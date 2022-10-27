ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

At least one big investor is calling for Mark Zuckerberg to throw in the towel on the metaverse, saying Meta 'lost the confidence of investors'

Mark Zuckerberg's multi-billion dollar metaverse investment has drawn ire from at least one prominent tech investor. Brad Gerstner from Altimeter Capital published an open letter, telling Meta it has "lost the confidence of investors." Gerstner suggested layoffs and limiting the company's metaverse investment for Meta to regain "focus." Mark Zuckerberg...
TheStreet

Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)

Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
ValueWalk

Special: The Only Stocks To Buy In A Recession

When you think of “recession-proof” stocks… what comes to mind?. The widespread (but wrong) belief is companies that sell “essentials,” like Clorox or Johnson & Johnson, are the best way to ride out a recession. Bonhoeffer Fund September 2022 Performance Update. Bonhoeffer Fund's performance update...
