Carrie Underwood Spotlights Eye-Popping Fashion Moments On Her Tour

By Kelly Fisher
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood ’s wardrobe has undoubtedly been on-point for her ongoing “ Denim & Rhinestones Tour ,” marking the release of her latest album earlier this year. But Underwood is loving the fact that she’s not the only one dressing the part… Legions of fans have been showing up to Underwood’s concerts decked in fringe, cowboy hats, and — of course — denim and rhinestones.

“You guys understood the assignment!” Underwood gushed as she captioned a reel on her social media channels on Thursday (October 27), giving glimpses of some of her most fashionable fans. “Loving all these amazing outfits and hearing you sing along to every word. Keep that sparkle coming!”

The clip was set to the energetic title track of Denim & Rhinestones , the 12-track project that released in June. Underwood previously explained that she knew she wanted the album packed with “‘throwback’ type songs, but they sound so super fresh. …I really just wanted to make an album that just felt like fun .” Since hitting the road, Underwood has performed on her tour with Las Vegas-worthy elements — which is fitting, following the first leg of her Vegas residency — including breathtaking aerial work and pyrotechnics.

See how Underwood’s fans “understood the assignment” here , and see her upcoming tour dates below.

2022

October 27 — Grand Forks,ND

October 31 — Tulsa, OK

November 2 — Austin, TX

November 3 — Houston, TX

November 5 — New Orleans, LA

November 7 — St. Louis, MO

November 12 — Moline, IL

November 13 — Kansas City, MO

November 15 — Denver, CO

November 17 — Salt Lake City, UT

November 19 — San Francisco, CA

2023

February 2 — Miami, FL

February 4 — Tampa, FL

February 6 — Jacksonville, FL

February 7 — Atlanta, GA

February 8 — Charlotte, NC

February 10 — State College, PA

February 11 — Uncasville, CT

February 14 — Charleston, WV

February 15 — Washington DC

February 17 — Boston, MA

February 18 — Newark, NJ

February 21 — New York, NY

February 22 — Philadelphia, PA

February 24 — Charlottesville, VA

February 25 — Pittsburgh, PA

February 26 — Detroit, MI

March 1 — Nashville, TN

March 2 — Cincinnati, OH

March 4 — Columbus, OH

March 8 — Dallas, TX

March 11 — Glendale, AZ

March 13 — Los Angeles, CA

March 14 — Sacramento, CA

March 16 — Portland, OR

March 17 — Seattle, WA

