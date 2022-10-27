ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau County, MO

KFVS12

SIU drops of out Top 25, SEMO falls to #22

(KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University football team has fallen out of the Top 25 after its second straight loss. The Salukis, who were previously ranked #20 in the FCS Top 25 Poll, dropped out of the national rankings after a 37-36 loss to Northern Iowa on Saturday. SIU had...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

MDC restocking rainbow trout at Jackson Rotary Lake

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Last night for Haunted Hall of Horror

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

The Heartland celebrates Halloween

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Trick-or-treaters were out in force showing off their costumes and getting their baskets filled with candy in Cape Giradeau on Halloween. On Brockwood Drive, there were many yards filled with Halloween lights and decorations to greet the children and their families. “Man I think it’s...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Deadly fire under investigation in Marion, Ill.

MARION, IL
KFVS12

Fire burns at Holmes Store in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to the Holmes store in Williamsville to battle a large fire Monday night, October 31. As of 11 p.m., Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch said it’s unclear when the fire will be out. Every available fire truck in the county was on...
WILLIAMSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Gov. Parson to make ceremonially bill signing stop in Bernie

BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to make a stop in Bernie on Monday morning, October 31. The governor will be at Martin Rice Company to ceremonially sign Senate Bills 3 & 5 and House Bill 3. These bills are the agriculture tax credits and income tax...
BERNIE, MO
KFVS12

Woman arrested in connection Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

99-year-old man puts on concert for others on his birthday

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - A “young” 99-year-old man celebrated his birthday on Saturday by giving back to the community through music. A small crowd packed the Wit & Wisdom Senior Center in West Frankfort where Gene Stiman celebrated his birthday by providing the audience with a concert.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL

