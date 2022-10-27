Read full article on original website
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Considered game-time decision
Lopez (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's game against Detroit, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Lopez was listed as probable for Monday's game due to a non-COVID illness, but the team will need to see how he fares during pregame warmups before determining his status. If he's unavailable, Bobby Portis and Serge Ibaka should see additional run.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Bad shooting, excellent passing
McCollum provided 17 points (6-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 124-111 loss to Phoenix. McCollum was questionable ahead of Friday's matchup due to a finger injury, and there's a chance the injury played a role in his poor shooting display. The former Blazers guard at least thrived as a passer, ending just one assist shy of what would've been his third straight double-double. He's off the injury report for Sunday against the Clippers.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot
Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
Jazz's Mike Conley: Resting Saturday
Conley will not play Saturday against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Conley tallied a season-high 14 points in Friday's game against the Nuggets while logging a season-low 23 minutes in the contest. With Conley set to sit in the second game of a back-to-back set, Jordan Clarkson will likely see more time on the ball, and Collin Sexton and Malik Beasley are among the candidates to play additional minutes.
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't play Saturday
Gay (Covid-19 protocols) won't suit up for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Gay entered the protocols Thursday, so it's not too surprising that he'll miss a second straight game Saturday after sitting out Friday's tilt. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Monday in a rematch with Memphis.
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Turns back clock Sunday
Love registered 29 points (9-14 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Sunday's 121-108 victory over the Knicks. Love has settled into a sixth-man role for Cleveland at this stage of his career, but the four-time All-Star delivered a vintage outing Sunday. While he continues to log meaningful minutes off the bench, Love won't have the opportunity to heave up 13 three-point attempts in most games, so his output Sunday should be considered the upper bound of his performance rather than something he can be expected to consistently repeat. He's best viewed as back-end roster or streaming option in 12-team leagues for fantasy managers in need of rebounds and three-pointers.
Suns' Devin Booker: Poor outing against Pelicans
Booker ended Friday's 124-111 victory over the Pelicans with 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes. Booker was coming off three straight games with at least 30 points, but he was unable to maintain the same consistency and delivered his worst outing of the campaign. There's nothing to see here outside of the fact that his was just a bad outing, and Booker's fantasy upside shouldn't see any changes going forward.
Kyrie Irving's latest destructive behavior cannot be overlooked because of his talent
Many things define Kyrie Irving. But few are as impactful, on and off the court, as his utter lack of accountability and self-examination. That's been true in the past in a variety of ways, even before the Brooklyn Nets star posted an antisemetic documentary to his 4.6 million Twitter followers Thursday, or after he played the victim at a post-game press conference Saturday night during which he should have simply said, "I was wrong."
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Sidelined in Week 8
Elliott (knee/thigh) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Elliott will miss his first game since Week 15 of the 2020 season after he failed to practice in any capacity this week while recovering from a Grade 2 right MCL sprain and a thigh bruise. With Elliott out of the lineup for at least this weekend, Tony Pollard should have an uncontested path to the lead role out of the Dallas backfield. The Cowboys are on bye Week 9, so Elliott may only miss one game due to his injuries before Dallas returns to action Nov. 13 in Green Bay.
Kawhi Leonard will not travel with Clippers on upcoming road trip, bringing absence to at least six games
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not travel with the Los Angeles Clippers on their upcoming road trip, according to coach Ty Lue. That means, at a bare minimum, his absence will extend to six games. Leonard has played just twice this season, scoring 25 points in 41 minutes off the bench.
Vikings' Irv Smith: To have MRI on ankle
Coach Kevin O'Connell said Smith sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's 34-26 win versus the Cardinals and will undergo an MRI, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. For the third game in a row, Smith hauled in exactly four passes en route to 28 yards, placing him fourth...
Stephen Curry has never opened a season on this kind of scoring binge, and the Warriors will be just fine
The Golden State Warriors are 3-4 to open the season with consecutive losses to the Hornets and Pistons, who did away with the Warriors 128-114 on Sunday night. Golden State has now given up at least 120 points in each of its first seven games to start the season. That's...
