Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Journal
Conservation groups sue over Montana wolf harvest rules
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two conservation groups have filed a lawsuit against the state of Montana and its wildlife management agency alleging it illegally set hunting and trapping policies and quotas intended to reduce the gray wolf population by making it easier to kill the predators. WildEarth Guardians and...
Idaho State Journal
Tom Arkoosh for Idaho Attorney General
This is my first letter to the editor and, frankly, the first time I’ve publicly supported a candidate for office. In my many years as a news reporter, I kept my opinions to myself and even now I’m hesitant to share my views; but I’ve always encouraged others to speak up about things that matter and now.
Idaho State Journal
What's the most important thing in Idaho to create a new law to prevent?
Could it be preventing the greedy gas companies from gaining billions more in profits from the high prices, when gasoline increases are not truly justified? NO. Could it be to stem the current warrantless increase in property taxes that have flooded the State of Idaho slush funds with unrealistic profits while also reducing available and affordable property rentals? Reducing any affordable home purchases due to insanely overpriced property assessments in the state? NO.
On Top Adventure is at the top of its adventure game
In just two years, On Top Adventures has not just found a niche for outdoor enthusiasts but has seen demand double in the local market. So much so that its side hustle keeps needing to upgrade spaces. Jeff Clark spent eight years in the United States Air Force where he started his 30-year career in HVAC services. His wife, Cynde, has a medical background but also spent many years as...
Faith fuels Harwell's drive to be best Idaho player ever
To understand the Ron and Heather Harwell family, first you have to understand their faith. That faith drives their decision-making process, especially when it comes to their son, Isiah, one of the most highly-recruited basketball players in his high school class. “I always start with giving honor to God,” Ron Harwell said during a recent interview. That faith in a higher power has allowed Harwell, a former Idaho State basketball...
Idaho State Journal
Stevens and Worley
Are Jake Stevens and David Worley really the Idahoans that they claim to be? Every 4 or 5 days i get their campaign literature mailed from some outfit in Melbourne Florida. I also get campaign literature from the Democratic candidates, but that all comes from Boise. If a candidate for public office in Idaho can only get financial support from Florida or other east coast outfits do they really have the interests of Idaho at heart?
Idaho State Journal
Support Mary Shea
I am writing in support of Mary Shea, who is a candidate for the Idaho State Legislature, seat 29A. Mary is a trial lawyer with 30+ years of experience, specializing in child welfare law. As a pediatrician who has practiced in Pocatello for 50+ years, I am very much aware of the needs of our local families for quality health care, including mental health issues, and for quality education for their children. I feel that Mary Shea is uniquely qualified and prepared to deal with these important issues. She has served as an educator, and as President of the Portneuf Health Trust. She has also served as a volunteer with CASA (Court Appointed Special Authority) for many years, and has received their Volunteer of the Year award three times. Having heard her speak and having personal conversations with her, I have been impressed with her depth of understanding of the issues facing us in Idaho today. I urge you to cast your vote for Mary Shea as your Representative for Legislative Seat 29A.
Idaho State Journal
Support our students
For a full generation now, the Idaho state government has been controlled by the Idaho Republican party. The Idaho State Board of Education, which controls kindergarten through doctoral level programs, is comprised of members appointed by Republican governors. I’m pretty sure that every one of our state senators and representatives have campaigned on a “pro-education” claim. One might assume that all these pro-education Republicans, largely unopposed for decades, would have produced a public education system that would be among the very best in the country.
Abortion on front burner at lieutenant governor debate
BOISE — Abortion rights were among the dominant issues during a lively Idaho lieutenant governor’s debate Friday between Republican Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens-Manweiler. The debate between Bedke — speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives from Oakley — and Pickens-Manweiler — a trial attorney, certified mediator and Democrat from Boise — was part of the Idaho Debates series. It took place in a Boise television studio and was broadcast live statewide and streamed online. ...
Comments / 0