The Philly quartet’s third studio album is endlessly surprising on first listen, but it’s the songs that will keep you coming back. Now more than ever, the turn to dance music feels like an inevitable part of an indie rock band’s lifespan. Thanks to the marvel of streaming, it’s only a matter of time before your local favorites discover disco or dubstep, pulling faster tempos and funkier grooves into their sound — to variable degrees of success. Credit is due to Palm, then, for making it seem effortless. Their blend of genres is big enough to contain whatever they throw at it, and they’ve thrown everything but the kitchen sink into their third studio album Nicks and Grazes. Harsh noise, math rock, techno, psychedelia, Afro-pop, and a heaping serving of Brian Wilson-isms all coexist in perfect disharmony under the band’s big top tent.

2 DAYS AGO