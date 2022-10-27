Fact or Fiction: Shane Beamer, Bret Bielema, Bo Nix

In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he looks at whether Shane Beamer should be the SEC Coach of the Year...

In today’s Fact or Fiction , I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. Shane Beamer should be coach of the year in SEC so far.

Farrell’s take: FICTION

Beamer has done a great job, but the SEC is a different animal. Josh Heupel at Tennnesse is my No. 1 followed by Beamer but Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss is right up there. And you simply can’t ignore Mark Stoops and what he continues to do at Kentucky. Oh and Brian Kelly and Kirby Smart (why would he be ignored) make this an impressive list.

South Carolina Gamecocks' Head Football Coach Shane Beamer celebrates with Sir Big Spur V. University of South Carolina mascot after winning against North Carolina Tar Heels after the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Syndication: The Greenville News

2. The Big Ten coach of the year so far is Bret Bielema.

Farrell’s take: FACT

Is there even a debate? Ryan Day doesn’t get appreciated for his wins at Ohio State and he should be up there, while Jim Harbaugh , James Franklin , Mike Locksley and Jeff Brohm all deserve votes. But what Bielema is doing at Illinois is simply amazing. It’s one of the best coaching jobs I’ve seen in the Big Ten in years.

Oct 15, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema on the sidelines during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium. © Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

3. Bo Nix is the best transfer for the 2022 season.

Farrell’s take: FACT

Caleb Williams could make a case and Hendon Hooker doesn’t count because he was last cycle, so to me it’s Nix and it’s not close. The man has better numbers at this stage of the season than Marcus Mariota did when he won’t the Heisman. And he’s quickly becoming the high NFL Draft pick I expected out of high school. Kenny Dillingham at Oregon has done an amazing job with him and he’s moving forward rather than backwards on plays now unlike at Auburn. He’s No. 1 to me followed by Williams and and then many others like Michael Penix Jr. and Jahmyr Gibbs . But there are plenty of transfers who are making noise .