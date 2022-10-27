Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Police: 2 arrested, 1 wanted in armed robbery where victim was pistol-whipped
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The people are in custody, and one is still wanted after a person was pistol-whipped and robbed in Urbana. On Friday just before 11 p.m., a victim flagged down Urbana Police officers. The victim had been lured to a location in the Aspen Court apartment complex...
Urbana man found not guilty of 2018 murder
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man was found not guilty of first degree murder over the weekend. Keith Campbell was arrested in Cook County in May 2021 by U.S. Marshals after being charged with first degree murder following an incident in July 2018. Urbana Police were called to a party on July 21, 2018, […]
Herald & Review
Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving a shooting
DECATUR— The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week. Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive. According to the police report, police...
foxillinois.com
2 arrested,1 at large after armed robbery
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Urbana Police are still searching for a third suspect after an armed robbery Friday night. Just before 11 p.m., the victim flagged down Urbana Police Officers. The victim claimed they were lured to a location in the Aspen Court Apartment Compex after agreeing to buy...
Herald & Review
Decatur memorial party ended in murder, police say
DECATUR — A memorial party last year after the death of a Decatur street gang member erupted in violence and Antwane L. McClelland Jr. was cut down in a hail of bullets, a court heard last week. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, is pleading not guilty to three alternate murder...
Herald & Review
Decatur mom denies battering son with belt
DECATUR — A Decatur woman is denying battery charges after police said she punished her 4-year-old son with a severe beating with a belt because he tried to administer multiple oral doses of penicillin to his 9-month-old sister. Victoria T. Adams, 30, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
WAND TV
Teenager shot in the back in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are looking for a gunman after a 17-year-old was shot in the back Saturday. Police were called to the 500 block of West Washington St. around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old Champaign boy had been shot in the back....
foxillinois.com
3 men dead in Champaign County crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Three men are dead after a single-car crash in Champaign County Saturday evening. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says the car left the road and hit a building and a tree near the 2000 block of Homer Lake Road North. Three people inside the car...
WAND TV
Danville man convicted of 2019 murder
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A jury in Vermilion County found 24-year-old Denzel Aldridge guilty of first-degree murder of Roosevelt Anderson, 25 reported the News-Gazette. Anderson was killed in Danville by a gunshot to the head in April, 2019. The jury also found Aldridge guilty of unlawful use of a...
newschannel20.com
Man charged with molesting unconscious patient in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Wisconsin man is facing charges after Urbana police say he molested a patient at Carle Foundation Hospital. Patrick L. Hell, 32, was charged on Friday with criminal sexual abuse. Hell is reportedly a traveling respiratory therapist who inappropriately touches a female patient who was...
“Nervous about walking around”: Students talk recent assaults
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two sexual assaults this weekend on the University of Illinois campus have some students on edge. One happened at a fraternity house in the early morning on Friday. Police didn’t say which one. The other happened around 3 AM on Sunday between Sherman and Allen Halls. Neither one of the victims […]
3 dead, 1 injured in crash near Homer
HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed the names of three people involved in a single motor vehicle crash near Homer Saturday night. Police reported the driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden, and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, […]
Danville Police: Woman hurt in Thursday shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old Danville woman is recovering in the hospital after she was hurt in a shooting Thursday night. Danville Police officials said officers responded to the area of State and Lake Streets just before 8 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found the victim with […]
WAND TV
Experts: Child car safety seats and 'puffy' coats don't mix
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Puffy coats are meant to keep kids warm, but some experts say they may be working against kids and increase their chances of getting seriously hurt during a car crash. Emily O'Connell, Child and Passenger Safety Seat Technician with the Macon County Health Department, helps with...
WAND TV
Woman injured in Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Danville Thursday night. Police were called to the 100 block of S. State St. just before 8 p.m. They found a 25-year-old Danville woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and back. The woman said she was parked...
Police respond to Champaign crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
25newsnow.com
Bloomington Police Officer administered narcan after being exposed to suspected fentanyl
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Chief says one of his officers is well, after being exposed to suspected fentanyl. It began around 1:20 AM Wednesday morning, when officers saw 35-year-old Brian Dobson driving a vehicle. It was later determined he possessed a revoked Illinois drivers license. He was later contacted at a business on South Main Street and arrested.
State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
foxillinois.com
3 injured after car hits Champaign house
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Two people were injured after a vehicle hit a house in Champaign on Friday. The Champaign Police Department says at 11:57 a.m. a vehicle was driving westbound on John Street and failed to yield at a stop sign. Officials say the vehicle entered the intersection,...
‘I Snort U’ $3 Million Cocaine Bust in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois
McLean County, Bloomington-Normal Illinois was the location of a $3 Million cocaine bust! 25NewsNow. Illinois State Police hit the "motherload" with this drug bust. “Could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County.” - Illinois State Police. A traffic stop was performed on I-55, pulling over...
