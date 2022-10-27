Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Boerne tops Somerset, remains perfect; Steele edges Judson in triple-overtime; Edmonds, Kerrville Tivy stun Veterans Memorial with game-winning kickoff return TD
We’ve made it to the final week of the regular season! In some ways, it feels like the season has blown by. Now, after ten weeks of hard-fought battles, it all comes down to one final chance for teams to leave their mark. Some teams will take these results...
KBTX.com
Brazos Christian football takes down Alpha Omega Academy
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Eagles defeated the Alpha Omega Academy Lions 49-14. The game got off to a wild start. A low snap by Alpha Omega resulted in a fumble recovery on the one-yard line by Brazos Christian’s Hayden Lutz. The Eagles capitalized immediately, as Tyler...
KBTX.com
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
KBTX.com
Midtown College Stations celebrates groundbreaking of Texas Independence Ballpark
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, Midtown in College Station celebrated the groundbreaking of its latest addition phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark. Phase 1 of the new ballpark will include four baseball fields, batting cages, concessions stand, and much more. It will be located at 6904 Rock Prairie Road beyond Baylor Scott and White’s Hospital. The City of College Station has contracted Vaughn Construction for the $16.6 million project. The proposed second phase is part of next month’s bond election which would add another four fields.
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for Auburn Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game at Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M has won the last two matchups against the Tigers and leads the all-time series, 6-5. The Aggies...
XFL announces San Antonio Brahmas team name for 2023 season
Did "The Rock" name a team after himself?
easttexasradio.com
Local High School Bands Headed To State UIL
The North Lamar, Paris, and Sulphur Springs High School bands have qualified at the UIL State Band Tournament in San Antonio at the Alamodome. All three schools will perform next Wednesday, Nov 9. North Lamar will play at 9:00 am, and Paris will perform at 2:00 pm. Sulphur Springs will play at 10:45. Finalists will compete on Wednesday evening, beginning at 7:00 pm, and announce the winners at 9:45 pm.
KBTX.com
Aggies’ offense seemed to have new life to start Ole Miss game
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team is coming off its fourth loss in a row, 31-28 to Ole Miss, and now falls to 3-5 on the year. Despite the loss, the Aggies’ offense seemed to improve. It was the first time A&M scored 28 points against an FBS team this year. In his debut, Conner Weigman became the first A&M quarterback to throw for over 300 yards against an FBS team since Kellen Mond in 2020. The tempo in the first two drives of the game against the Rebels seemed much faster than their typical offensive showings this year which ranks near the bottom in the nation.
KBTX.com
Aggie Gameday: Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on the CW8 Aggieland. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Ole Miss on Oct. 29, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments...
theprospectordaily.com
UTEP loses to UTSA to close off season
The UTEP soccer team came into its final game of the season after losing a close 1-0 game to conference rival North Texas Oct. 23. The team’s final game would come on the road Oct. 28 against another conference rival in the University of Texas at San Antonio (9-5-4, 4-3-3 C-USA) who had already punched their ticket to the conference tournament.
KBTX.com
Aggies Drop SEC Tournament Match against Mississippi State, 2-1, in OT
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team was doomed by Mississippi State’s goal in the 10th minute of overtime, as the Aggies dropped a 2-1 decision to the Bulldogs in Sunday’s SEC Tournament first round match at Ashton Brosnaham Park. The one-goal loss for the Aggies...
KBTX.com
10 days until the Joni Taylor era tips off
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In just 10 days the Joni Taylor officially begins. Coach Taylor said her team takes pride in laying the foundation for this new era in Aggieland. Their motto this season is “becoming”. Taylor explained becoming sisters and becoming consistent are priorities in year one....
cw35.com
XFL announces new name for San Antonio franchise set for 2023 reboot
SAN ANTONIO - The wait is over. San Antonio football has a new name. The XFL released on Monday the names of all eight of their teams that will begin play next year. The Alamo City's newest team has been named the San Antonio Brahmas. The Brahmas will be led...
KBTX.com
TOURNAMENT MATCH PREVIEW: vs. Mississippi State
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team begins the quest for its fourth SEC Tournament title with Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. first round match against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ashton Brosnaham Park. Texas A&M (9-5-5, 3-4-3 SEC) is undefeated in October. The Aggies have wins over Rice...
KBTX.com
Permit approved that would remove large amounts of water from Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District has approved a drilling and operating permit for a Houston-based water company that wants to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station along with Texas A&M University.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Bombers host 14th annual Ballpark Boofest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Families gathered at Edible Field to celebrate Halloween a bit early Sunday evening as part of the Brazos Valley Bomber’s 14th annual Ballpark Boofest. It was a free community event that featured games, bounce houses, face painting, food, a costume contest, and of course trick or treating. Various local businesses helped put on the event such as Aggieland Safari, Amarillo National Bank, and College Station Ford. Children under 12 also received a free pass to Aggieland Safari.
Alamodome set for $16.9 million renovation in 2023
SAN ANTONIO — With the Alamodome's business hotter than ever – including the newly announced rebirth of the XFL in San Antonio, and upcoming visits from the NCAA Final Four and WWE Royal Rumble – the multipurpose east-side facility is set to undergo a nearly-$17 million renovation next summer.
KBTX.com
Free parenting seminar this Thursday in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Do you have a strong-willed child? Alli is offering a free seminar to give parents tangible guidance for working with their children. Drew Morrison with Alli joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the seminar called Unstuck Parenting: Four Keys to Your Strong-Willed Child’s Success.
KBTX.com
Meet the candidates: Bryan ISD School Board Place 3
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD single member district 3 seat is up for grabs in this year’s Midterm election. Leo Gonzalez is challenging the incumbent Fran Duane. Leo Gonzalez and his family have been involved in Bryan ISD for almost 70 years. “I graduated from Bryan high in...
KBTX.com
Waller County officials say Texas Central Railroad is not maintaining properties owned
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Adjacent to a row of transmission lines sits a quiet street named Plantation Drive near Saddle Creek Forest in Waller County. It’s not hard to notice the condition of nearly a dozen of homes and properties in that neighborhood that Waller County Judge Trey Duhon says have a negative impact on the community.
