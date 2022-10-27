Read full article on original website
Kansas Secretary of State warns of election misinformation
TOPEKA — Text messages being sent to Kansas voters may be misleading, if those people wait until election day to vote. On Monday, the Kansas Secretary of State's office warned of misinformation sent in text messages to voters. According to a screenshot of text message provided to Democratic Rep....
Abortion foes seek ouster of 5 Kansas Supreme Court justices
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The most influential pro-life group in Kansas politics is urging voters in mailers to remove five of the seven justices on a state Supreme Court that declared access to abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The group, Kansans for Life, was a key...
Kan. woman used deceased personal care attendant’s ID number
WICHITA —A Kansas woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Cynthia Fisher, 59, of Wichita, was sentenced in Sedgwick County District Court on felony charges of...
🎤 Forward Ever: Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab
On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab about the upcoming November 2022 election.
Districts expected to pay more if Kansas doesn't close special ed funding gap
The state of Kansas is underfunding special education, and that is putting more pressure on local special education cooperatives, including the one that serves Hays, to come up with more money to fill the gap. Kyle Carlin, director of West Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative, gave a report to the...
Man prosecuted for death threat against Kansas Rep. LaTurner
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state's congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what's going on in court.
National Sorghum Producers - Sorghum Notes
Congress remains in recess until 2022 midterm elections conclude. New Mexico Sorghum Participates in Lujan Farm Bill Roundtable. New Mexico Sorghum Association Chairman Cedar Rush, Past Chairman Durward Dixon and NSP CEO Tim Lust participated in a farm bill roundtable Wednesday hosted by Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry member Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) at the Curry County Chamber of Commerce in Clovis, New Mexico. Senator Lujan has hosted a number of roundtables with New Mexico agriculture leaders ahead of farm bill negotiations. “Since our agricultural communities have been bearing the brunt of extreme weather conditions, it’s critical the Senate moves with urgency to address these catastrophic events that have impacted New Mexicans’ ability to grow sustainable crops and raise livestock for years to come," Lujan said in an August release. Sorghum representatives emphasized the need for additional resources and support though the Commodity Title.
Leaders from Kan., nationwide react to attack on Pelosi's husband
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An intruder attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday while searching for the Democratic leader and chillingly shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”. Members of the Kansas and Missouri congressional...
Great Bend’s workforce recruitment in New Mexico with positive feedback
Teaming up with Dodge City and Liberal economic development teams, Great Bend Economic Development spent three days at the New Mexico State Fair to expose potential workforce in New Mexico to what western Kansas has to offer. Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said the event in September was...
Wheat Scoop: Request your 2022 Kansas Wheat Recipe Book
Some folks may collect stamps, trading cards or gnomes, but only true Wheaties keep their eye out for a specific collectible published for the past six decades — the annual recipe book from the Kansas Wheat Commission. The 2022 edition is now available — free of charge — and does not disappoint with classic recipes for bread bowls, pizza crust and pretzels in addition to soon-to-be family favorites like campfire biscuits, lemon Bundt cake and fudge nut bars.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Sulfur, the Forgotten Plant Nutrient
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, October 25, indicates a continued intensification of drought conditions for Kansas. The “least” worst conditions occupy parts of North Central Kansas which is abnormally dry. Almost all of the rest of the state is in extreme or exceptional drought. In this area we are in extreme drought with exceptional drought inching closer. The six to ten-day outlook (November 1 to 5) indicates a 50 to 70% chance of above normal temperatures and a 50 to 60% chance of above normal precipitation. Remember that even twice our normal rainfall isn’t much. It would at least help the wheat to hang on. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 3 to 9) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. As an aside, this is the time of year when the coming weather pattern is being established so this might indicate a lessening or elimination of the La Nina and a better weather pattern in terms of precipitation. Keep your fingers crossed.
Police report more counterfeit cash in Kansas
COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. On Thursday, the Arkansas City Police Department learned of counterfeit bills making their way through vendors and other local businesses during the Arkalalah Festival, according to the police department. The bill is similar to others recovered in...
AAA Kansas: Demand causing lower gas prices for now
HUTCHINSON — The up and down of gas prices continues, but for now, it's on the downslope. "Volatile is the perfect word to describe all of this year," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "We've seen so many fluctuations in oil prices on the global market and then, obviously, that translates to prices we see at the pumps. Right now, we're again seeing some good news at the pumps. Gas demand has been running about 400,000 barrels lower than this same time last year."
Drive safe and sober on Halloween
Traffic Safety Resource Office is partnering with local law enforcement officials and other health and safety advocates to help spread the message that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. Even one alcoholic beverage could be one too many so if you plan to drive, refrain from alcohol. If you do plan...
Keep your trick-or-treaters safe from scary injuries
On Halloween, ghosts and ghouls may make your blood run cold but real dangers, like pedestrian accidents, falls, burns and poisonings are a scary reality. Safe Kids Kansas, the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Kansas Highway Patrol remind families to make safety part of your fall festivity planning.
