygrow is opening a location at the Plymouth Meeting Mall. At the time, information regarding a specific location at the mall and the timeline were not available. The mall’s website has now been updated to include Honeygrow as “coming soon” and lists the location...
Comments / 0