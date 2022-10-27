This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed. Eight years ago, I was a happy, single, divorced woman living in Savannah, Georgia. I love my two adult daughters and family, my job, own my home, travel, and enjoy life. One day, some mutual friends introduced me to Thomas. Thomas is 10 years older than me, a business owner with two sons from a previous marriage, and he loves traveling like me. We hit it off immediately. We started dating and he took me out to dinner, we traveled the world, went camping, cooked together, worked out together, and more. We genuinely enjoyed each other. He asked me to marry him, and I said yes. One evening, we were visiting some friends, Jan and Mike. It was a group of about ten people, and we decided to walk down to the lake that is attached to Jan and Mike's property. Not wanting to go, Thomas told me to stay and wait for the group to return.

