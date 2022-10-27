Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Stock Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat, Hopeful Holiday Sales Forecast
Apple (AAPL) shares moved firmly higher Friday trading after a solid set of fourth quarter earnings offset a muted holiday quarter sales outlook for the world's biggest tech company. "We did better than we anticipated, in spite of the fact that foreign exchange was a significant negative for us," CFO...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
What's Going On With Apple Shares
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 4.40% to $151.17 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the...
Coca-Cola lifts forecasts as demand keeps pace with pricier sodas
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) on Tuesday joined rival PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) in raising annual forecasts as the two top sugary soda makers benefit from multiple price increases that have so far failed to take the fizz out of demand.
invezz.com
Amazon share price forecast after Q3 results
The company's management updated financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported third-quarter results on Thursday, and the company’s management updated financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter. Third-quarter results missed estimates, while the e-commerce giant’s forecast for the holiday sales growth showed many of...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
TechCrunch
Here’s why ServiceNow’s stock soared in a week of dismal tech earnings reports
Even an enterprise stalwart like Salesforce is behind hounded by activist investors. The fact is that few have been spared, whether startups or established public companies. We’ve seen a litany of stories on hiring freezes, layoff announcements, and tech stocks taking bigger hits than an NFL quarterback behind a bad offensive line — in other words, getting crushed.
AOL Corp
Apple reports record revenue but disappoints on iPhone and services
Apple (AAPL) reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, reporting record revenue but missing analysts' expectations in key categories such as iPhone and services. Here are the numbers that came down Thursday from the iPhone-maker, as compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue: $90.15 billion actual versus $88.64 billion expected. EPS: $1.29 actual...
US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains
Stocks are broadly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, a modest step back for the major indexes in an otherwise banner October for the market. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 1:28 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is on pace for an 8.2% monthly gain, its first since July following two straight monthly losses.
NASDAQ
Amazon Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock price tumbled 13% during after-hours trading on Thursday, Oct. 27, after the e-commerce and cloud giant posted its third-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 15% year over year (and grew 19% in constant currency terms) to $127.1 billion, but that total missed analysts' estimates by $370 million. Its net income fell 9% to $2.9 billion, or $0.28 per share, which still cleared the consensus forecast by seven cents.
tipranks.com
Coca-Cola Delivers Fizzy Q3, Beats Estimates
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported strong Q3 results with revenues of $11.1 billion, up 10% year-over-year, beating analysts’ estimates by $600 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.69 per share for the beverage giant, a rise of 7% year-over-year in the third quarter and surpassing Street estimates of $0.64 per share.
tipranks.com
Amazon Joins Tech Carnage: Stock Hammered after Q3 Report
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.28, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.22 per share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates six times. Sales increased 14.7% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $127.1...
Verizon Stock Plunges As Customers Switch To AT&T, Telus: Here's What's Happening
Verizon Communications Inc VZ gapped down about 4% to start Friday’s session and continued to slide almost 3% intraday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the quarter, the New York-based company lost 189,000 monthly subscribers after hiking charges to include additional fees in June, which may have contributed to the bearish reaction.
XPO Logistics Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings
XPO Logistics Inc XPO reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 7% year-on-year, to $3.04 billion, missing the consensus of $3.10 billion. Excluding Q3 FY21 revenue from the company's intermodal operation, which was sold in March 2022, Q3 FY22 revenue increased year-over-year by 3%. Segment Revenue: North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment...
Recap: Sony Group Q2 Earnings
Sony Group SONY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 02:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sony Group beat estimated earnings by 20.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.28. Revenue was down $1.64 billion from the same...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
daystech.org
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Will Not Get Android 13 Update: Here’s Why
Samsung’s first foldable telephone is shedding Android help this 12 months. The firm launched the Galaxy Z Fold round three years again, which suggests the system has come to the tip of the cycle. So, in easy phrases, Samsung won’t be upgrading the Galaxy Z Fold to Android 13 and even some other model from right here on.
Why Globalstar's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Globalstar, Inc. GSAT shares are trading higher by 7.39% to $2.18 during Monday's session after Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $5 price target. Over the past 5 trading sessions, the stock has rallied approximately 23%. The company last week announced that it will...
Charter Loses 204,000 Pay TV Subs in Third Quarter, Adds 75,000 Broadband Users
Cable giant Charter Communications, in which John Malone’s Liberty Broadband owns a big stake, reported its third-quarter results Friday, including slowed broadband subscriber growth and a bigger pay TV user loss than in the year-ago period. The company, led by chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge, lost 204,000 pay TV subscribers in its latest quarter, compared with a loss of 121,000 in the year-ago period. It ended September with a total of 15.29 million pay TV customers.More from The Hollywood ReporterApple Services Revenue Drops Slightly to $19.2B As Total Subscriptions Top 900MNBCUniversal Third-Quarter Earnings Rise, Peacock Loss Hits $614M, Comcast Takes $8.6B Sky ChargesYouTube Sees Ad...
Comments / 0