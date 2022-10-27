Pa. State Police: 6-year-old Chester County girl abducted by mother is found, safe

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Pennsylvania State Police say the search is over for 6-year-old Zoe Moss from Chester County, who went missing earlier this week . She has been found and is safe.

Authorities say Moss' biological mother, Venessa Gutshall, abducted her Tuesday night during a supervised visit near East Ward Elementary School in Downington.

State police issued an arrest warrant for Gutshall on Thursday. Friday morning, they changed the spelling of Gutshall's first name from their initial Amber Alert and released a new photo of the girl.

Photo credit Downingtown Police Department

Hours later, Moss was found and the Amber Alert was canceled.

Police have not yet released information on where she was found.