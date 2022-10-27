ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Housing Market Is a Mixed Bag Right Now

By Katherine Ross
 3 days ago
According to Freddie Mac, the average rate on 30-year mortgages has risen above 7%, marking the highest level since 2002.

This comes as no surprise with the Federal Reserve's aggressive hikes in the past few months.

And as Ross Mac, host of Maconomics, has noted, "hindsight is obviously 20/20, but the time to purchase a house was at the beginning of the year because 30-year rates were around 3% then vs over 7% now. That means rates are the highest they’ve been in 21 years…And as a result, this is causing mortgage demand to drop to the lowest level since 1997. "

The Federal Reserve still has two meetings on the docket before the end of the year, and analysts expect another 75 basis point hike in November.

Mortgage demand, in response to such high rates, has dropped to its lowest in 25 years according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

And the weakness is being seen in the new residential sales, with September sales coming in at a seasonally adjusted rate of 603,000.

"This is 10.9 percent below the revised August rate of 677,000 and is 17.6 percent below the September 2021 estimate of 732,000," according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development's data for September.

"Because of what will still be limited supply of existing homes - in contrast to new ones - with many wanting to hold on to their 3%ish type mortgage, it will be the number of transactions and everything associated with a move in/out that suffer the most in this housing recession," Real Money's Doug Kass referenced Peter Boockver's work in his Daily Diary earlier this week. "The plus side here is the slowdown and possible price declines in some markets can help to mitigate the 7% sticker shock mortgage for many first-time buyers."

So while hindsight may be 20/20, those still shopping around for a home may find the overall market to be a mixed bag of higher rates, but lower sticker prices though only time will tell with the Fed's future plans.

Related
Quartz

What economists say about housing market conditions

“There’s more to the decision than just mortgage rates and where home values are headed. Those things are important, but a lot of other factors–like how long someone plans to stay in a home and their risk tolerance–matter, too. If someone is going to stay in a home for 10 years, it’s unlikely the home will lose value. Seven percent mortgage rates are a tough pill for a lot of people to swallow. But there is a silver lining to high rates: Competition is low and buyers have the opportunity to negotiate with sellers.” —Taylor Marr, Redfin deputy chief economist.
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s What’s Getting More Expensive at Stores in America

Americans who hoped inflation would begin to ease got bad news when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the September consumer price index. Prices nationwide of goods and services rose 0.4% from August, a four decade high. Compared to September of last year, prices rose 8.2%.  The prices of a number of items in the […]
Markets Insider

Americans should brace for a cash crunch and a painful recession, experts say. Here's what Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned this week.

Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned of a cash crunch this week. Dimon and Solomon flagged the risk of a US recession and a slump in consumer spending. Dalio underlined how rising interest rates could squeeze cash-strapped, debt-ridden governments. Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio have sounded...
CNET

Here's How Much Bigger Your Social Security Check Will Be in 2023

Social Security benefits for next year will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the biggest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
Marry Evens

Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money

This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
Business Insider

Many Americans are ditching their dreams of owning a house as recession fears flare, says the CEO of one of the nation's largest homebuilders

As soaring mortgage rates further reduce housing affordability, Ryan Marshall, the president and CEO of PulteGroup, said that economic anxiety is weighing on Americans, and some are shelving their homeownership dreams as a result. "While we reported significant growth in our third-quarter earnings, demand clearly slowed in the period as...
The Hill

Is the US headed toward a housing crash? Experts say it’s not 2008.

Sharply rising mortgage rates, a steep decline in home sales and a record price slowdown have raised concerns that the housing market could crash.   The mortgage rate reached over 7 percent this week, the first time in almost two decades that rates climbed that high. U.S. home prices saw a record slowdown in August,…
Business Insider

Rents are starting to drop, but the way we measure inflation means that we could still end up in a nasty recession next year

Rent prices are dropping and set to fall further. It could be a lifesaver for not only Americans' bank accounts but also the entire US economy as a recession looms. According to the rental database Zumper, more than half of the 100 US cities measured in its monthly national rent report posted month-over-month price declines in October. Housing experts predict the decline may continue well into in 2023, which would offer relief from the inflation that has gripped the US economy.
