'He Feels Betrayed': King Charles III 'Bewildered' At Fallout With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry After Royal Drama

Source: Leon Neal; MEGA; MEGA

Meghan Markle's revelations about life in the royal family have "put a damper" on King Charles III's first few weeks as sovereign, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"I think — as far as Charles is concerned, specifically — you know, he feels betrayed," royal expert Christopher Andersen claimed in a bombshell interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Prince Harry and his wife of four years have both been very outspoken about their rocky transition after stepping down from their senior duties in 2020.

Harry, for his part, detailed his tense relationship with his father and brother Prince William — and is expected to spill even more in his highly anticipated memoir.

Markle recently addressed Queen Elizabeth's passing in her latest Variety piece, which was postponed while she and the rest of the royal family mourned the loss of the late monarch after her death on September 8.

Article continues below advertisement

"I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It's been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she's reunited with her husband, [Prince Philip],'" the mom of two shared in her cover story.

So, how do Charles and Queen Consort Camilla feel about the animosity? "Oh, I think they pay attention," Andersen told Us Weekly about the royals reacting to Harry and Markle's interviews, highlighting how their daughter-in-law is "justifiably" speaking her own truth.

Source: Kirsty O'Connor/WPA-Pool/MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

The royal expert suggested "the queen was used to handling this" while Charles is less experienced in navigating tension within their family.

"I don’t think it threw her as much as it has thrown at Charles, and understandably so, because this is his son and the daughter-in-law who … [have] said some pretty hurtful things," Andersen said, mentioning a core memory they shared together.

Charles "walked Meghan up the last half of the aisle" at her May 2018 wedding, he noted.

"I mean, [Charles] really was very fond of her. And I think he's somewhat bewildered," added Andersen.

Source: Penguin Random House/MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Nowadays, it appears the Sussexes are ready to move forward in a positive direction by not diving into too much drama in their upcoming Netflix documentary or in Harry's memoir.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, an insider said that "Harry has thrown a spanner in the works" before the release of his book in January 2023. "He is keen for refinements in the light of the Queen's death, her funeral and his father Charles taking the throne."