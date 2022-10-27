Read full article on original website
LSU football didn't play Saturday, but it still made a significant jump in the AP Top 25
Despite being off in Week 9, LSU football moved up three spots to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The shift in the rankings comes after seven Top-25 teams lost this weekend. The Tigers (6-2) also moved up three spots to No. 17 in the coaches poll. The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday.
Jackson State manhandles Southern in SWAC battle: 'We have to re-evaluate and bounce back'
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State asserted itself as the class of the Southwestern Athletic Conference against Southern on Saturday, and it didn’t need any backup from ESPN’s "College GameDay," celebrity coach Deion Sanders or even the weather. The Tigers manhandled the Jaguars, especially defensively, in a 35-0...
Opelousas handles Breaux Bridge to claim outright District 5-4A crown
Coach Jimmy Zachery Jr. is taking the Opelousas High football program to places the Tigers haven't been in a long time. Last year, the Tigers hosted their first playoff game since 2004. On Friday, the Tigers clinched their first district title since 1994 with a 45-0 win at Breaux Bridge.
Rod Walker: College GameDay for Southern at Jackson State a chance to showcase SWAC excellence
For some of you tuning into ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, perhaps you’ll get an experience similar to the one New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor got last week. Taylor, who grew up in Tennessee, never had attended a Southwestern Athletic Conference football game. In fact, he...
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 9
Week 9 of the high school football season in South Louisiana is crucial for plenty of teams, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. Scotlandville-Catholic, Central-Woodlawn and Lafayette-Southside are among the important games...
Opelousas Catholic handles Sacred Heart to steam toward possible District 6-1A crown
For a quarter, Sacred Heart seemed ready to give Opelousas Catholic all it wanted in a matchup that would go a long way in determining the District 6-1A champion. But Opelousas Catholic took over in the second and third quarters, blowing past Sacred Heart of Ville Platte with 40 unanswered points in a 40-6 victory on Thursday night at Donald Gardner Stadium.
Catholic makes a statement against Scotlandville in their District 4-5A showdown
This time, Catholic High left no doubt. The third-ranked Bears raced out to a 24-point halftime lead and did not let up. A 38-0 victory over Scotlandville in their District 4-5A game Friday night at Memorial Stadium was a statement win. “This was a big thing for us,” defensive lineman...
St. Thomas More holds off furious Westgate rally behind Altmann-to-McNeese connection
Before Westgate even got settled in good, St. Thomas More had built a three-touchdown lead over the reigning Class 4A state champions. But it wasn’t until the visiting Tigers were penalized for a 12 men on the field, giving the Cougars a decisive first down in the closing seconds that St. Thomas More could breathe easy and enjoy a 42-34 victory over Westgate on Friday at Cougar Stadium.
Louisiana company tries to ease the teacher shortage one 'guest educator' at a time
Ten years ago, Teach For America alum Andre Feigler had a vision to change substitute teaching — or at least make it easier for schools to find substitutes. Tired of not taking sick days for fear that a substitute teacher would bring disruption and lead to a day of lost learning among her students, Feigler created Enriched, a company that would cultivate a flock of trained, qualified teachers and work with schools to place them.
Two St. George supporters face off to represent part of proposed city on EBR school board
Two supporters of the city of St. George are vying to represent the southeast corner of East Baton Rouge Parish on the school board. District 6 candidates Jill Dyason, the longest serving member of the school board, and Nathan Rust, a father of two children attending Baton Rouge schools, each say their support for the movement that was born from of a desire to break the area away from the school system will not prevent them from working on behalf of all children in the parish while the challenge to St. George’s incorporation plays out in court.
Two schoolteachers take center stage in 3-person District 3 Baton Rouge school board race
Two schoolteachers who grew up in Baton Rouge and a mother who moved here after Hurricane Katrina are vying to land the open District 3 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. They are seeking to replace Tramelle Howard, who's opted not to run for reelection. The election...
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off with rides, food, long lines and racing pigs
In addition to giving fairgoers an opportunity to just pig out, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair this year is offering an opportunity to watch pigs race. The fair opened Thursday in a new location — the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center near Gonzales — because its longtime home at BREC's Airline Highway Park is undergoing a major reconstruction.
Lafayette man pleads guilty to joining Jan. 6 riot; here's where other Louisiana cases stand
An Acadiana man who posted photos to social media from inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection but denied committing any violence during the attack has landed a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Of three Louisianans charged in connection to the pro-Trump mob, he’s the first...
Two EBR school board election races feature candidates facing incumbent rematches
If you think some of the names in this year's East Baton Rouge Parish School Board races look familiar, you're correct. Two contests are repeats from 2018, and, on the whole, six of the nine current members are seeking re-election. A seventh withdrew from her race, but didn't drop out in time to have her name removed from the ballot.
Hickory burger, beef and bean nachos and tater skins: Best things we ate this week
I visited (or rather walked to) Walk-On's after the LSU-Ole Miss football game last weekend. And it didn't disappoint. The Hickory Burger is one of my favorite things on the menu, primarily because of the Sweet Baby Rays barbecue sauce and onion rings that come on it. Admittedly, I did...
How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart
It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
CASE CLOSED: Zachary family reflects on brutal murder with all 3 killers now in prison
The killing of their 73-year-old matriarch was a sudden blow that landed with a thud. A Zachary family's journey has been a rollercoaster since. Frances Jane Schultz died in 2019 after three Ethel men forced their way into her ranch house in the Zachary Plains. They beat Schultz, taped her wrists, legs, eyes and mouth, then rummaged through the residence, stealing two guns and a diamond solitaire ring before one of them shot her.
Offshore drilling company that had its Lafayette office raided by federal investigators will lay off 135
A Lafayette offshore drilling company’s Lafayette office that was the subject of a raid by federal investigators will let go of 135 employees as the company shifts its role in the Gulf of Mexico. QuarterNorth Energy will terminate its Lafayette office, 2014 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 800, and offshore...
New East Baton Rouge schools security chief quits post after just six months
Just six months after coming onboard to big fanfare and pushing ambitious plans to make schools safer, the director of security for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system has quietly resigned. Robert McGarner turned in his resignation notice on Friday, Oct. 14, according to a spokesman for the school...
School bus overturns in Port Hudson; 4 transported with minor injuries, Baton Rouge EMS says
A school bus overturned in Port Hudson Friday evening, Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services said. It was the second bus to overturn in a crash this week in the Baton Rouge area. EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said paramedics were sent to the scene on Samuels Road at Plains-Port Road just...
