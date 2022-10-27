ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

How to celebrate Halloween in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Halloween is days away, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in the capital city this weekend. Oct. 29, Spookomotive Train Ride, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Shawnee County Parks and Recreation’s Spookomotive train ride from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $1.50 and features a slightly spooky ride through […]
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Día de los Muertos event to honor COVID-19 victims, other deceased loved ones

A community Día de los Muertos event on Wednesday will pay tribute to deceased loved ones and include a special installation for those who died of COVID-19. The community group Somos Lawrence is organizing the event in collaboration with The Percolator Artist Collective. As part of the event, altars honoring people’s deceased loved ones will be displayed throughout the Common Ground garden at John Taylor Park, 200 N. Seventh St., with a larger central installation to honor all who have died in the context of the pandemic, according to a news release.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Stormont Vail Events Center Trunk or Treat

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center held their 3rd annual Trunk or Treat Friday evening in their parking lot. The Events Center wanted to create a safe event for the community and came up with a Trunk or Treat at The Vail. The event was free to the public and several Topeka […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Dana Dyer and his Half-Acre of Fear await visitors

The cluster of gravestones jutting from Dana Dyer’s backyard beckon you to stop as you drive by. An archway adorned with human skulls welcomes you into the cemetery. Leaves crunch underfoot as you step into the graveyard and see a horde of blood-splattered dolls carrying a body wrapped in a black Hefty bag. Among the crush of murdering dolls is Madeline, the beloved children’s book character.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

First responders hold Trunk or Treat in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 7th annual First Responders Trunk or Treat was held Monday evening in downtown Topeka on Halloween night. The Topeka Police Department and other local first responders lined up along 7th Street between S. Kansas Avenue and S.E. Quincy Street for Halloween. Those participating in the event this year include: Topeka Police […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After a historic 55 years, Topeka community members embark on their last ride on the mini-train. Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The line stretched around the ticket office as many kids and families awaited their express ride. Shane McCoy, mini-train engineer, said this weekend is bittersweet for many.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence’s Orscheln Farm & Home store to become a Bomgaars location after federal regulators step in on larger Tractor Supply merger

You know you are not exactly in the Wall Street fast lane if the big merger you have been wondering about involves tractors instead of tweets. While the fellows in the Teslas have been wondering about the future of Twitter, those of us who drive something with a granny gear have wondered if Lawrence may be set to lose one of its two farm and ranch supply stores.
LAWRENCE, KS
kcparent.com

Jurassic World Live Tour is Coming to Kansas City!

Kansas City-area dinosaur lovers, get ready. Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to T-Mobile Center December 9-11! Jurassic World Live Tour is designed with the entire family in mind. To create the mystic and power of more than 24 film-accurate life-size dinosaurs in action, this show features special effects, including strobe lights and a safe theatrical fog. Jurassic World Live Tour will feature more than 20 characters including 9 dinosaurs – the mighty T. rex, Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons, Baby Stegosaurus – including heroes and villains. With live narration, incredible stunts and animatronic action against a prehistoric backdrop depicting the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, the 1 hr. 50 min. production (including 15 min. intermission) is an exciting and captivating experience. Fans are taken on an immersive journey that combines projection, scenery, and life-size ferocious animatronic and performer-operated dinosaurs. Tyrannosaurus Rex takes center stage at more than 40 feet in length.
KANSAS CITY, KS
LJWORLD

Cleo Herrington

Cleo Corrine Herrington passed away at the Lawrence Presbyterian Manor in Lawrence, KS on September 28, 2022, at the age of 98. Cleo was born November 16, 1923, the daughter of Rebena Hazel ‘Swift’ and George Edward Trow, in Salina, KS. Cleo grew up in Salina and married...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Ground search of Native American site in Kansas delayed

A plan to search for unmarked graves at a former Native American boarding school in Kansas is on hold amid a disagreement between a Shawnee Tribe and state and city officials overseeing the site. The Kansas Historical Society announced last year that the Kansas Geological Survey at the University of...
FAIRWAY, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Re-examine priorities

We do need a change in priorities. We do love art. However, it’s quite disturbing to think how far the $340000 that was spent on the art at the new police station would have gone in hiring temporary part-time city staff to oversee the winter shelter that is currently understaffed.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County Commission to meet at Judicial and Law Enforcement Center following water damage at courthouse

Water damage sustained last week at the Douglas County Courthouse has forced this week’s Douglas County Commission meeting to another location. This week, the County Commission meeting will take place next door at the Judicial and Law Enforcement Center, 111 E. 11th St. The first part of the meeting, a work session at 4 p.m., will take place in the Division 4 courtroom. The 5:30 p.m. business meeting will move to the Division 2 courtroom. Both the work session and business meeting will be available to members of the public via Zoom and in person.
WIBW

Alfred spreads puppy love from Helping Hands

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The puppy love continues at Helping Hands Humane Society!. Alfred, a 10-week old male puppy, visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess. Emi says Alfred has three brothers at the shelter as well. Puppies bring a lot of energy and a lot of work to...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

You won’t believe what deputies found on Hwy 75

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – What do you do when you find a 600-pound pig walking along Highway 75? The Osage County Sheriff’s Office answered several calls about the pig wandering on the highway before it was captured and sent it to a local farmer. They are keeping it in a separate pen until the owner […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy