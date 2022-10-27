ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

doppleronline.ca

COVID outbreak in Huntsville hospital’s east wing declared over, while south wing remains in outbreak

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared the COVID-19 outbreak on East Wing at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site over. The outbreak lasted 19 days, and through outbreak management protocols including testing, 11 patient cases and five staff cases were attributed...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police investigating Sunday murder, suspect arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department investigated a murder that occurred Sunday. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the murder occurred on Boardman St. around 4 p.m. Sunday. HPD officials say that it appears to have been a domestic-related incident. Ronnie Cupps, 39 was charged with the murder...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama man dies after car leaves roadway

A man has died after his car hit a ditch and turned over in Morgan County on Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2002 Dodge Ram ran off the road, hit a ditch, and overturned at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Moulton man arrested following multi-state crime spree, high-speed chase

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - During the past month Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and its Criminal Investigation Division received reports of theft of personal checks, forging and passing of those checks. After an investigation Paden Terry, 34 was developed as one of the suspects. In that investigation, it was...
MOULTON, AL
AL.com

Missing Alabama woman identified as body found in Marshall County shed

The body of a woman found inside a shed south of the town of Grant was identified by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office on Saturday. Authorities confirmed that Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab, was found inside a shed on property along Stewart Hollow Road. Her body was discovered by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday while authorities were searching the property after Green’s family reported her missing.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. man arrested for dogfighting

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Lauderdale County was arrested and charged with 17 counts of dogfighting and over 60 counts of animal cruelty. Earlier in October authorities seized multiple dogs from a property in Tuscumbia after discovering the dog fighting. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for Lamarcus Ricks after the incident.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The festivities all week lead up to the big game for the Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets battled it out Saturday afternoon at Legion Field. Tens of thousands came together to watch and celebrate, no matter their age or Classic experience.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Former UNA President passes away at 78

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former president of the University of North Alabama, Dr. Robert Leslie Potts passed away on Friday at the age of 78. “Robert’s life was a celebration of the causes he held dear - from his leadership at the University of North Alabama to his role as a long-time advocate for diversity in our state and our region,” UNA President Dr. Ken Kitts said. “Dena and I join the campus and community in mourning the loss of our colleague and friend. He leaves a strong legacy at UNA as a dedicated and tireless supporter of students and their success. Robert will be greatly missed.”
FLORENCE, AL
rocketcitynow.com

North Alabama Football makes head coaching change

FLORENCE, Ala — University of North Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Josh Looney has announced a change in the leadership of the Lions’ football program. With the Lions 1-7 this season, head coach Chris Willis closes his six seasons at the helm of the Lion program with a 20-34 overall record.
FLORENCE, AL

