Twitter is now officially owned by Elon Musk: Here’s the latest

Elon Musk now owns Twitter after finalizing the $44 billion buyout on Thursday. Musk has already fired former CEO Parag Agarwal, amongst different high executives. “The bird is freed,” reads Elon Musk’s newest tweet from an hour in the past. He’s now the self-proclaimed Chief Twit in control of Twitter.
Elon Musk has pulled more than 50 Tesla employees into Twitter

Workers, largely software program engineers from the Autopilot workforce, into his Twitter takeover, CNBC has discovered. Musk, who’s CEO of automaker Tesla and re-usable rocket maker SpaceX, accomplished the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Oct. 28 and made his mark there instantly. He fired the corporate’s CEO, CFO, coverage and authorized workforce leaders immediately, and has additionally dissolved Twitter’s board of administrators.
What do they do all day?

Publicis desires Leon to assist blue-chip shoppers like Walmart, UBS Group AG and Nestle perceive what the blockchain, NFTs and a extra immersive web expertise may imply for his or her companies. The stakes are doubtlessly large: McKinsey & Co. consultants estimate that annual international spending associated to this digital panorama may attain as a lot as $5tn by 2030.
Apple worsens selloff over iPhone 14 U-turn

Apple had advised its suppliers to curtail efforts to extend the meeting of its iPhone 14 lineup. Apple Inc shares fell 4% in premarket buying and selling on Wednesday and piled stress on different development shares following a report that the tech big was dropping its plans to spice up manufacturing of the most recent mannequin of its flagship iPhone.
iOS 16.1 Makes Apple Fitness Plus Way Cheaper To Use, Boosts Dynamic Island

Apple’s iOS 16.1 replace was launched a couple of month after the discharge of iOS 16. The newest replace tweaks some options and interface choices, provides different options many anticipated can be included with iOS 16 and brings iPadOS 16 to suitable iPads. If you have not up to date already, we will present you how to download iOS 16.1.
Updated Google logo for the Android phone’s home screen

Google has overhauled the look of its Phone, Contacts, and Messages apps. Users have seen the New Google Phone brand showing on their dwelling screens. Web customers will see the brand new brand animation as a splash display earlier than being directed to threads. The human thoughts is stressed and...
Facebook became Meta one year ago, but its metaverse dream feels as far away as ever

Even by Facebook’s requirements, 2021 was a tough 12 months. Even by Facebook’s requirements, 2021 was a tough 12 months. A series of damning reports based mostly on leaks from a whistleblower raised uncomfortable questions about Facebook’s affect on society; the corporate continued reeling from concerns about the usage of its platform to prepare the January 6 Capitol riot; and privacy changes from Apple threatened its core promoting enterprise. Meanwhile, younger customers had been flocking to TikTok.
NAM Info Debuts AI-Backed AP and AR Platform

IT companies and expertise administration firm NAM Info has entered the bogus intelligence (AI) house with the debut of an accounts payable (AP) and Accounts Receivable (AR) AI co-worker. According to a Saturday (Oct. 29) news release, the product — dubbed APAR — was developed with AI-based accounting options firm...
Netflix picks up another game studio with Spry Fox acquisition

Today Netflix has announced the acquisition of Spry Fox, one other recreation studio that can assist to proceed the build-out of the corporate’s gaming-centric efforts. With this acquisition, Spry Fox may even be the sixth in-house recreation studio for Netflix. Following two inner studios and three different acquisitions over the previous yr.
Apple supercycle predicted thanks to more first-time buyers

Another Apple supercycle has been predicted, because of a rising variety of merchandise being purchased by these new to the corporate’s merchandise. A brand new market intelligence examine says that the iPhone 14, Macs, and Apple Watch all noticed very giant numbers of these shopping for for the primary time …
This 55″ Sony 4K TV is $400 off and has Exclusive PS5 features

Amazon is at present shaving $402 off of the common worth of the Sony 55-inch X90K 4K Google TV. That brings it down to simply $898. That’s additionally good for an all-time low right here. Amazon does additionally produce other sizes on sale, the 65-inch is all the way...
Apple delays new MacBook Pro and Mac mini

While many rumors had suggested that Apple will launch an up to date model of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacE book Pro someday this fall, a pair of recent stories at the moment says that’s not the case in spite of everything. A brand new provide chain rumor alongside a brand new report from Bloomberg signifies that Apple shouldn’t be planning to launch any further Mac updates this 12 months…
Microsoft confirms Outlook sign-in issue

Outlook customers who try to sign-in to their account in Outlook or on outlook.com could obtain the error message “You cannot sign up right here with a private account. Use your work or faculty account as an alternative” after they attempt to sign-in on the web site. Other Outlook customers might even see a “Need Password” message on the standing bar, and after they try to sign-in, get the identical error message listed above.
Samsung’s US Galaxy S22 Android 13 rollout expands from Verizon to T-Mobile

Samsung was considerably unexpectedly solely the second main (non-Google) smartphone vendor to update (at least) one of its Android devices to the most recent steady OS model, following comparatively shortly after OnePlus. What it’s possible you’ll not have realized is that the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra began receiving...

