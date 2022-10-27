ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTQR Q104.1

Carrie Underwood Spotlights Eye-Popping Fashion Moments On Her Tour

By Kelly Fisher
WTQR Q104.1
WTQR Q104.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJiGX_0ipIcRs900
Photo: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood ’s wardrobe has undoubtedly been on-point for her ongoing “ Denim & Rhinestones Tour ,” marking the release of her latest album earlier this year. But Underwood is loving the fact that she’s not the only one dressing the part… Legions of fans have been showing up to Underwood’s concerts decked in fringe, cowboy hats, and — of course — denim and rhinestones.

“You guys understood the assignment!” Underwood gushed as she captioned a reel on her social media channels on Thursday (October 27), giving glimpses of some of her most fashionable fans. “Loving all these amazing outfits and hearing you sing along to every word. Keep that sparkle coming!”

The clip was set to the energetic title track of Denim & Rhinestones , the 12-track project that released in June. Underwood previously explained that she knew she wanted the album packed with “‘throwback’ type songs, but they sound so super fresh. …I really just wanted to make an album that just felt like fun .” Since hitting the road, Underwood has performed on her tour with Las Vegas-worthy elements — which is fitting, following the first leg of her Vegas residency — including breathtaking aerial work and pyrotechnics.

See how Underwood’s fans “understood the assignment” here , and see her upcoming tour dates below.

2022

October 27 — Grand Forks,ND

October 31 — Tulsa, OK

November 2 — Austin, TX

November 3 — Houston, TX

November 5 — New Orleans, LA

November 7 — St. Louis, MO

November 12 — Moline, IL

November 13 — Kansas City, MO

November 15 — Denver, CO

November 17 — Salt Lake City, UT

November 19 — San Francisco, CA

2023

February 2 — Miami, FL

February 4 — Tampa, FL

February 6 — Jacksonville, FL

February 7 — Atlanta, GA

February 8 — Charlotte, NC

February 10 — State College, PA

February 11 — Uncasville, CT

February 14 — Charleston, WV

February 15 — Washington DC

February 17 — Boston, MA

February 18 — Newark, NJ

February 21 — New York, NY

February 22 — Philadelphia, PA

February 24 — Charlottesville, VA

February 25 — Pittsburgh, PA

February 26 — Detroit, MI

March 1 — Nashville, TN

March 2 — Cincinnati, OH

March 4 — Columbus, OH

March 8 — Dallas, TX

March 11 — Glendale, AZ

March 13 — Los Angeles, CA

March 14 — Sacramento, CA

March 16 — Portland, OR

March 17 — Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

George Strait on Riding Into Stadiums Again in 2023: ‘It Just Felt Right’ (Exclusive)

Next year, George Strait is preparing to play his most extensive stadium run in nine years since he completed his two-year “The Cowboy Rides Away” tour in 2014.   The country titan and his Ace in the Hole Band will perform six stadium dates starting May 6 at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium and ending Aug. 5 at Tampa, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium. All stops will feature Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.  “It just felt right,” Strait tells Billboard via email of the mini-tour. “I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Scotty McCreery Goes on Date Night at North Carolina State Fair With Pregnant Wife Gabi

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are enjoying their final days as a family of two. There are only a few weeks remaining until the couple welcomes their first child, a son, to the world. And while they’re excited to meet the little boy, Scotty and Gabi are making it a point to go on a few dates before embarking on the challenging first months of parenthood.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
People

Chase Chrisley Is Engaged to Emmy Medders: Inside His Baseball Stadium Proposal with 175K Rose Petals!

The Chrisley Knows Best star proposed to his girlfriend of two years on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee Chase Chrisley is engaged! The Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, proposed to Emmy Medders, his girlfriend of nearly three years, on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee. "It was the perfect night," Chrisley tells PEOPLE. "There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together." RELATED: Growing Up Chrisley: Chase Contemplates Proposing to...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
The Boot

Miranda Lambert’s Luxurious $3.98 Million Nashville Mansion For Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is currently up for sale, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views. The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City is currently on the market for $3.98 million, which, according to online real estate sites, breaks down to $636 per square foot and a monthly payment of $24,849.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Willie Nelson's Former Tennessee Home That Inspired 'Shotgun Willie' Hits the Market for $2.5 Million

The cozy three-bedroom cabin is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville A Tennessee property once belonging to country legend Willie Nelson is officially on the market. The peaceful countryside property is located just 30 minutes outside of Nashville and features a three-bedroom log cabin built by Nelson. It has only ever had two owners — Nelson and the current residents.  While the 150-acre estate is equipped with two ponds, a hay barn and rolling pasture views, perhaps its most notable detail stems from its history when the country singer...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Radio Ink

iHeart Host Dies

KXXM-FM (96.1 NOW) San Antonio host Russell Rush has died. We reported last week that Rush had been in home hospice care following a lengthy battle with t-cell lymphoma. Rush was 44. Rush had been fighting the disease for several years.He announced his condition back in 2019. T-cell lymphoma is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Hot 97-5

The First Woman From North Dakota Ever To Appear On The Bachelor

Madison (Madi) Johnson, a 26-year-old woman from Fargo, North Dakota who owns her own consulting company in the medical aesthetic industry will participate in the upcoming Bachelor season. No man or woman from North Dakota has appeared on the ABC reality series "The Bachelor." That is about to change. All...
FARGO, ND
The Tennessean

TV's 'Nashville' stars are reuniting for a (sold-out) benefit concert

While we hate to get readers excited for a show they can no longer get a ticket to, we have to take note of a very special reunion concert happening this weekend in Nashville — for an important cause. The TV series "Nashville" premiered 10 years ago this month. The prime-time network drama captured a pivotal point in the city's growth and helped usher in a boom in tourism and transplants. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Fans Slam Concert as ‘Worst’ Experience After Nightmare Traffic Situation

When attending the concert of one of the biggest country music stars of all time it makes sense to expect some big crowds and a few parking issues. However, some fans who attended a recent Garth Brooks concert are claiming that the situations they faced along these lines were beyond the “normal” issues. Some fans are even going as far as calling the concert the “worst” after facing nightmare traffic situations.
MISSOURI STATE
Bring Me The News

Shania Twain bringing new tour to Minnesota in 2023

She's still the one, as in the top-selling female country artist of all time and she's coming back to Minnesota on her Queen of Me tour in 2023. Just announced Friday, Shania Twain will perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on May 17, 2023. It'll mark her first show in Minnesota since 2018. She play in Madison, Wisconsin on May 16.
MINNESOTA STATE
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony

Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
DELANO, TN
E! News

Katy Perry Pokes Fun at Her Eye Glitch in Las Vegas

Watch: Katy Perry Pokes Fun at Her Viral Eye Glitch. Katy Perry wants you to witness her infamous eye glitch. As the "Teenage Dream" singer announced 14 more dates for her 2023 Las Vegas concert series, titled Katy Perry: PLAY, she seemingly addressed one viral clip that left fans with questions over her health.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WTQR Q104.1

WTQR Q104.1

Greensboro, NC
4K+
Followers
912
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point

 https://q1041.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy