Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys: Week 8 Preview, Prediction, Odds, Matchup

Take a dive into the film, stats, betting lines, and matchup analysis before the Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 8 showdown.

On Sunday, Bears vs. Cowboys will kick off at Noon CST in Arlington, TX. As a Bears fan living in Texas, this game means a little bit more to me. It is worth multiple years of bragging rights. The Cowboys lead the all-time series with a record of 15-12. In my lifetime, I have seen the Bears go 6-7 in the series.

This will be Dak Prescott’s second game back after missing four weeks due to thumb surgery, and the Bears are coming off their monster road victory over the heavily favored Patriots.

Bears vs. Cowboys Betting Lines

In the above table, I have noted the spread and the projected spreads. Projections are according to my four models (DVOA, EPA, Poisson, LinReg), PFF, and 538’s models for Bears vs. Cowboys. Why use so many different models? Because they serve as a crosscheck for each other. The more models that say something is a good bet, the more assurances you get. After all, that is what all of us gamblers want, assurances.

Bears and Cowboys Cover History

Chicago Bears Against the Spread

"Good coaches win. Great coaches cover the spread."

Since 2020, the Chicago Bears have been road dogs 20 times, with a record of 9-11 ATS. Additionally, they are 7-13 on the money line (Bears to win straight up) in these situations, and 11-9 on the over. While the Bears' betting stats under Matt Nagy are not exactly relevant to the current circumstances, I do think recent history is still worth considering. This year is the first season for new Bears' head coach Matt Eberflus . In his first seven games, Eberflus is 3-4 straight up, 3-3-1 ATS, and 3-4 on the over.

Since 2020, the Dallas Cowboys have been home favorites 16 times with a record of 7-9 ATS. Additionally, they are 9-7 on the money line (Cowboys to win straight up) in these situations, while they are 9-7 on the over.

Bears vs. Cowboys Team Stats

Advanced Stat Comparison for Bears vs Cowboys

Advanced stat rankings for the 2022 season are shown for the Bears and Cowboys here. This includes DVOA, success rates, EPA/Play, and an average ranking of all three for offense and defense.

Cowboys Positional Breakdown & Key Players

Dallas Cowboys Starting Lineup

The “Pos. Rank” uses multiple position-specific stats to generate a relative ranking for each player at their position. The percentile is simply a representation of their rank. For example, from 2020-2022 Micah Parsons ranks in the 98th percentile among all qualifying EDGE defenders.

The average Cowboys offensive starter ranks in the 54th percentile for their position from 2020-2022. Meanwhile, the average Cowboys defensive starter ranks in the 59th percentile for their position from 2020-2022. The Bears' positional rankings can be seen in the “Extra Points” section.

· Dak Prescott (QB)

· Ezekiel Elliott (RB)

· CeeDee Lamb (WR)

· Micah Parsons (LB/EDGE)

· Demarcus Lawrence (EDGE)

· Trevon Diggs (CB)

Cowboys Scouting Report – Offense

Play-Caller: Kellen Moore

Cowboys Offense vs Bears Defense

All-22 Review

To get a better idea of the Dallas Cowboys' attack on offense, I reviewed the All-22 film from their Week 7 contest against the Detroit Lions. This game included Dak Prescott’s return as starting QB after being sidelined since Week 3 due to a broken thumb. Due to the lack of film from Dak, I am a little less certain about how telling the Cowboys tape is to their actual game plan for Sunday. But nonetheless, here we are to talk through it!

The Cowboys have used play action on 32.2% of Dak’s dropbacks in 2022 (eighth highest). This is a departure from last year’s trend when they used play action on only 25.2% of his dropbacks (17th highest). Thus far in 2022, his ADOT on play action (9.5) ranks in the middle of the pack.

The film tells a similar story, as they have deep shots built into most of their play action concepts, with Dak often deferring to the shorter routes. What the Cowboys want to do is clear. They want to establish the run with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, then run play action off those run concepts. Control the football, eat up clock, and avoid turnovers.

Key Notes

In review, the game plan felt like the Cooper Rush game plan. Keep everything safe and easy. Their passing offense featured a lot of schemed-up pick routes and bootlegs making for easy QB reads. However, Dak still gave the defense chances for interceptions when throwing into coverage downfield. Although, those might have just been him knocking the rust off.

Only 9.3% of Dak’s pass attempts have been to the deep portion of the field (20+ yards in the air). That ranks 28th among 41 qualifying QBs. And he has only completed one of those passes. This is surprising, considering the deep threats posed by CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. However, Dak leads the NFL in attacking the intermediate (10-19 yards in the air). He has gone to this range of the field on 33% of his pass attempts. Furthermore, he throws to the short portion of the field (1-10 yards in the air) the 14th most out of 37 qualifying QBs.

Additionally, Dak prefers to keep his targets over the middle of the field as opposed to working the sidelines. So far in 2022, 56% of his pass attempts have gone to the middle of the field. In 2021, that figure was at 63.7%. So, we can see that Dak prefers to focus on the short and intermediate portions in the middle of the field. This means that this will be a big game for the Chicago Bears' LBs and Safeties in coverage.

Other Findings

Over the course of his career, Dak Prescott has been considerably more efficient under center than in shotgun, and when using play action. And it was evident in the film. When asked to play in straight dropback situations out of the shotgun, Dak did not seem comfortable. Again, this might just be him knocking off some rust, but he seemed less convicted in his decision-making process.

But enough about the passing game. In the run game, Ezekiel Elliott is a do-it-all-back who can run any number of concepts. The playbook is completely open when he is on the field, and the Cowboys use it. They vary their run game with gap, zone, and option concepts for Zeke. In short-yardage situations, the Cowboys have no problem counting on Zeke to fall forward.

When Tony Pollard is on the field though, the focus is much more to get him the ball in space. Pollard is not as tough of a runner between the tackles but is more explosive than Zeke. Especially at this stage in Zeke’s career.

Cowboys Scouting Report – Defense

DC: Dan Quinn

Base: Hybrid

Bears Offense vs Cowboys Defense

Key Notes

In reviewing the Eagles' victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia's game plan was obvious early. Kill them with 1,000 paper cuts . They ran RPOs straight at Micah Parsons (to slow him down) until the Cowboys started taking away the pass option. Then, the Eagles ran read option out of a similar look until the Cowboys took that away. At that point, the Eagles alternated back and forth between RPOs and read options out of similar alignments.

They really did not try to attack the Cowboys' back end, focusing on the run game, RPOs, and read options to walk down the field. While that game plan does require consistently excellent execution, I do think it is something that the Bears should try to emulate, to a certain degree.

The Cowboys primarily run Cover 3 and Cover 1 coverages . But they have sprinkled in a fair amount of Cover 2 when playing against pocket passers (i.e. Matt Stafford, Joe Burrow, Tom Brady). The Bears should not expect to see a whole lot of coverage outside of the Cover 3 and Cover 1 concepts that Daniel Jones and Jalen Hurts saw against the Cowboys.

Other Findings

Dan Quinn’s defense all starts up front with the pass rush. At the EDGE position, the Dallas Cowboys boast a wealth of talent between Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence, Dante Fowler, Sam Williams, and Dorance Armstrong. Parsons is likely a top-three defensive player in football right now, if not top two ( save for Aaron Donald ).

The Cowboys' EDGE position is deep and plays on a rotation to always stay fresh. Additionally, Demarcus Lawrence is one of the top run-stuffing EDGE players in the NFL. If the Bears cannot find a way to keep this pass rush at bay, they could be in for a long afternoon.

However, their interior defensive line does leave something to be desired. While they generally play well in the pass rush, they do struggle to stuff the run game at times. But Leighton Vander Esch does pick up some of that slack against the run. Where he struggles more though is in coverage, especially against play action. LVE tends to bite down hard on play fakes, leaving his coverage assignment running free. And with the amount of man coverage that the Cowboys play, this typically results in first downs.

Bears vs. Cowboys Summary and Prediction

Can the Chicago Bears do it again? Last week, they pulled off the upset victory as nine-point road underdogs. This week, they face the same feat in Dallas. The coaching staff was extremely impressive with their game plan, and the players executed in Foxborough. While I do not think the Dallas defense is as difficult to crack schematically as the one the Bears faced in New England, I do think that this Cowboys' defense is the more talented unit. And you know what they say. Talent beats scheme.

I believe that the Bears should be able to keep this one close with another strong game plan, and with a little luck, maybe the ball bounces their way and they find their way to victory. But ultimately, I am just hoping that the arrow continues to point up for Justin Fields .

Bears: 17

Cowboys: 24

Extra Points

Chicago Bears Positional Breakdown & Key Players

Chicago Bears Starting Lineup

Injury Report

