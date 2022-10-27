ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Amazon Stock Dives As Weak Holiday Sales Outlook, Slowing Web Services Cloud Q3 Earnings Beat

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uD4ML_0ipIcfHR00

Amazon Inc (AMZN) posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday, but forecast disappointing holiday sales despite adding an extra Prime shopping day event, sending shares sharply lower in after-hours trading.

Amazon said its second quarter profit was pegged at $2.9 billion, or 28 cents per share, down from a split-adjusted profit of 31 cents per share over the same period last year but firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 22 cents per share.

Revenues rose 14.7% from last year to $127.1 billion, just shy of analysts' estimates of a $127.45 billion tally. Amazon Web Services contributed $20.54 billion, rising 27.5% from last year but missing Street forecasts by around $1 billion.

Ad sales were also higher, rising 25% to $9.55 billion, while online store sales rose 7% to $78.84 billion.

Looking into the current quarter, Amazon said it sees operating income of between zero and $4 billion, compared to a Street forecast of $5 billion, on revenues in the range of $140 billion to $148 billion, compared to the Refinitiv forecast of around $155 billion.

“In the past four months, employees across our consumer businesses have worked relentlessly to put together compelling Prime Member Deal Events with our eighth annual Prime Day and the brand new Prime Early Access Sale in early October, said CEO Andy Jassy. "The customer response to both events was quite positive, and it’s clear that particularly during these uncertain economic times, customers appreciate Amazon’s continued focus on value and convenience.”

“We’re also encouraged by the steady progress we’re making on lowering costs in our stores fulfillment network, and have a set of initiatives that we’re methodically working through that we believe will yield a stronger cost structure for the business moving forward," he added. "There is obviously a lot happening in the macroeconomic environment, and we’ll balance our investments to be more streamlined without compromising our key long-term, strategic bets."

Amazon shares were marked 19% lower in after-hours trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate a Friday opening bell price of $89.99 each.

Late last month, Amazon unveiled pay increases for warehouse and transportation workers just days after it added another 'mini Prime day' event in October to capture demand from value-focused consumers and focus on members of its Prime program.

Amazon said employees would earn between $16 and $26 per hour, with average starting salaries rising by $1, to $19 per hour, as it gears-up for the peak of the holiday retail season.

Amazon, one of the biggest private employers in the United States, said the pay increases would cost around $1 billion over the next year.

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Diving

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 11.60% to $98.09 during Friday's pre-market session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The total came in shy...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former JCPenney Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By No machine-readable author provided. Dwaynep2010 assumed (based on copyright claims). - No machin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
DoYouRemember?

Here’s What You Should Be Looking For To Find A Lincoln Penny Worth $200,000

A lot of people go around collecting old coins as a hobby, but most individuals aren’t aware that they could hit the jackpot if they are lucky enough to find a priceless one. A coin professional on TikTok, aka thebowerscoinshow, has made it a duty to inform and enlighten other collectors on the features of certain coins and things that make them more marketable than others.
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
TheStreet

Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason

Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
TheStreet

Jeff Bezos Makes Dire Prediction About the Economy

Jeff Bezos in recent weeks has been very discreet. Apart from a tweet about his family's huge donation - about $711 million - to the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, the billionaire has not spoken much. Yet he had opportunities to speak. For example, his presence in the stands alongside...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
127K+
Followers
89K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy