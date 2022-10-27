Read full article on original website
Deadline To Request Mail-In Ballots Approaching
(Baltimore, MD) -- Tomorrow is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot by mail. To request one by email, the deadline is this Friday, November 4th. Marylanders can request a ballot online at voterservices.elections.maryland.gov, or at their local Board of Elections office. The general election is Tuesday, November 8th. Article...
Wes Moore, Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland’s first Black governor, and he’s not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state’s first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore's running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected...
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Baltimore for Get Out The Vote event
On Saturday Vice President Kamala Harris urged Maryland voters to turn out en masse in defence of democracy on November 8, saying the "stakes are high" and denouncing Republican party plans to ban abortion, restrict voting rights and roll back democratic gains made under President Joe Biden’s administration. Harris...
