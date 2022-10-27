Agreed. Selling house in New Orleans. Moving to Kenner for safety. And keeping the house on northshore for this exact reason. New Orleans will not shake back from this. We survived Katrina because of unity. Now that nobody’s in unity(gov/citizens/racism/dems/republicans) New Orleans will not shake back from this until that unity begins again. To many snakes, too many agendas in New Orleans. So long to the big easy~Welcome to the new biggest disappointment. (Statically proven)From a New Orleans resident, for your safety do NOT visit anytime soon. Citizens are dying daily. Elderly, children, women. They target whoever. Nobody’s safe. And police take 45 minutes plus to respond. THATS IF THEY RESPOND OR ANSWER THE LINES. Yes, emergency lines go unanswered. Please don’t visit until our officials address our crime problem. It’s in your best interest. Genuinely.
jefferson parish is alot better than cesspool orleans parish, i dont travel anywhere in orleans parish its raggedy af like the mayor
