Apple reveals how it approached redesigning the new Home app in iOS 16
One of the dear updates that arrived with iOS 16 this fall is an overhauled Home app. Additions and modifications within the contemporary expertise embody a brand new UI and iconography, customizable sections, contemporary wallpapers, a extra seamless expertise, and extra. Now Apple has shared the way it approached the large Home app replace in an interview.
Updated Google logo for the Android phone’s home screen
Google has overhauled the look of its Phone, Contacts, and Messages apps. Users have seen the New Google Phone brand showing on their dwelling screens. Web customers will see the brand new brand animation as a splash display earlier than being directed to threads. The human thoughts is stressed and...
Apple iPhone updates: Which one is best?
More than a month after the discharge of iOS 16, Apple has made iOS 16.1 and iOS 15.7.1 to its iPhone users. Both of the updates deal with the identical safety points and embrace numerous new modifications. Apple’s support page stated it’s conscious of a report that the vulnerability mounted...
Apple shares new ‘All You Need is iPhone’ Apple Fitness+ ad
Apple has shared a brand new advert titled ‘Now all you need is iPhone’, which touts how Apple Fitness+ is now accessible to subscribe to, with out an Apple Watch. For the primary time with the discharge of iOS 16.1, Apple has dropped the requirement to have an Apple Watch to subscribe to Apple Fitness+, the pay-monthly health service providing studio-style exercises from coaches and trainers throughout the Fitness app.
which one to buy Android or iOS ; compare now specifications and more
Here you may examine the specs of iPhone 12 and OnePlus 10 professional. Here you may examine the flagship fashions from Apple and Oneplus. Now right here we’re going to examine the Oneplus 10 professional, which was launched on January 20, 2022, and the Apple iPhone 12, which was launched On October 13, 2020. Currently OnePlus is availabile at Rs.61,999. and Apple iPhone 13 out there at Rs. 49,990.
Four incredible iPhone tricks just added to your mobile – don’t miss them
APPLE just lately added 4 neat new options to iPhones throughout the globe. The handful of helpful new tips rolled out in a software program replace earlier this month. One of the massive adjustments is that Fitness+ works on iPhone even with out an Apple WatchCredit: Apple. However, if you...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Will Not Get Android 13 Update: Here’s Why
Samsung’s first foldable telephone is shedding Android help this 12 months. The firm launched the Galaxy Z Fold round three years again, which suggests the system has come to the tip of the cycle. So, in easy phrases, Samsung won’t be upgrading the Galaxy Z Fold to Android 13 and even some other model from right here on.
Even Cheaper Apple TV on the Way for Less Than $100
Despite the most recent Apple TV 4K mannequin coming in $50 cheaper than the earlier mannequin and with double the storage, Apple is reportedly planning to launch an much more reasonably priced Apple TV mannequin. The new Apple TV 4K already has a decrease beginning worth of $129,...
Apple worsens selloff over iPhone 14 U-turn
Apple had advised its suppliers to curtail efforts to extend the meeting of its iPhone 14 lineup. Apple Inc shares fell 4% in premarket buying and selling on Wednesday and piled stress on different development shares following a report that the tech big was dropping its plans to spice up manufacturing of the most recent mannequin of its flagship iPhone.
Two best Android Phones in market?
We is likely to be up for a whole android showdown to resolve the very best android telephone on the market. Unlike iPhone 14 Pro, these two units are evenly priced and do particular issues effectively. Yes, we’re speaking about Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro.
Twitter is now officially owned by Elon Musk: Here’s the latest
Elon Musk now owns Twitter after finalizing the $44 billion buyout on Thursday. Musk has already fired former CEO Parag Agarwal, amongst different high executives. “The bird is freed,” reads Elon Musk’s newest tweet from an hour in the past. He’s now the self-proclaimed Chief Twit in control of Twitter.
Apple iPad WiFi iOS with A13 Bionic has all-day battery life and more; check out now
A one-core Apple A9X CPU powers the Apple iPad Wi-Fi. It contains 4 GB of RAM. In September 2015, Apple launched the iPad WiFi iOS.The pill has a 12.90-inch display screen with a decision of 2732×2048 pixels and a pixel density of 264 pixels per inch (ppi). A one-core Apple A9X CPU powers the Apple iPad Wi-Fi. It contains 4 GB of RAM.
Early Black Friday Amazon deals: big bucks discounts are live
As with most Amazon units, it’s best to by no means, ever pay full worth for them as you are by no means that far-off from a sale. $19.99 is an actual steal for the most cost effective Lite model too. The primary caveat right here is you may solely be capable to stream in HD, not 4K. But when you’ve got an older TV (you may nonetheless want an HDMI slot), then it is a excellent approach to get a contemporary set of streaming apps with out forking out for a brand new TV.
Facebook became Meta one year ago, but its metaverse dream feels as far away as ever
Even by Facebook’s requirements, 2021 was a tough 12 months. Even by Facebook’s requirements, 2021 was a tough 12 months. A series of damning reports based mostly on leaks from a whistleblower raised uncomfortable questions about Facebook’s affect on society; the corporate continued reeling from concerns about the usage of its platform to prepare the January 6 Capitol riot; and privacy changes from Apple threatened its core promoting enterprise. Meanwhile, younger customers had been flocking to TikTok.
Would You Pay $20/Month for Twitter Verification?
There’s loads occurring over at Twitter due to its new proprietor, however let me say proper now that we right here at Droid Life don’t plan to report on every bit of stories that comes out of there. There are sufficient shops posting about each crap that Elon Musk takes, and albeit, I couldn’t care much less. However, a reported transfer quickly to happen on the platform straight impacts my Twitter account, plus the Droid Life account, so it appeared essential sufficient to share.
Holiday Gift Guide: Smartphone Accessories October 2022
The holidays are right here, so it’s time to start out excited about what to purchase your family members for presents. One good factor to contemplate is a cellphone accent. The world is stuffed with add-ons that make the smartphone expertise even higher. However, it may be onerous realizing...
Apple delays new MacBook Pro and Mac mini
While many rumors had suggested that Apple will launch an up to date model of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacE book Pro someday this fall, a pair of recent stories at the moment says that’s not the case in spite of everything. A brand new provide chain rumor alongside a brand new report from Bloomberg signifies that Apple shouldn’t be planning to launch any further Mac updates this 12 months…
Veira Group to manufacture Android, Google TVs in India with Skyworth
New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS): Electronics producer Veira Group on Monday introduced its partnership with Skyworth, a number one Global know-how model, to fabricate licensed Android and Google TVs in India. With this partnership, Skyworth to help Veira with its know-how answer for Android and Google TVs to provide the...
Apple supercycle predicted thanks to more first-time buyers
Another Apple supercycle has been predicted, because of a rising variety of merchandise being purchased by these new to the corporate’s merchandise. A brand new market intelligence examine says that the iPhone 14, Macs, and Apple Watch all noticed very giant numbers of these shopping for for the primary time …
Samsung’s US Galaxy S22 Android 13 rollout expands from Verizon to T-Mobile
Samsung was considerably unexpectedly solely the second main (non-Google) smartphone vendor to update (at least) one of its Android devices to the most recent steady OS model, following comparatively shortly after OnePlus. What it’s possible you’ll not have realized is that the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra began receiving...
