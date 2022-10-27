Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: Elect John Garrard for Assembly 33
I met John Garrard not long after I arrived in the Elko and Spring Creek area six years ago. John is running for Nevada Assembly 33. He was born in the Great Basin and raised in the Elko area. He is decorated veteran and a dedicated father. He makes his...
Elko Daily Free Press
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Elko's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Elko Daily Free Press
October STARS recipients announced
ELKO — Faith Rightmer and Lyndsie Whigham were selected as the Elko County School District’s October Staff, Teachers Achieving Results with Students award recipients. Rightmer is a fourth-grade teacher at Grammar No. 2 Elementary School. Rightmer was nominated by both a parent, Angela Taravella, and an anonymous colleague....
Elko Daily Free Press
Champion of Elko: Cindy Ellison honored
Elko Daily Free Press readers have chosen the late Cindy Ellison as this year’s Champion of Elko. The wife of Assemblyman John Ellison, Cindy died Sept. 28, 2021, at the age of 63, leaving behind three children and eight grandchildren. John said he was “overwhelmed” with hundreds of text...
Elko Daily Free Press
Readers' Choice: Micqaela Jones named Best Artist
ELKO – Micqaela Jones has been named Best Artist in the 2022 Readers’ Choice contest. Jones’ brightly colored canvases capture the spirit of the wild animals and other Native American themes. She was born in Ely and raised in Owyhee on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation. This...
Elko Daily Free Press
Rotary sends students to camp, delivers scholarships
ELKO -- The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise funded $5,820 in travel and sponsorships for five Elko County High School students to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening (RYLA), held at the Grizzly Creek Ranch located near Portola, California (camp-ryla.org). In addition, two college-bound Elko County High School students...
Elko Daily Free Press
Readers' Choice 2022 awards
ELKO – Readers have voted for their favorites and now the 2022 Readers’ Choice awards are being presented. Instead of having gold, silver and bronze winners as in past years, this year the top vote-getter in each category was declared the 2022 Readers’ Choice Winner while second and third place in each category are Readers’ Choice Favorites, with no distinction between second and third.
Elko Daily Free Press
Call for submissions to GBC’s art and literary magazine Argentum
ELKO – Each academic year, Argentum, Great Basin College’s art and literary magazine, selects a theme for those who would like to showcase their best work in any of the three categories including artwork, writing, or multi-media. The theme for 2022-23 is Balance, and the submission deadline is Feb. 14.
Elko Daily Free Press
Trailer park shooter pleads no contest to reduced charge
ELKO – An Elko man changed his plea after prosecutors lowered the charge in a trailer court shooting that killed one person and injured another nearly three years ago. Austin Himmelman, 32, originally pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm.
Elko Daily Free Press
Readers' Choice: Aspen Veterinary Clinic wins top honors
SPRING CREEK – For 25 years, Aspen Veterinary Clinic has cared for thousands of local cats and dogs with a wide range services. Aspen won this year's Readers' Choice award for Best Veterinarian Clinic. Owned by Dr. Kathryn Moriarty, the clinic, located at 441 Sunshine Lane, has treated approximately...
2news.com
Winnemucca man found guilty of fatally shooting teen in McDonalds drive-thru in Elko
A Jury in Elko has found a man guilty of Open Murder and concealing or destroying evidence stemming from a fatal shooting at a McDonald's drive-thru back in 2020. Elko Police say 24-year-old Justin Michael Mullis of Winnemucca walked up to the drive-thru at the McDonald's on Idaho Street and shot a 16-year-old employee who later died from their injuries.
Elko Daily Free Press
Readers' Choice: Freedom Tattoo
ELKO -- Many new businesses face hardships in the first few years after opening. Local business owners Phil and Kristen Nichols of Freedom Tattoo refuse to conform to the status quo. Four months after opening shop in 2021 they received their first Reader’s Choice Award and now, a year later, they nabbed a second one for Best Tattoo Artist.
Elko Daily Free Press
Readers' Choice: Elko Replenish Med Spa named Best Day Spa
ELKO – Elko Replenish Med Spa was named the Best Day Spa in this year's Readers' Choice contest, a year after it opened. “We like the small community feeling of Elko,” said Josie Cervantes, spa owner. She and her partner Melissa Montalvo moved here from Texas four years ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
A social sensation: Elko businesswoman achieves TikTok fame
ELKO – Need some advice or a laugh? Auntie Coolette has plenty of both for her TikTok followers. Colette Reynolds, an Elko native, has become a hit on the social media app, cultivating a strong following that includes all ages. Although it started as an outlet during the pandemic...
