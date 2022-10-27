Fact or Fiction: Shane Beamer, Bret Bielema, Bo Nix
In today’s Fact or Fiction , I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.
1. Shane Beamer should be coach of the year in SEC so far.
Farrell’s take: FICTION
Beamer has done a great job, but the SEC is a different animal. Josh Heupel at Tennnesse is my No. 1 followed by Beamer but Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss is right up there. And you simply can’t ignore Mark Stoops and what he continues to do at Kentucky. Oh and Brian Kelly and Kirby Smart (why would he be ignored) make this an impressive list.
2. The Big Ten coach of the year so far is Bret Bielema.
Farrell’s take: FACT
Is there even a debate? Ryan Day doesn’t get appreciated for his wins at Ohio State and he should be up there, while Jim Harbaugh , James Franklin , Mike Locksley and Jeff Brohm all deserve votes. But what Bielema is doing at Illinois is simply amazing. It’s one of the best coaching jobs I’ve seen in the Big Ten in years.
3. Bo Nix is the best transfer for the 2022 season.
Farrell’s take: FACT
Caleb Williams could make a case and Hendon Hooker doesn’t count because he was last cycle, so to me it’s Nix and it’s not close. The man has better numbers at this stage of the season than Marcus Mariota did when he won’t the Heisman. And he’s quickly becoming the high NFL Draft pick I expected out of high school. Kenny Dillingham at Oregon has done an amazing job with him and he’s moving forward rather than backwards on plays now unlike at Auburn. He’s No. 1 to me followed by Williams and and then many others like Michael Penix Jr. and Jahmyr Gibbs . But there are plenty of transfers who are making noise .
