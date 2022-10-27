ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

Week 9 Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week Winner

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - 9 weeks have come and gone and the plays are only getting better. Tioga’s Jeremiah Caldwell breaking the tackle on his way to his one of four touchdowns against Peabody Friday night wins the Southern Air “Cool” Play of the week!
TIOGA, LA
High School Football PRO

Monroe, November 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pineville High School football team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on October 31, 2022, 17:00:00.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Ol' Mel's Halloween Fest

Jimmie Hillman gets 1st win as head coach as Marksville takes down Buckeye. Highlights from the Oct. 28 matchup between Buckeye and Marksville. Dylan Domangue recaps the matchup between Rosepine and Avoyelles on Oct. 27. 5th Quarter Preview: Oakdale vs Menard, Buckeye vs Marksville. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:44...
MARKSVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

Shop with a Cop help at Academy Sports and Outdoor

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Yesterday, October 27th, The Alexandria Police Department provided a $1000 shopping spree to ten local youths in the APD Boxing Program. Each youngster received a $100 dollar gift card to Academy and the chance to shop alongside a local officer. Academy Sports and Outdoors also provided a $500 gift card to the APD’s boxing program for supplies.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound

Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man dies in Sunday morning fire in Martin Park area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died in a fatal fire Sunday morning in the Martin Park area, according to the City of Alexandria. The Alexandria Fire Department and units from Rapides Fire District No. 2 responded around 12:56 a.m. Sunday morning to a fire at 5416-A Mansour Avenue. The fire was officially controlled at 1:08 a.m.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Louisiana legend Jerry Lee Lewis passes away at the age of 87

A Louisiana legend has passed away. Ferriday native Jerry Lee Lewis died today at the age of 87 at his Mississippi home south of Memphis. Baton Rouge Attorney Jim Brown knew Lewis from his days in Ferriday and says the piano player who called himself Killer had audiences dancing when he came on the scene in the 1950s.
FERRIDAY, LA
kalb.com

Body found under bridge in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found under a bridge near Gum and Third streets. APD said the body was found around noon on Sunday after receiving a report from someone in the area. Investigators said the body appeared to have been there for some time. The body has yet to be identified and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Winnfield man killed in 2 vehicle crash on U.S. 84

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield man is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 84 just east of Clarence on Monday, Oct. 31. Louisiana State Police said just before 7 a.m., Thomas Kennedy, 42, was traveling west on U.S. 84 when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided with a big rig truck.
WINNFIELD, LA
kalb.com

Closing arguments delivered in David Burn trial

Alexandria Police Union sends Mayor Jeff Hall cease and desist letter over campaign video. The Keiser Law Firm representing the Alexandria Police Officers Association sent a cease and desist letter to Mayor Jeff Hall’s campaign team just one day after a campaign video was posted showing images of uniformed APD officers without their approval.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was shot and killed after trying to break into a home early Saturday morning. According to the Alexandria Police Department, around 6:20 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Chester St. area. Investigators learned that Deon Dominique Hammond, 26 of Alexandria, banged on the door of the home and demanded he be let in. The resident of the home came outside to tell Hammond to leave the property, but Hammond started chasing the resident. The resident then shot and killed Hammond.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Cleco discusses clean energy future at NRBIA

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - At Monday’s North Rapides Business and Industry Alliance (NRBIA) meeting, attendees had the opportunity to hear from Bill Fontenot, Cleco’s President and CEO, and Richard Cornelison, an economic development executive, about their long-term vision for Cleco Power, primarily focused on clean energy and how those efforts will contribute to economic growth.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

NWS: Tornado touched down in southwest Louisiana Tuesday morning

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin Tuesday morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles per hour, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.
OBERLIN, LA
kalb.com

RPSO warns of Facebook hoax about local crime

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office learned of hoaxes going around Facebook about local crime in Cenla. They said that there were reports of a female beaten and stabbed in a local hospital that cannot be identified and reports of a male who was in the hospital, a victim of a crime that could not be identified.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

No injuries reported after bus hits vehicle Friday morning

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, a Rapides Parish School bus hit a sedan Friday morning at the Hill Street and Oxford Street intersection around 7 a.m. No one was injured. APD said it was a minor incident. Another school bus came to bring the students...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

