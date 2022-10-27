Read full article on original website
Related
Apple reveals how it approached redesigning the new Home app in iOS 16
One of the dear updates that arrived with iOS 16 this fall is an overhauled Home app. Additions and modifications within the contemporary expertise embody a brand new UI and iconography, customizable sections, contemporary wallpapers, a extra seamless expertise, and extra. Now Apple has shared the way it approached the large Home app replace in an interview.
Holiday Gift Guide: Smartphone Accessories October 2022
The holidays are right here, so it’s time to start out excited about what to purchase your family members for presents. One good factor to contemplate is a cellphone accent. The world is stuffed with add-ons that make the smartphone expertise even higher. However, it may be onerous realizing...
Updated Google logo for the Android phone’s home screen
Google has overhauled the look of its Phone, Contacts, and Messages apps. Users have seen the New Google Phone brand showing on their dwelling screens. Web customers will see the brand new brand animation as a splash display earlier than being directed to threads. The human thoughts is stressed and...
Google Play Console app update brings Pixel 7 support
The Google Play Console app is choosing up its first replace in additional than three years. The newest model provides assist for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The new Pixels are 64-bit-only Android telephones and may’t run 32-bit apps. Google final up to date the Play...
Even Cheaper Apple TV on the Way for Less Than $100
Despite the most recent Apple TV 4K mannequin coming in $50 cheaper than the earlier mannequin and with double the storage, Apple is reportedly planning to launch an much more reasonably priced Apple TV mannequin. The new Apple TV 4K already has a decrease beginning worth of $129,...
Four incredible iPhone tricks just added to your mobile – don’t miss them
APPLE just lately added 4 neat new options to iPhones throughout the globe. The handful of helpful new tips rolled out in a software program replace earlier this month. One of the massive adjustments is that Fitness+ works on iPhone even with out an Apple WatchCredit: Apple. However, if you...
Two best Android Phones in market?
We is likely to be up for a whole android showdown to resolve the very best android telephone on the market. Unlike iPhone 14 Pro, these two units are evenly priced and do particular issues effectively. Yes, we’re speaking about Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro.
Early Black Friday Amazon deals: big bucks discounts are live
As with most Amazon units, it’s best to by no means, ever pay full worth for them as you are by no means that far-off from a sale. $19.99 is an actual steal for the most cost effective Lite model too. The primary caveat right here is you may solely be capable to stream in HD, not 4K. But when you’ve got an older TV (you may nonetheless want an HDMI slot), then it is a excellent approach to get a contemporary set of streaming apps with out forking out for a brand new TV.
iOS 16.1 Makes Apple Fitness Plus Way Cheaper To Use, Boosts Dynamic Island
Apple’s iOS 16.1 replace was launched a couple of month after the discharge of iOS 16. The newest replace tweaks some options and interface choices, provides different options many anticipated can be included with iOS 16 and brings iPadOS 16 to suitable iPads. If you have not up to date already, we will present you how to download iOS 16.1.
Limited time offer! iPhone 13 Pro available with big discounts
Limited time provide! iPhone 13 Pro accessible with massive reductions. Apple launched the iPhone 13 Pro final yr in September. Aimed at video creators, the handset nonetheless ranks among the many main cellular content-creation machines. If you may have been searching for a handset with strong cameras and processing velocity,...
Apple Watch Series 3 can be yours at $149.00 in Black Friday Sale
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Space Gray – 38mm – Black Sport Band which prices $199.00 could be yours at $149.00 from Walmart. Make simple month-to-month funds over 3 to 48 months of $13.80/month based mostly on a purchase order worth of $149.00 at 20.00% APR for 12 months.
Leaked Poster May Confirm Galaxy S23 Design Changes
We’re getting near the tip of the yr, and that implies that leaks and rumors for the Galaxy S23 units are beginning to ramp up. Thanks to SamMobile, now we have a leaked poster that will present how the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will look, and when they are going to be introduced.
Instagram working on issue that locked users out of accounts
NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram mentioned it was engaged on a difficulty that left a seemingly giant variety of customers locked out of their accounts Monday morning. Some customers reported seeing a message that they have been locked out however have been nonetheless capable of scroll by way of their feeds. Others posting on Twitter mentioned they have been utterly shut out. Some reported that their variety of followers dropped, presumably as a result of these accounts have been locked.
Looking for an alternative to Elon Musk-owned Twitter? Jack Dorsey has something in mind
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is beta testing a brand new social media utility amid Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. If you aren’t pleased with Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking management of Twitter and are on the lookout for an alternative choice to the microblogging web site, then there’s excellent news for you.
10 things to know about if you want to hire Android programmer
Android growth is in excessive demand in addition to glorious Android coders. The cell market is rising and companies don’t need to miss alternatives. In 2020, the worldwide income of cell purposes reached $318 billion, according to Statista. This quantity grew by $60 billion in only one 12 months. Among essentially the most worthwhile endeavors are cell video games and social media apps.
Elon Musk may bring back Vine following Twitter deal
According to a brand new report, Elon Musk may very well bring back Vine from the lifeless. As most of you already know, the Tesla proprietor acquired Twitter for $44 billion fairly not too long ago, and it has huge plans for the corporate. He already fired the corporate’s prime...
Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
Twitter will revise its person verification course of, Elon Musk mentioned in a tweet on Sunday, simply days after he took over one of many world’s most influential social media platforms. “Whole verification process is being revamped right now”, Musk mentioned in his tweet with out giving extra particulars....
Top Early Meta Quest 2 VR Headsets, Controllers, Games & More Deals Highlighted by Deal Stripe
Save on Oculus Quest 2 offers on the early Black Friday sale, that includes Meta Quest 2 VR headsets, Touch controllers, VR video games and equipment gross sales. BOSTON, November 01, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Meta Quest 2 offers for 2022 are underway. Compare the most recent financial savings on Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one digital actuality headsets, Oculus video games, bundles, Touch controllers and extra equipment. View the most recent offers utilizing the hyperlinks beneath.
Would You Pay $20/Month for Twitter Verification?
There’s loads occurring over at Twitter due to its new proprietor, however let me say proper now that we right here at Droid Life don’t plan to report on every bit of stories that comes out of there. There are sufficient shops posting about each crap that Elon Musk takes, and albeit, I couldn’t care much less. However, a reported transfer quickly to happen on the platform straight impacts my Twitter account, plus the Droid Life account, so it appeared essential sufficient to share.
Facebook became Meta one year ago, but its metaverse dream feels as far away as ever
Even by Facebook’s requirements, 2021 was a tough 12 months. Even by Facebook’s requirements, 2021 was a tough 12 months. A series of damning reports based mostly on leaks from a whistleblower raised uncomfortable questions about Facebook’s affect on society; the corporate continued reeling from concerns about the usage of its platform to prepare the January 6 Capitol riot; and privacy changes from Apple threatened its core promoting enterprise. Meanwhile, younger customers had been flocking to TikTok.
