FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kgns.tv
Ryan Elementary holds second annual Trunk-or-Treat
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A school with 70 years of history celebrates a new Halloween tradition. For the second year, Ryan Elementary held its Trunk-or-Treat event. Students went to several booths on campus filled with candies and goodies. Each booth was decorated as a different theme. Nixon cheerleaders and the...
kgns.tv
Educators bring out the Halloween spirit at Sanchez-Ochoa Elementary
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Halloween celebrations continued at several Laredo schools on Monday morning. For the kiddos who might not be able to go trick or treating, Sanchez Ochoa Elementary brought the festivities to them. Over 500 students took part in the event. Local student Kourtney Mata said she...
kgns.tv
Paranormal team investigates KGNS building
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Every October, KGNS gets into the spooky spirit and for the past weeks, our Alex Cano followed a group of paranormal investigators who have made it their mission to record the unexplained phenomena. For the past 6 years, Torres Paranormal Investigators has been on a mission to...
kgns.tv
Keep an eye on kid’s candy this Halloween!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With all Hollow’s Eve taking place this Monday, officials are also urging adults to keep an eye on the candy. The Laredo Police Department said kids should never eat homemade candy or homemade treats and always make sure its store bought and sealed tight. They...
kgns.tv
Kansas City Southern breaks ground on international railway bridge
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A multi-million project is coming to fruition in the Gateway City. After years of planning, the Kansas City Southern Railway Company broke ground on its latest developments, a railroad bridge. This new project will allow the Gateway City to get even more connected with Mexico. This...
kgns.tv
Keeping teachers in the classroom during ongoing teacher shortage
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The teacher shortage has hit the nation hard, and the State of Texas is no exception with some school districts even switching to four-day instruction weeks. A new report by the non-profit organization, The 74 Million, a site that focuses on school education claims over 36,000...
kgns.tv
Showers End Tuesday, Warming Late Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist gulf air is moving into our area in the lower atmosphere. Higher up, upper level winds are accelerating into a band of high jet stream winds to our northeast, and a wave in the upper level wind flow is approaching from the west. These are ingredients for shower activity to occur in scattered, mainly light fashion this evening, and then more widespread rain late tonight into Tuesday morning. Southerly winds will begin to transport warmer weather into our area Wednesday, and especially during Thursday and Friday.
MySanAntonio
South Texas Collectors Expo returning to Laredo
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For the first time in almost three years, the South Texas Collectors Expo is coming to Laredo the weekend of Nov. 11-13 at Texas A&M International University featuring celebrity guests, comic artists, cosplayers, a costume contest and more. The...
post-register.com
Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week
Name and grade you teach: Denise Trevino, 1st grade at Plum Creek Elementary. Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? I graduated from Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies EC-4, and Laredo Community College with an Associates degree in Early Childhood Education. Favorite thing(s)...
kgns.tv
Inside look into campaign finance filings for mayoral race
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With early voting underway and election day nearing, it seems everything seen on tv, and social media is some kind of message from a candidate or from their opponent. However, those messages can cost a pretty penny which is why they rely on fundraising, but some...
MySanAntonio
UISD psychologist first in South Texas to receive award
Dr. Linda Garza, a licensed school psychologist for the United Independent School District, was announced Tuesday as a recipient of the Outstanding School Psychologist Award-Doctoral Level 2022. Garza becomes the first school psychologist to win the award from Region One which includes Laredo and all of South Texas. She is...
kgns.tv
Massive fire engulfs warehouse
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A massive fire breaks out at a west side warehouse overnight. The flames which shot into the air created a black billowing smoke that could be seen for miles into the sky. The fire broke out at the Evergreen Recycling center located on the 5200 block of Santa Maria Avenue.
kgns.tv
Showers along a cold front
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning it feels like where waking up to a summer day humid and temperatures in the upper 70s. There are some changes headed our way today a cold front is expected to bring morning showers then clearing up becoming mostly sunny leaving behind cooler and drier air a high of 80.
kgns.tv
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Juan Alvaro Berrones, 49. He is five feet, six inches, 185 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is...
kgns.tv
One injured in two vehicle crash Friday morning
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A two vehicle crash is reported shortly after 10 a.m. Friday on Chihuahua street and Cedar avenue. According to reports, one of the vehicles did not stop at the red light causing the collision. One person is reported injured and taken to a local hospital. The...
Fatal officer-involved shooting near Alice
Police received a call in reference to shots fired in Hebbronville. When officers spotted the suspect's vehicle, the driver sped off and went through several counties.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police warn residents about a current wave of scam calls
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is alerting citizens to a current wave of scam calls. In a recent Facebook post from Laredo Police, they say citizens have been receiving calls from scammers spoofing the department’s phone number and posing as police investigators. The unsuspecting persons are...
kgns.tv
Homicide victim allegedly shot several times, accomplice helped clean up crime scene
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly a month since Laredo Police found a man dead inside a parked vehicle in north Laredo. KGNS has obtained the arrested affidavit and is learning more about what could have led to the shooting. On Monday Oct. 3, Alfredo Villarreal was found...
