Bryan, TX

Brazos Christian football takes down Alpha Omega Academy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Eagles defeated the Alpha Omega Academy Lions 49-14. The game got off to a wild start. A low snap by Alpha Omega resulted in a fumble recovery on the one-yard line by Brazos Christian’s Hayden Lutz. The Eagles capitalized immediately, as Tyler...
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
Midtown College Stations celebrates groundbreaking of Texas Independence Ballpark

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, Midtown in College Station celebrated the groundbreaking of its latest addition phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark. Phase 1 of the new ballpark will include four baseball fields, batting cages, concessions stand, and much more. It will be located at 6904 Rock Prairie Road beyond Baylor Scott and White’s Hospital. The City of College Station has contracted Vaughn Construction for the $16.6 million project. The proposed second phase is part of next month’s bond election which would add another four fields.
Kick Time Announced for Auburn Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game at Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M has won the last two matchups against the Tigers and leads the all-time series, 6-5. The Aggies...
Local High School Bands Headed To State UIL

The North Lamar, Paris, and Sulphur Springs High School bands have qualified at the UIL State Band Tournament in San Antonio at the Alamodome. All three schools will perform next Wednesday, Nov 9. North Lamar will play at 9:00 am, and Paris will perform at 2:00 pm. Sulphur Springs will play at 10:45. Finalists will compete on Wednesday evening, beginning at 7:00 pm, and announce the winners at 9:45 pm.
Aggies’ offense seemed to have new life to start Ole Miss game

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team is coming off its fourth loss in a row, 31-28 to Ole Miss, and now falls to 3-5 on the year. Despite the loss, the Aggies’ offense seemed to improve. It was the first time A&M scored 28 points against an FBS team this year. In his debut, Conner Weigman became the first A&M quarterback to throw for over 300 yards against an FBS team since Kellen Mond in 2020. The tempo in the first two drives of the game against the Rebels seemed much faster than their typical offensive showings this year which ranks near the bottom in the nation.
Aggie Gameday: Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on the CW8 Aggieland. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Ole Miss on Oct. 29, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments...
UTEP loses to UTSA to close off season

The UTEP soccer team came into its final game of the season after losing a close 1-0 game to conference rival North Texas Oct. 23. The team’s final game would come on the road Oct. 28 against another conference rival in the University of Texas at San Antonio (9-5-4, 4-3-3 C-USA) who had already punched their ticket to the conference tournament.
10 days until the Joni Taylor era tips off

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In just 10 days the Joni Taylor officially begins. Coach Taylor said her team takes pride in laying the foundation for this new era in Aggieland. Their motto this season is “becoming”. Taylor explained becoming sisters and becoming consistent are priorities in year one....
TOURNAMENT MATCH PREVIEW: vs. Mississippi State

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team begins the quest for its fourth SEC Tournament title with Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. first round match against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ashton Brosnaham Park. Texas A&M (9-5-5, 3-4-3 SEC) is undefeated in October. The Aggies have wins over Rice...
Brazos Valley Bombers host 14th annual Ballpark Boofest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Families gathered at Edible Field to celebrate Halloween a bit early Sunday evening as part of the Brazos Valley Bomber’s 14th annual Ballpark Boofest. It was a free community event that featured games, bounce houses, face painting, food, a costume contest, and of course trick or treating. Various local businesses helped put on the event such as Aggieland Safari, Amarillo National Bank, and College Station Ford. Children under 12 also received a free pass to Aggieland Safari.
Free parenting seminar this Thursday in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Do you have a strong-willed child? Alli is offering a free seminar to give parents tangible guidance for working with their children. Drew Morrison with Alli joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the seminar called Unstuck Parenting: Four Keys to Your Strong-Willed Child’s Success.
Meet the candidates: Bryan ISD School Board Place 3

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD single member district 3 seat is up for grabs in this year’s Midterm election. Leo Gonzalez is challenging the incumbent Fran Duane. Leo Gonzalez and his family have been involved in Bryan ISD for almost 70 years. “I graduated from Bryan high in...
