Boston, MA

Boston pastor calls for state of emergency after another fatal shooting

By Brandon Truitt
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

Boston pastor calls for state of emergency after another fatal shooting

BOSTON - After the fourth fatal shooting in the city in less than a week, community leaders in Boston are saying enough is enough.

Pastor Valerie Copeland is joining the list of other religious leaders who are calling on the city and police department to do more to stop the violence.

"Without the proper intervention, resources or solutions applied over a period of time then we get these cycles," said Copeland. The pastor was born and raised in Boston and has spent years preaching in Dorchester. She knows this neighborhood well and better yet, knows how people are thinking and feeling here.

Copeland echoed an idea that she said has been pitched to city leaders since 2005: declare a state of emergency in Boston over gun violence.

"Respond when we say we need the resources now," said Copeland. "It should not require the murder of a well-known and beloved young man in a barbershop."

Copeland laid out specific systematic failures she believed were leading to discrepancies in quality of life from one Boston neighborhood to another.

She wants to see the city to invest in closing the wealth gap, providing affordable housing, and equity in educational resources.

"We are not listened to, and the sad part is you begin to feel like it requires Black trauma before there is any response from the city," Copeland said.

Comments / 30

nope
4d ago

The murders are not caused by people outside your neighborhood; they are caused by people who live there. Stopblaming outside influences and take responsibility. Raise your children

Reply(20)
12
 

CBS Boston

DA says 75% of guns on Boston streets coming from other states

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Too many guns on the streets of Boston. Weekend gunfire in Dorchester was just the latest in a string of violence. It led us to ask the question: Where are the guns coming from, that are being used in these shootings? Just days after local leaders and clergy gathered at Greater Love Tabernacle in Dorchester to discuss how to cut down on crime, four more people were shot over the weekend. "Every time, indiscriminately, guns are used, it impacts lives, and it impacts lives in a ripple-effect way, that really devastates our communities. And that's...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two people injured in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON — Two people have suffered injuries after a shooting on Hancock Street in Dorchester on Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call just before 6:00 a.m. There is no word on the victims conditions. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is on going.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Lady of the Dunes, 1974 Provincetown murder victim, identified

BOSTON - The "Lady of the Dunes" of Provincetown, the oldest, unidentified murder victim in Massachusetts, has been identified as Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee, the FBI announced Monday.The woman, whose identity had been unknown for 48 years, was found dead in the dunes about a mile east of the Race Point Ranger Station on July 26, 1974. It was a brutal crime. Her hands had been cut off, likely to hide her identity. The left side of her skull was crushed and her head was nearly severed from her body.She was found naked, laid out on a beach...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
whdh.com

BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

3 hurt in overnight Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER – Three people were shot in Dorchester early Sunday morning.Boston police said two men and one women were shot on Hancock Street just before 6 a.m.One man suffered life-threatening injuries.The other two victims suffered injuries that are described as non-life threatening. As of late Sunday morning, all three people remained hospitalized.No arrests have been made. 
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. woman charged after rollover crash in New Hampshire

SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A Peabody, Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, state police said. Samantha Famolare, 30, was charged with driving after revocation or suspension of license (Class A Misdemeanor) and reckless driving (violation) after the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., state police said.
PEABODY, MA
WCVB

Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident

BOSTON — A Boston police officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member, according to the Boston Police Department. BPD officials said Roselyn LaCroix, who has been a Boston police officer since 2006, was arrested by fellow officers shortly after...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston Police Department recruits complete traditional run to headquarters

BOSTON — Members of the Boston Police Department's newest recruit class completed a traditional run through the city on Monday. As the 103-member class arrived at police headquarters, they were greeted by Commissioner Michael Cox and each placed their hand on the badge of the fallen officer's memorial. "It's...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man accused of entering North Andover apartments

NORTH ANDOVER - North Andover Police are looking for a man who allegedly entered apartments at the Royal Crest Estates early Monday morning. Surveillance video shows the man attempting to open doors to apartments. Police said he was able to get into some unlocked units. Some of the apartments are rented by Merrimack College students. The college said some students were asleep inside their apartments when the man walked inside. "We are aware the individual has tried locked doors and moved on," Merrimack College said in a letter to the community. "If you reside in a first-floor unit, be sure to also lock windows and sliders."There have been no reports of any attacks or thefts.  
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
CBS Boston

Man arrested, charged in Peeping Tom incidents near Boston College

BOSTON - A man accused of peeping into homes in Brighton near Boston College is under arrest and is expected in court Monday.Boston Police were called to Strathmore and Lothian roads around 10:20 p.m. Saturday for a suspicious person. They found a man who matched the description and later identified him as 33-year-old Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez of Brighton. Police said he also goes by the name Pascual Oqueli.He was arrested on a prior warrant for a breaking and entering incident on Egremont Road.Police said he'll also be charged with "Criminal Harassment, Disorderly Conduct/ (Peeping Tom), and Trespassing" for several recent incidents on Braemore Road.Boston College Police believe he's the same man wanted for a burglary on Kirkwood Road in Brighton back on October 13.Pascual-Hernadez will be arraigned in Brighton District Court Monday.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.  
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

What can be done to stop trucks from being "Storrowed?"

BOSTON -- Storrow Drive in Boston. It's where moving trucks stop with a bang.  Before 1951, there was no Storrow Drive, it was just the Esplande to-be. The area was the bucolic baby of wealthy Bostonian James Storrow and his philanthropic wife Helen. They never wanted a road here but after they died, the road was born. The overpass is about as low as a basketball rim, setting up trucks to have their roofs ripped right off. There are warning signs. But what else can be done to stop trucks from getting "Storrowed?" WBZ-TV asked the state if they had any...
BOSTON, MA
