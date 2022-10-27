ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Apple Stock Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat, Hopeful Holiday Sales Forecast

Apple (AAPL) shares moved firmly higher Friday trading after a solid set of fourth quarter earnings offset a muted holiday quarter sales outlook for the world's biggest tech company. "We did better than we anticipated, in spite of the fact that foreign exchange was a significant negative for us," CFO...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Apple Shares

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 4.40% to $151.17 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the...
invezz.com

Amazon share price forecast after Q3 results

The company's management updated financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported third-quarter results on Thursday, and the company’s management updated financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter. Third-quarter results missed estimates, while the e-commerce giant’s forecast for the holiday sales growth showed many of...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
TechCrunch

Here’s why ServiceNow’s stock soared in a week of dismal tech earnings reports

Even an enterprise stalwart like Salesforce is behind hounded by activist investors. The fact is that few have been spared, whether startups or established public companies. We’ve seen a litany of stories on hiring freezes, layoff announcements, and tech stocks taking bigger hits than an NFL quarterback behind a bad offensive line — in other words, getting crushed.
AOL Corp

Apple reports record revenue but disappoints on iPhone and services

Apple (AAPL) reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, reporting record revenue but missing analysts' expectations in key categories such as iPhone and services. Here are the numbers that came down Thursday from the iPhone-maker, as compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue: $90.15 billion actual versus $88.64 billion expected. EPS: $1.29 actual...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains

Stocks are broadly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, a modest step back for the major indexes in an otherwise banner October for the market. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 1:28 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is on pace for an 8.2% monthly gain, its first since July following two straight monthly losses.
NASDAQ

Amazon Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock price tumbled 13% during after-hours trading on Thursday, Oct. 27, after the e-commerce and cloud giant posted its third-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 15% year over year (and grew 19% in constant currency terms) to $127.1 billion, but that total missed analysts' estimates by $370 million. Its net income fell 9% to $2.9 billion, or $0.28 per share, which still cleared the consensus forecast by seven cents.
tipranks.com

Coca-Cola Delivers Fizzy Q3, Beats Estimates

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported strong Q3 results with revenues of $11.1 billion, up 10% year-over-year, beating analysts’ estimates by $600 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.69 per share for the beverage giant, a rise of 7% year-over-year in the third quarter and surpassing Street estimates of $0.64 per share.
tipranks.com

Amazon Joins Tech Carnage: Stock Hammered after Q3 Report

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.28, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.22 per share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates six times. Sales increased 14.7% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $127.1...
Benzinga

XPO Logistics Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings

XPO Logistics Inc XPO reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 7% year-on-year, to $3.04 billion, missing the consensus of $3.10 billion. Excluding Q3 FY21 revenue from the company's intermodal operation, which was sold in March 2022, Q3 FY22 revenue increased year-over-year by 3%. Segment Revenue: North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment...
Benzinga

Recap: Sony Group Q2 Earnings

Sony Group SONY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 02:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sony Group beat estimated earnings by 20.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.28. Revenue was down $1.64 billion from the same...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Benzinga

US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
daystech.org

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Will Not Get Android 13 Update: Here’s Why

Samsung’s first foldable telephone is shedding Android help this 12 months. The firm launched the Galaxy Z Fold round three years again, which suggests the system has come to the tip of the cycle. So, in easy phrases, Samsung won’t be upgrading the Galaxy Z Fold to Android 13 and even some other model from right here on.
Benzinga

Why Globalstar's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Globalstar, Inc. GSAT shares are trading higher by 7.39% to $2.18 during Monday's session after Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $5 price target. Over the past 5 trading sessions, the stock has rallied approximately 23%. The company last week announced that it will...
The Hollywood Reporter

Charter Loses 204,000 Pay TV Subs in Third Quarter, Adds 75,000 Broadband Users

Cable giant Charter Communications, in which John Malone’s Liberty Broadband owns a big stake, reported its third-quarter results Friday, including slowed broadband subscriber growth and a bigger pay TV user loss than in the year-ago period. The company, led by chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge, lost 204,000 pay TV subscribers in its latest quarter, compared with a loss of 121,000 in the year-ago period. It ended September with a total of 15.29 million pay TV customers.More from The Hollywood ReporterApple Services Revenue Drops Slightly to $19.2B As Total Subscriptions Top 900MNBCUniversal Third-Quarter Earnings Rise, Peacock Loss Hits $614M, Comcast Takes $8.6B Sky ChargesYouTube Sees Ad...

