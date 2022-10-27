Read full article on original website
doppleronline.ca
COVID outbreak in Huntsville hospital’s east wing declared over, while south wing remains in outbreak
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared the COVID-19 outbreak on East Wing at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site over. The outbreak lasted 19 days, and through outbreak management protocols including testing, 11 patient cases and five staff cases were attributed...
WAFF
Huntsville Police investigating Sunday murder, suspect arrested
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department investigated a murder that occurred Sunday. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the murder occurred on Boardman St. around 4 p.m. Sunday. HPD officials say that it appears to have been a domestic-related incident. Ronnie Cupps, 39 was charged with the murder...
Flu outbreak shuts down Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says their administrative offices will be closed until Wednesday, November 2 due to sickness.
Alabama man dies after car leaves roadway
A man has died after his car hit a ditch and turned over in Morgan County on Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2002 Dodge Ram ran off the road, hit a ditch, and overturned at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WAFF
Moulton man arrested following multi-state crime spree, high-speed chase
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - During the past month Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and its Criminal Investigation Division received reports of theft of personal checks, forging and passing of those checks. After an investigation Paden Terry, 34 was developed as one of the suspects. In that investigation, it was...
Mental evaluation, trial set for Tuscumbia woman charged with murder
A mental evaluation has been requested for a woman charged with shooting and killing a man earlier this year, along with a trial date being set for the case.
Missing Alabama woman identified as body found in Marshall County shed
The body of a woman found inside a shed south of the town of Grant was identified by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office on Saturday. Authorities confirmed that Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab, was found inside a shed on property along Stewart Hollow Road. Her body was discovered by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday while authorities were searching the property after Green’s family reported her missing.
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. man arrested for dogfighting
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Lauderdale County was arrested and charged with 17 counts of dogfighting and over 60 counts of animal cruelty. Earlier in October authorities seized multiple dogs from a property in Tuscumbia after discovering the dog fighting. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for Lamarcus Ricks after the incident.
WAFF
Local artist highlights the issue of a lack of affordable housing in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Affordable housing is a big issue in the Tennessee Valley. There are few options for people and some families are getting priced out. Local leaders say there’s a significant need for affordable housing in our community. Talking about it is one thing, but seeing it...
Huntsville renters face eviction as emergency rental assistance funds dry up
Madison County residents are losing their homes while waiting for COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance checks to come in the mail.
Alabama school district celebrates growing Hispanic population: ‘Amazing and beautiful’
A high school auditorium erupted with cheers as a group of older and younger students converged on the stage, melding a mix of Latin American art forms in a Carnival-style dance called “Los Chinelos.”. “He’s doing the iguana! He’s doing the iguana!” one student screamed, pointing to a classmate...
wvtm13.com
Cullman man enters 15th month at UAB Hospital, and he can't leave until he gets a double lung-heart transplant
It’s Groundhog Day for Jason McCollum. Then again, every day is Groundhog Day. Waking up every morning in a UAB Hospital bed. Just like he’s done for over 14 months. Jason McCollum is 49 years old, a loving husband and a father of three. He’s been at UAB...
wbrc.com
ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The festivities all week lead up to the big game for the Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets battled it out Saturday afternoon at Legion Field. Tens of thousands came together to watch and celebrate, no matter their age or Classic experience.
Shoals Theatre hosting first movie night in almost 40 years
On October 28, the Historic Shoals Theatre will host its first movie night since 1984.
rocketcitynow.com
UNA parts ways with Chris Willis as head football coach
UNA Director of Athletics Dr. Josh Looney has announced a change in the leadership of the football program. Head Coach Chris Willis closes his six seasons at UNA.
WAFF
Former UNA President passes away at 78
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former president of the University of North Alabama, Dr. Robert Leslie Potts passed away on Friday at the age of 78. “Robert’s life was a celebration of the causes he held dear - from his leadership at the University of North Alabama to his role as a long-time advocate for diversity in our state and our region,” UNA President Dr. Ken Kitts said. “Dena and I join the campus and community in mourning the loss of our colleague and friend. He leaves a strong legacy at UNA as a dedicated and tireless supporter of students and their success. Robert will be greatly missed.”
rocketcitynow.com
North Alabama Football makes head coaching change
FLORENCE, Ala — University of North Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Josh Looney has announced a change in the leadership of the Lions’ football program. With the Lions 1-7 this season, head coach Chris Willis closes his six seasons at the helm of the Lion program with a 20-34 overall record.
calhoun.edu
Calhoun Announces Free Admission to All Fans for the 2022-2023 Women’s and Men’s Basketball Season
The Calhoun Community College Athletics Division is excited to announce free admission to all Warhawk basketball fans during its 2022-2023 season. The decision was made following the college’s decision to bring basketball back after nearly 21 years. “Our goal is to rebuild the fan base of our athletics programs,”...
