New Orleans, LA

René Willard
3d ago

Agreed. Selling house in New Orleans. Moving to Kenner for safety. And keeping the house on northshore for this exact reason. New Orleans will not shake back from this. We survived Katrina because of unity. Now that nobody’s in unity(gov/citizens/racism/dems/republicans) New Orleans will not shake back from this until that unity begins again. To many snakes, too many agendas in New Orleans. So long to the big easy~Welcome to the new biggest disappointment. (Statically proven)From a New Orleans resident, for your safety do NOT visit anytime soon. Citizens are dying daily. Elderly, children, women. They target whoever. Nobody’s safe. And police take 45 minutes plus to respond. THATS IF THEY RESPOND OR ANSWER THE LINES. Yes, emergency lines go unanswered. Please don’t visit until our officials address our crime problem. It’s in your best interest. Genuinely.

Edmond Champagne
1d ago

jefferson parish is alot better than cesspool orleans parish, i dont travel anywhere in orleans parish its raggedy af like the mayor

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daily Mail

New Orleans' Dem Mayor LaToya Cantrell is shamed into repaying $29,000 of taxpayer cash she blew on first-class flights, after initially refusing to do by claiming flying economy is unsafe for black women

LaToya Cantrell, the controversial Democratic mayor of New Orleans, repaid the city nearly $29,000 she wrongfully used in city cash for first class flights after justifying it by saying economy class is unsafe for black women. The mayor paid for the flights after she spent more than $40,000 on a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Back in the day at the Bud's Broiler near UNO

We are trying to locate information about a former Bud’s Broiler location that we would walk to from UNO in the early 1970s. Would you have any info?. Alfred “Bud” Saunders opened the first Bud’s Broiler in 1952 on Airline Drive in Metairie, offering charcoal-broiled hamburgers and hot dogs (with or without chili and hickory smoke sauce). He opened a second location at 500 City Park Ave. (near Delgado Community College) in 1956. Other locations on Calhoun Street and Banks Street followed.
METAIRIE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

'Things go on here that can't be explained': Do spirits linger in this New Orleans cottage?

There is something mysterious about this raised Creole cottage on Antonine Street. Although painted bright yellow, it disappears in the deep shadows of palmetto trees, crape myrtles and wood picket fence tangled in jasmine. The winding stairs leading to the porch are concealed by palm fronds, and at first glance, it’s difficult to see the black ornamental iron railings and the French doors framed in dark green shutters.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
France 24

Louisiana's flamboyant festival traditions on display in 'Black Indians'

We take a trip to the Deep South thanks to an exhibition that uncovers a lesser-known part of the cultural landscape of New Orleans. "Black Indians" explores the creativity of the African American and indigenous communities through parades and celebrations. Our reporters went to check it out at the Quai Branly museum in Paris.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

Mom loses 2 kids in 2 years to New Orleans gun violence

Hishaunda Riles surrounded her kids with love. She was determined to shield them from the violence that hit her. Hishaunda Riles lives for her three children. Hasaan, the oldest, was followed by his brother Harrell, who was followed by their baby sister Ty’Shaunda. “If I don't give Ty'Shaunda what...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Free haunted house is back delighting visitors in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A free haunted house has been spooking the Algiers neighborhood since months after Hurricane Katrina, and its creators are marking its return this year for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. Bernie Baxter’s Traveling Sideshow isn’t your typical haunted house. “Everybody inside...
WDSU

Mandeville mayor says trapper in city to address coyote concerns

MANDEVILLE, La. — The Mandeville mayor is addressing coyote concerns. Mayor Clay Madden said in recent days, his office has received multiple calls about coyotes in their area. Madden said the city does not have a mechanism to deal with the coyotes but that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife...
MANDEVILLE, LA

