I’m still voting for Kennedy! Your serpent tongue is showing! These cry babies and the other ones that back defund the police and the lairs of pushing false truths about there only being 2 sexes bc dna and chromosomes are facts only 2 sexes exist ! Are nothing but criminals an mental cases! The Truth Hurts don’t it!! Lol Kennedy just rips that bandaid off fast!! Lawyers are paid criminals so you and your opinion is yours !! But those of us who have to live in this immoral corrupt an criminal world Biden and his AntiAmerican administration has created Will Never vote or side for Marxist Terrorist that are pure criminals greedy for money ! Whose blood thirst will never be quenched! A bunch of WAR Mongers!!
I'm not worried about Kennedy being reelected my main concerns are the State of Arizona state of Georgia and the state of Pennsylvania, Louisiana is covered by a good Republican
It is a sad day when homesteaders on both sides of the aisle’s seats are bought and paid for by special interest. Their money dictates that they serve special interest groups over the people’s interest. I will never understand why we bother with elections when it is obvious that time after time, they already know their seats are bought and safe. Never think for one minute they’re going to legislate term limits for themselves. That would mean no more $$$ in their coffers. They’ve learned how easy it is to work the corporate world, and fight for their interest over the peoples’. Money is their God. I really pray for each and every leader out there, because the time is coming sooner than we think when $$$ will be second to Almighty God. God bless the world and all of it's inhabitants. Because God will not bless America as long as her leaders worship $$$. 🙏🏼🕊✝️
Comments / 73