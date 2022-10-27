UCLA men's basketball guard David Singleton spoke with reporters ahead of Monday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Singleton talked about preseason practices, his first impressions of Amari Bailey, how his own mentors showed him how to guide the Bruins' next wave of freshmen, the different ways he transformed his body and game over the summer and his thoughts on Kiki Rice's NIL deal with Jordan.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO