ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

NBC May Have Just Quietly Given Up on Peacock

By Michael Tedder
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

The Streaming Wars are a high-stakes arms race in their own way, with several corporations and media companies vying for the very future of entertainment, not to mention billions of dollars.

Just like in any conflict, the Fog of War still creeps in and situational awareness recedes, as sometimes companies, ostensibly run by well-paid executives with plenty of history in television and film, make decisions that are just baffling to outside observers, not to mention TV fans.

That appears to be the case at the moment with Comcast (CMCSA) , owners of NBC Universal, which just made one of the strangest and most preventable tactile errors the streaming wars have seen yet.

Why Did Peacock Do That?

Peacock launched in the summer of 2020, with a few selling points. It had a free, advertising supported tier, and access to the NBC back catalog, which included “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” both of which were very popular on Netflix (NFLX) .

Besides the third season of the cult-sitcom “A.P. Bio,” (a quirky showcase for Patton Oswalt and Glenn Howerton, but a bit too kooky for most people) the main original that Peacock had to offer was an adaption of Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World,” that failed to connect.

In general, it could be argued that Peacock, as a whole, hasn’t really connected.

In an interview with CNBC’s David Faber, NBCUniversal chief executive Jeff Shell said Peacock now has 15 million paid subscribers and 30 million monthly active accounts, a 2 million increase from the end of the second quarter.

By comparison, Netflix has seen a slight uptick lately after experiencing a tough 2022, growing to 223.1 million, and “coming in just ahead of Disney's 221.1 million,” as The Street’s Martin Baccardax recently wrote.

Peacock is growing, and it might not be fair to compare it to the two biggest streaming service out there. But the contrast is really striking, and shows that while NBCUniversal might be one of the biggest media companies out there, owning NBC, MSNCB and Universal Studios, it really comes off as an afterthought in the world of streaming.

Why this is the case is hard to say, but there are a few main factors.

There are more streaming services than ever, competition for eyeballs is fierce, and many subscribers are fickle, willing to sign up for a month and then leaving after they’ve watched whatever they wanted to watch. Netflix also has first mover advantage, while Disney (DIS) has access to Marvel, Star Wars and decades of children’s cartoons.

But another problem is that Peacock just isn’t making shows that a lot of people want to watch. But you know what’s not going to help matters? Giving away the one show people do really like to one of your biggest rivals, but that’s strangely enough what Peacock has decided to do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdKLp_0ipIfGaR00
Peacock

Has Peacock Made A Grave Mistake?

Like any network, NBC makes a lot of shows for a lot of people, and isn’t shy at all about going broad and populist. This is the network that has had the diet competition show “The Biggest Loser,” the singing competition “The Voice” as well as several iterations of “American Ninja Warrior.”

But what NBC is really known for, the network’s core identity, is that it specializes in smart, well-written sitcoms that are generally aimed at urbanites, the well-educated or anyone who wants something better than average TV. Smart programming can connect with viewers, but it takes time for audiences to appreciate anything that’s different. However, over time, shows like “Seinfeld,” “The Office,” “30 Rock” grew from struggling shows to beloved and bankable hits.

At the moment, Peacock has a handful of originals that fit the realm of smart cult hits, such as the Craig Robinson vehicle “Killing It,” as well as plenty of sports programming.

But its most widely loved show is the comedy “Girls5eva,” a musical comedy starring Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry. The show, created by Meredith Scardino and produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, tells the story of a former pop group that reunited as adults to continue to chase the dream; hijinks and ridiculous song parodies follow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PNTPr_0ipIfGaR00
Peacock

It might not be a monster hit, yet, but it is by far both Peacock’s best show, and it’s most popular and acclaimed scripted series. It’s Peacock’s only show that inspires Twitter memes and that lands on Critics' Best Of Lists and that has been nominated for an Emmy and a Television Critics Association Award.

But in a surprising move, Netflix has now picked up the third season, and will also share with Peacock the first two seasons. This is probably good news for the show, as now many more people will see it, and Peacock got some licensing money. But why would any streaming service essentially give their best show to their biggest rival? It needs more hits, not less well-liked shows. What in the fog of war is going on here?

This isn’t the first time this sort of thing has happened, as NBC decided it didn’t know what to do with absurd Fey/Carlock comedy “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” which starred Ellie Kemper, and sold it to Netflix. The move was seen at the time as a sign that NBC wasn’t sure how to market the sort of smart, off-beat comedy it used to specialize in, and the “Girls5eva” move is now prompting similar questions.

Is this one of those decisions that only makes sense if you’re in the thick of it? Or is NBC signaling that they are giving up making Peacock a brand with a distinct voice, and are content to just let it be the catalog of Universal while offering up nothing else? It might be too soon to deem Peacock the first major casualty of the Streaming Wars, but this decision isn’t boding well for the platform’s future.

Comments / 145

Scott B
3d ago

People just want to pay one central provider and watch shows. There's a vast difference between, say, the Disney Channel and Disney+ and the "plus" channels that are just extensions of regular networks. Paying $$ just to get one or two shows you seems like extortion.

Reply
19
Suntanman
4d ago

CNN quietly gave up on it's streaming service too. When are they going to get the message- we're not buying your BS.

Reply(14)
58
Chud
3d ago

The biggest elephant in the room is how poorly designed the app is. Navigation and fast forward/rewind are terrible. I hated using it and was happy to get rid of it.

Reply
11
Related
Android Headlines

People are actually paying for Peacock

According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
BGR.com

Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows

One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
CNET

Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus: How to Curb Spending Big on Streaming Services

This year has brought us dozens of great TV shows and movies to stream -- like House of the Dragon, Stranger Things season 4, She-Hulk and Prey -- and price changes to match. At this point, your subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max and others may have you paying over $50 per month. We want to show you a trick that can help save you money on all your streaming services.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Cable vs. Streaming Services: Which Is Cheaper? We Do the Math

Thanks to Netflix pioneering a movement, the streaming-versus-cable debate has been alive and well for more than 10 years. Maybe you've joined the cord-cutter camp and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. But who gets bragging rights when it comes to spending the least amount of money each month?
KANSAS STATE
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Collider

Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66

On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’

In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
wegotthiscovered.com

DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Deadline

Twitter Deal Closes, Elon Musk Comes In Swinging The Ax On Three Top Executives

New Twitter CEO Elon Musk is now officially in charge of the service, acccording to numerous reports, as his $44 billion acquisition has officially closed. Reports indicate Musk wasted no time in implenting the start of his plan to trim staff. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Head of Legal Policy, Trust, and Safety Vijaya Gadde are officially gone.
ScreenCrush

Netflix Cancels New Mike Judge Series Mid-Production

Mike Judge has been busy lately, with the return of Beavis and Butt-Head, first in a streaming movie and then in a new TV series, both available on Paramount+. And along with Greg Daniels, his co-creator on King of the Hill, he was executive producing another animated series for Netflix called Bad Crimes — but now that series has been canceled in the middle of production, before a single episode had made it to air (or streaming).
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
128K+
Followers
89K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy