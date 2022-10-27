The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, October 25, indicates a continued intensification of drought conditions for Kansas. The “least” worst conditions occupy parts of North Central Kansas which is abnormally dry. Almost all of the rest of the state is in extreme or exceptional drought. In this area we are in extreme drought with exceptional drought inching closer. The six to ten-day outlook (November 1 to 5) indicates a 50 to 70% chance of above normal temperatures and a 50 to 60% chance of above normal precipitation. Remember that even twice our normal rainfall isn’t much. It would at least help the wheat to hang on. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 3 to 9) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. As an aside, this is the time of year when the coming weather pattern is being established so this might indicate a lessening or elimination of the La Nina and a better weather pattern in terms of precipitation. Keep your fingers crossed.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO