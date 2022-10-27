Read full article on original website
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Tegan and Sara played their first full band show since 2017 at Union Transfer
The indie rock singer-songwriter duo played a career-spanning set in Philly full of faves, reinvention, and banter. “I didn’t think I’d start the show talking about how old I am,” Sara Quin told Union Transfer this week. After all, said the co-songwriter in Tegan And Sara, she and and her twin are 42; their great aunt is 92 and thriving. All the same, jokes about foggy memories and sore knees were peppered throughout their tour kickoff in Philly this week: their first performance since a pre-pandemic acoustic duo tour in 2019, and their first full-band set since 2017.
xpn.org
Indie Rock Hit Parade Live Session: Automatic
The Los Angeles trio showcases songs from their new album, Excess, live in our studio. Joining us in the studio for this Indie Rock Hit Parade live session is a group whose visit perfectly coincides with the spookiest time of the year. Formed just five years ago, the LA trio Automatic offer a modern take on dark, mechanical new wave. Taking their name from one of the Go-Go’s most sinister album tracks, keyboardist Izzy Glaudini, bassist Halle Saxon, and drummer Lola Dompé released their debut album, Signal, in 2019. Propulsive rhythms and ominous synths made the album a quick favorite on IRHP playlists; it also garnered the attention of folks like Sudan Archives and Osees leader John Dwyer, who contributed remixes to a companion EP released last year.
xpn.org
“No Reason” shows the angel and the demon on Sunny War’s shoulders
The singer, songwriter, and guitarist has signed to New West Records, and is releasing ‘Anarchist Gospel’ in February of next year. Sunny War is in a fight with herself. It’s right there on the cover of her forthcoming album — and first for New West Records — Anarchist Gospel: two Sunny’s, one stone-faced and stone-skinned, the other with a beaming smile on her face. “I feel like there are two sides of me,” the singer, songwriter, and guitarist says in a press release. “One of them is very self-destructive, and the other is trying to work with that other half to keep things balanced.” That theme is plastered all over Anarchist Gospel’s first single, “No Reason,” and its accompanying music video.
xpn.org
Palm’s ‘Nicks and Grazes’ is a big top tent of dissonance and delight
The Philly quartet’s third studio album is endlessly surprising on first listen, but it’s the songs that will keep you coming back. Now more than ever, the turn to dance music feels like an inevitable part of an indie rock band’s lifespan. Thanks to the marvel of streaming, it’s only a matter of time before your local favorites discover disco or dubstep, pulling faster tempos and funkier grooves into their sound — to variable degrees of success. Credit is due to Palm, then, for making it seem effortless. Their blend of genres is big enough to contain whatever they throw at it, and they’ve thrown everything but the kitchen sink into their third studio album Nicks and Grazes. Harsh noise, math rock, techno, psychedelia, Afro-pop, and a heaping serving of Brian Wilson-isms all coexist in perfect disharmony under the band’s big top tent.
xpn.org
Lissie’s force-of-nature pipes gave a voice to heartbreak for Free at Noon
The singer-songwriter’s stripped-down set proved sometimes all you need is a reverb pedal and one heck of a singer. In classical music, the passaggio is a technical term for when the voice breaks, between the chest voice and the falsetto. Lissie writes songs that are likewise preoccupied with the moments when things break, and she delivers them in a voice that swoops between registers with force and abandon. The singer took the Free at Noon stage just over a month after the release of her new album, Carving Canyons, which is about “the idea that it’s the good and the bad that shapes the landscape of our lives.”
xpn.org
For Danger Mouse and Black Thought, feel is more important than sound
Our guests in this session are generally regarded as some of the very best at what they do in their respective fields. First, there’s Tariq Trotter, aka Black Thought, a brilliant and incisive lyricist and orator, who along with Questlove, co-founded The Roots, one of the most revered hip-hop troupes in the genre’s storied history. And yes, you can catch them as the house band of The Tonight Show.
xpn.org
Hit ‘Em With The B-side: A conversation with DJ Aktive
A conversation with the veteran Philly DJ ahead of his World Cafe Live party Sunday. Throughout his career, DJ Aktive has been actively proving that some of the best DJs come from Philly. Like the hometown legends before him, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Cash Money, DJ Aktive’s top-tier skills in scratching and mixing along with having a great ear for music has allowed him lend his talent to tours for legends such as MusiqSoulchild (the first artist he worked with), Diddy (whose Bad Boy Reunion Tour is still his favorite tour he’s been a part of), as well as Nas, Common, Kanye West, Queen Latifah, and currently Janet Jackson.
xpn.org
16 concerts to see this week including NNAMDÏ, Beth Orton, Trombone Shorty, The Warhawks and more
The world might stop for the series, but concerts continue happening — even in Philly. Maybe you’ll find yourself at a venue that televises the big game at the bar (or, as some have been known to do, projected behind the band). Maybe you’ll be refreshing your phone between songs for updates on the score. Maybe you, simply, don’t care about baseball. Whatever the case might be, here are 16 concerts to see in the next seven days, all around Philly; for tickets and complete listings, head to the WXPN Concerts and Events page.
xpn.org
Your guide to Halloweekend 2022 in Philly!
Spooky DJ nights, cover shows, and more. Oh, and some really big baseball games too. The intensely jam-packed month of October is drawing to a close with an intensely-packed Halloweekend. Our Google calendars are filled up not only with costume parties, World Series watch parties, costumed World Series watch parties and the like, but lots of music-centered events to mix into your revelry. Check out a rundown of highlights below; for more, check out our concert picks, and dive into the WXPN Concerts and Events page.
xpn.org
Halloween on WXPN: Spooky songs and terrifying tunes
This Halloween, WXPN has a full day of spooky songs and terrifying tunes to enjoy across all of your All Hallows’ Eve festivities. The screams start at 9 a.m., pop back throughout the day, and end with The 11th annual Halloween Spooktacular w/ Eric Schuman – curating a petrifying playlist to soundtrack your trick-or-treating or late-night Halloween Party. Ways to listen.
