ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, MN

Blaine man pleads guilty after police find over 800 grams of fentanyl at his house

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzAxS_0ipIhUCR00

Good Question: What is fentanyl? 03:10

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Blaine man pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl after law enforcement found over a thousand grams of controlled substances in his home.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the residence of Demarcus Lee Washington, 35, on May 5, 2021. During the search, they found at least 800 grams -- a little under two pounds -- of fentanyl.

U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced the guilty plea Thursday afternoon.

A sentencing hearing for Washington will be scheduled later.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis drug dealer sentenced to 72 months in prison

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to six years in prison for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, as well as possessing a machine gun. Bryan Silva, 21, was sentenced to 72 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court on Friday. In June, Silva pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a machine gun and one count of intent to distribute fentanyl.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Becker Police Officer Hurt In Assault

(KNSI) – A Becker police officer suffered a potential broken hand following an altercation with a man at his home Saturday afternoon. In a press release, the department says police responded to a request for a welfare check just after 4:30. When they arrived at the home, they were met by a man who appeared to be under the influence. He became agitated and attacked an officer.
BECKER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Inmate at western Wis. jail found dead, investigation underway

POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- Polk County officials in Wisconsin say an inmate at the county jail was discovered dead over the weekend.According to the sheriff's office, the inmate was found in his cell by a corrections officer at 1 a.m. Sunday. The inmate was unconscious and not breathing. Despite life-saving efforts, the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail, the sheriff's office said. The inmate's identity has not been released at this time. The Barron County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating. 
POLK COUNTY, WI
willmarradio.com

Alexandria woman faces charges after fatal drunk driving crash

(Hudson, WI) -- A Minnesota man is dead and a Minnesota woman is jailed after a wrong-way crash early Sunday on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin. The State Patrol says 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria was driving east in the westbound lanes when her car struck an S-U-V driven by 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale. Filbrandt died at the scene near Hudson. Troopers say field sobriety tests showed Pospisil was intoxicated. She was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and booked in the St. Croix County jail.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Local heavy metal guitarist killed in by alleged drunken driver near Hudson, Wis.

HUDSON, Wis. -- A beloved Minnesota musician is dead after a wrong-way wreck this weekend.Metal guitarist Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale was driving home from a show in Wisconsin when troopers say a drunk driver crashed into him going the wrong way down I-94 near Hudson.Filbrandt was in the band, Gorrified, with Brennon Betz, a vocalist and bassist. Betz says Filbrandt was like a brother to him."That's been the hardest part, just accepting it," Betz said. "My heart just felt like it was ripped from my chest."Amber Pospisil is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, as well as two...
HUDSON, WI
106.9 KROC

Rochester Police ID Suspect in Weekend Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the name of a Fort Worth, TX man who is believed to have opened fire in a northwest Rochester shooting over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says 32-year-old Exavier Porter is facing potential charges for 2nd-degree attempted murder and...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Eagan police searching for missing 23-year-old

EAGAN, Minn. -- The search continues for a man who's been missing since early Sunday morning. 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen leaving the area of Coachman and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m. on Oct. 30.Several agencies, including Eagan Police and Fire, as well as State Patrol, helped in the search with helicopters in the skies, as well as boots on the ground on Monday morning. They covered a lot of area surrounded Highway 13 and Yankee Doodle Road.Law enforcement was joined by hundreds of volunteers in the search. Those volunteers went beyond the scope of Borca's friends and family....
EAGAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis man pleads guilty for role in carjacking conspiracy targeting ride share drivers

A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty for his role in an armed robbery and carjacking conspiracy targeting Uber and Lyft drivers. William Charles Saffold, 20, was charged for his involvement in the scheme targeting ride share drivers in September and October 2021, and also pulled a gun on an FBI agent who was an attempting an arrest this past May, before fleeing on foot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty in Violent Federal Carjacking Case

St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to pulling a gun on an FBI agent and to his role in a violent carjacking ring. Prosecutors say 20-year-old Williams Saffold engaged in violent carjackings and armed robberies targeting Uber and Lyft drivers between September and October 2021. As part of the scheme, Saffold and others lured drivers to particular locations under the guise of picking up or dropping off passengers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Minneapolis home burns hours after fatal shooting

A fire Saturday morning in Minneapolis left a house uninhabitable just after hours a man was found shot to death inside the same building. Police said any connection between the homicide and fire wasn’t immediately clear, and both remain under investigation. Firefighters responded to the home on the 2700...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Roseville teen arrested for alleged attack on family members

(Roseville MN-) One person is dead and four family members are injured after an assault in Roseville that prompted a "shelter in place" alert Tuesday morning. A caller in the home reported that a 17-year-old boy attacked several people with a weapon and fled on foot. Ramsey County authorities sent a "shelter in place" alert to a larger area than expected and the suspect was spotted outside the intended neighborhood near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Officers say the teen was arrested without incident.
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy