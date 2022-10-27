KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clouds decreasing through the day to reveal a dry, sunny sky this afternoon with mild conditions for trick or treaters! High 69. Evening temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Sunny, warmer and windy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm and windy Thursday. High 76. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will impact most of your plans on Friday. High 66. Cloudy with rain chances throughout the day on Saturday. High 61. Rain chances Sunday morning with a mostly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon. High 61. Mostly sunny and chilly next Monday. High 59.

