MTSU-McGuire tuition partnership propelling more McDonald’s workers toward degrees￼
Students taking advantage of the partnership between McGuire Restaurant Group and Middle Tennessee State University are thriving, with one student employee already graduated and several more preparing to walk across the stage inside Murphy Center very soon. Two of those students, Michael Johnson and Ariane Raines, say they are reaching...
"Evening On College Street" to benefit Main Street program
Tue. (Nov. 15, 2022) 5-7PM "EVENING ON COLLEGE ST." a fun social evening to support the Main Street Murfreesboro program at 320 E. College St. It will be at the recently renovated home of Steve and Molly Poleskey (circa 1912). Guests are invited to attend and make a donation to help non-profit Main Street Murfreesboro reach their end of the year budget. Please RSVP by phoning 615-895-1887 or emailing kathy@downtownmurfreesboro.com.
Pushback about LGBTQ book display leads to library director resigning
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maury County Public Library is searching for a new leader after its director resigned due to community pushback over a LGBTQ Pride Month book display. On Wednesday night, the board approved Zachary Fox’s resignation with regret. Library leaders said Fox decided to step aside because...
This Is the Best Private High School in Tennessee
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Metro Schools investigation about toxic work environment complaints results in 1-day suspension for middle school principal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Public School internal investigation recommended a one-day suspension for the Executive Principal of Oliver Middle School. The investigation was sparked by complaints by current and former teachers surrounding a toxic work environment, among other things. The complaints told WSMV4 in July the environment led to a high turnover rate at the school.
What’s Goin on Next to SportsCom Behind State Farm in Murfreesboro
Finally got an answer to what’s going on behind the State Farm Building across from SportsCom on DeJarnette Lane. It was like pulling teeth to get any information on this spot!
Nashville Zoo Offers Free Admission for Active Military Personnel and Veterans
Celebrate Military Appreciation Day, presented by Regions Bank at Nashville Zoo on Sunday, November 13. In gratitude for the commitment, bravery and sacrifices made by those who serve our country, active military personnel, military veterans and their immediate families are invited to enjoy free admission during regular Zoo hours from 9 am to 4 pm.
Ribbon Cutting for Results Physiotherapy – Kensington Place
Congrats to Results Physiotherapy – Kensington Place for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, October 26th at 4pm. Results Physiotherapy – Kensington Place is located at 1741 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite N (In Publix Shopping Center to the right of Publix), Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 629-230-9959.
Hometown Heroes Day, memorial softball tournament raise money for Hendersonville cop fighting cancer
The third annual Officer Spencer Bristol Memorial Softball Tournament took place in Hendersonville on Saturday, along with plenty of other fun activities to help support a local law enforcement officer.
The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery
They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
States whose residents have the most disposable income - Where does Tennessee Rank?
(Tennessee) Researchers calculated each state’s per capita disposable income in 2021, adjusted for cost-of-living differences, and ranked them accordingly. The analysis found that post-tax income in Tennessee—after adjusting for the state’s below-average cost of living—was $54,576 per capita in 2021, compared to $55,671 nationally. Overall -...
'Gingerbread House Challenge' for Rutherford and Cannon County Residents
Auburntown, Tennessee — Auburntown, a hallmark city on the border of Rutherford County, inside Cannon County, has partnered with Real Estate Agent Andra Helton (Exit Realty Bob Lamb & Associates) to host the 2nd annual Middle Tennessee Gingerbread House Display. The display in Auburntown involves businesses, groups, families and...
As abortion access disappears in Tennessee, a nonprofit that offers free long-acting birth control sees demand spike
Demand for long-acting contraceptives has spiked this year as abortion access vanishes in Tennessee. One nonprofit in Nashville has seen nearly twice as many patients compared to the previous year. A Step Ahead offers free birth control that can last up to 10 years through IUDs and implants — both...
Former Middle TN cheer coach sentenced to 24 years for secretly recording young girls
A former cheer coach accused of secretly recording young girls has accepted a plea deal.
After 80 years, Tennessee woman finally meets sister
With so many ways to search for information today, people are learning more about their family tree than ever before. One woman has hoped to get some answers for 80 years.
The Longest Biking Trail in Tennessee
Is a beautiful southern state known for its hospitality and rolling hill landscape. The state is filled with hiking and biking trails going through urban areas, and nature. Biking is one of the best ways to get an up-close view of the state’s scenery and also get some exercise. In this article, you will learn about the longest biking trail in Tennessee and interesting things to learn about it.
City of Murfreesboro adds to new lawsuit against Middle Point Landfill
The City of Murfreesboro amended its lawsuit on Friday against the operators of Middle Point Landfill and pointed to several violations of the EPA's Clean Air and Water Act.
3 things Georgia football must do better to take down Tennessee
Georgia can get to 9-0 past Tennessee next Saturday if the Dawgs do these things better. The entire college football world will collide in the Classic City next week when Georgia hosts Tennessee, potentially in a clash of unbeatens. While Georgia improved to 8-0 with a big rivalry win over...
5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
