kalb.com
Week 9 Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week Winner
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - 9 weeks have come and gone and the plays are only getting better. Tioga’s Jeremiah Caldwell breaking the tackle on his way to his one of four touchdowns against Peabody Friday night wins the Southern Air “Cool” Play of the week!
kalb.com
Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 10, discuss upcoming matchups and playoff chances
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school regular season has one week left, and teams have either already sealed a spot, are still fighting for a spot or are entirely out of it. Some of our local coaches talked about their week 10 matchups and what it will take to continue their season.
Monroe, November 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pineville High School football team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on October 31, 2022, 17:00:00.
theadvocate.com
Opelousas handles Breaux Bridge to claim outright District 5-4A crown
Coach Jimmy Zachery Jr. is taking the Opelousas High football program to places the Tigers haven't been in a long time. Last year, the Tigers hosted their first playoff game since 2004. On Friday, the Tigers clinched their first district title since 1994 with a 45-0 win at Breaux Bridge.
kalb.com
Ol' Mel's Halloween Fest
Jimmie Hillman gets 1st win as head coach as Marksville takes down Buckeye. Highlights from the Oct. 28 matchup between Buckeye and Marksville. Dylan Domangue recaps the matchup between Rosepine and Avoyelles on Oct. 27. 5th Quarter Preview: Oakdale vs Menard, Buckeye vs Marksville. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:44...
cenlanow.com
Shop with a Cop help at Academy Sports and Outdoor
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Yesterday, October 27th, The Alexandria Police Department provided a $1000 shopping spree to ten local youths in the APD Boxing Program. Each youngster received a $100 dollar gift card to Academy and the chance to shop alongside a local officer. Academy Sports and Outdoors also provided a $500 gift card to the APD’s boxing program for supplies.
theleesvilleleader.com
Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound
Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
kalb.com
Alexandria man dies in Sunday morning fire in Martin Park area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died in a fatal fire Sunday morning in the Martin Park area, according to the City of Alexandria. The Alexandria Fire Department and units from Rapides Fire District No. 2 responded around 12:56 a.m. Sunday morning to a fire at 5416-A Mansour Avenue. The fire was officially controlled at 1:08 a.m.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Louisiana legend Jerry Lee Lewis passes away at the age of 87
A Louisiana legend has passed away. Ferriday native Jerry Lee Lewis died today at the age of 87 at his Mississippi home south of Memphis. Baton Rouge Attorney Jim Brown knew Lewis from his days in Ferriday and says the piano player who called himself Killer had audiences dancing when he came on the scene in the 1950s.
kalb.com
Demolition for abandoned Alexandria hotel on North MacArthur could soon be approved
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of Alexandria’s worst eye sores, as it pertains to blighted and abandoned properties, may soon be demolished if it gets approval from the Alexandria City Council. Coming in from Pineville on North MacArthur Drive, one of the first buildings that drivers, tourists and residents...
kalb.com
COURTNEY COCO CASE - Day 3: David Burns found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Courtney Coco trial
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A verdict has been reached in the trial of David Anthony Burns. A jury has found him guilty of second-degree murder for the Oct. 2004 death of Courtney Coco. The verdict is unanimous. Sentencing is set for Nov. 28 at 9:30 a.m. >>VERDICT: David Anthony Burns...
kalb.com
Body found under bridge in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found under a bridge near Gum and Third streets. APD said the body was found around noon on Sunday after receiving a report from someone in the area. Investigators said the body appeared to have been there for some time. The body has yet to be identified and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
kalb.com
Winnfield man killed in 2 vehicle crash on U.S. 84
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield man is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 84 just east of Clarence on Monday, Oct. 31. Louisiana State Police said just before 7 a.m., Thomas Kennedy, 42, was traveling west on U.S. 84 when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided with a big rig truck.
kalb.com
Closing arguments delivered in David Burn trial
Alexandria Police Union sends Mayor Jeff Hall cease and desist letter over campaign video. The Keiser Law Firm representing the Alexandria Police Officers Association sent a cease and desist letter to Mayor Jeff Hall’s campaign team just one day after a campaign video was posted showing images of uniformed APD officers without their approval.
kalb.com
Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was shot and killed after trying to break into a home early Saturday morning. According to the Alexandria Police Department, around 6:20 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Chester St. area. Investigators learned that Deon Dominique Hammond, 26 of Alexandria, banged on the door of the home and demanded he be let in. The resident of the home came outside to tell Hammond to leave the property, but Hammond started chasing the resident. The resident then shot and killed Hammond.
kalb.com
Cleco discusses clean energy future at NRBIA
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - At Monday’s North Rapides Business and Industry Alliance (NRBIA) meeting, attendees had the opportunity to hear from Bill Fontenot, Cleco’s President and CEO, and Richard Cornelison, an economic development executive, about their long-term vision for Cleco Power, primarily focused on clean energy and how those efforts will contribute to economic growth.
brproud.com
NWS: Tornado touched down in southwest Louisiana Tuesday morning
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin Tuesday morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles per hour, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.
kalb.com
RPSO warns of Facebook hoax about local crime
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office learned of hoaxes going around Facebook about local crime in Cenla. They said that there were reports of a female beaten and stabbed in a local hospital that cannot be identified and reports of a male who was in the hospital, a victim of a crime that could not be identified.
kalb.com
VERDICT: David Anthony Burns found guilty of Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish jury has found David Anthony Burns, 46 of Boyce, guilty of second-degree murder for the October 2004 death of Courtney Coco, 19 of Alexandria. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before reaching its unanimous “guilty” verdict. Coco’s family cried...
kalb.com
No injuries reported after bus hits vehicle Friday morning
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, a Rapides Parish School bus hit a sedan Friday morning at the Hill Street and Oxford Street intersection around 7 a.m. No one was injured. APD said it was a minor incident. Another school bus came to bring the students...
