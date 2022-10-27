Read full article on original website
SIU drops of out Top 25, SEMO falls to #22
(KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University football team has fallen out of the Top 25 after its second straight loss. The Salukis, who were previously ranked #20 in the FCS Top 25 Poll, dropped out of the national rankings after a 37-36 loss to Northern Iowa on Saturday. SIU had...
MDC restocking rainbow trout at Jackson Rotary Lake
Advance girls volleyball preparing for Class 1 State Semifinals
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For the fourth time in five years the Advance girls volleyball team will compete in the Class 1 State Semifinals. The Hornets took down Clarkton 3-1 in the Quarterfinals after beating St. Vincent 3-0 in Sectionals. “It was just one of the most fun games...
Last night for Haunted Hall of Horror
Author Joel Rhodes: "Haunted Cape Girardeau" | Stories of the Heartland 10/31/22
Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need.
The Heartland celebrates Halloween
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Trick-or-treaters were out in force showing off their costumes and getting their baskets filled with candy in Cape Giradeau on Halloween. On Brockwood Drive, there were many yards filled with Halloween lights and decorations to greet the children and their families. “Man I think it’s...
Children take part in fun-filled Halloween event in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Children dressed in spooky and fun costumes flooded a section of Broadway in Downtown Cape Girardeau on October 30 as part of the 2022 Monster Mash Car Bash. This Halloween themed event welcomed more than a thousand people to come by the Marquette building and...
Deadly fire under investigation in Marion, Ill.
First Alert: Damp, cloudy weather for the last Sunday in October
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Damp and murky weather is on the menu for another day or so as a low pressure area stalls in the mid-Mississippi Valley Occasional showers or patchy light rain looks to linger through Monday afternoon, though neither rain chances or amounts don’t look impressive.
Fire burns at Holmes Store in Williamsville
WILLIAMSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to the Holmes store in Williamsville to battle a large fire Monday night, October 31. As of 11 p.m., Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch said it’s unclear when the fire will be out. Every available fire truck in the county was on...
Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes
Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes
Marion, Ill. high schooler arrested in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A high schooler was arrested in connection with a deadly Carbondale shooting. According to Marion police, they arrested a 15-year-old male at Marion High School on Monday, October 31 on a warrant for felony unlawful use of a weapon. According to Marion police, this is in...
1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting
1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting
Cape Girardeau organizations partner to provide clothing, food to people in need
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Heartland organizations are joining together to help people in need of a little assistance. The Apostolic Promise Church’s Hands of Hope Clothing Closet and the Red Star Food Pantry are helping out individuals in need of clothing and food. They both operate out...
Gov. Parson to make ceremonially bill signing stop in Bernie
BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to make a stop in Bernie on Monday morning, October 31. The governor will be at Martin Rice Company to ceremonially sign Senate Bills 3 & 5 and House Bill 3. These bills are the agriculture tax credits and income tax...
Woman arrested in connection Carbondale shooting
Woman arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Carbondale Police also arrested
99-year-old man puts on concert for others on his birthday
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - A “young” 99-year-old man celebrated his birthday on Saturday by giving back to the community through music. A small crowd packed the Wit & Wisdom Senior Center in West Frankfort where Gene Stiman celebrated his birthday by providing the audience with a concert.
