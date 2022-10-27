ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggies’ offense seemed to have new life to start Ole Miss game

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team is coming off its fourth loss in a row, 31-28 to Ole Miss, and now falls to 3-5 on the year. Despite the loss, the Aggies’ offense seemed to improve. It was the first time A&M scored 28 points against an FBS team this year. In his debut, Conner Weigman became the first A&M quarterback to throw for over 300 yards against an FBS team since Kellen Mond in 2020. The tempo in the first two drives of the game against the Rebels seemed much faster than their typical offensive showings this year which ranks near the bottom in the nation.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
TOURNAMENT MATCH PREVIEW: vs. Mississippi State

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team begins the quest for its fourth SEC Tournament title with Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. first round match against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ashton Brosnaham Park. Texas A&M (9-5-5, 3-4-3 SEC) is undefeated in October. The Aggies have wins over Rice...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Aggies fall to Ole Miss marking their fourth straight loss

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M entered Saturday night against Ole Miss looking to rebound after a disappointing loss at South Carolina. Unfortunately for the aggies, the Rebels came back from a 14-7 deficit to take the win at Kyle field 31-28 marking the Aggies fourth consecutive loss. “I thought...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Aggie Gameday: Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on the CW8 Aggieland. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Ole Miss on Oct. 29, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
10 days until the Joni Taylor era tips off

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In just 10 days the Joni Taylor officially begins. Coach Taylor said her team takes pride in laying the foundation for this new era in Aggieland. Their motto this season is “becoming”. Taylor explained becoming sisters and becoming consistent are priorities in year one....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
:50 From the 50: Max Wright

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tight end Max Wright is coming off his second career touchdown against South Carolina. The senior got to A&M back in 2018 when he appeared in all 13 games, primarily on special teams. In 2020, Wright caught his first career touchdown on a crossing route over the middle and ran it 42 yards in the dominating 48-3 win at South Carolina.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Midtown College Stations celebrates groundbreaking of Texas Independence Ballpark

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, Midtown in College Station celebrated the groundbreaking of its latest addition phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark. Phase 1 of the new ballpark will include four baseball fields, batting cages, concessions stand, and much more. It will be located at 6904 Rock Prairie Road beyond Baylor Scott and White’s Hospital. The City of College Station has contracted Vaughn Construction for the $16.6 million project. The proposed second phase is part of next month’s bond election which would add another four fields.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Brazos Valley Bombers host 14th annual Ballpark Boofest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Families gathered at Edible Field to celebrate Halloween a bit early Sunday evening as part of the Brazos Valley Bomber’s 14th annual Ballpark Boofest. It was a free community event that featured games, bounce houses, face painting, food, a costume contest, and of course trick or treating. Various local businesses helped put on the event such as Aggieland Safari, Amarillo National Bank, and College Station Ford. Children under 12 also received a free pass to Aggieland Safari.
BRYAN, TX
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in the Caribbean

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Lisa with the Monday morning update. Lisa lies just south of Jamaica, and will continue on its westward path, likely making landfall in Belize as a low-end hurricane. Lisa is the twelfth named storm of...
BRYAN, TX
Meet the candidates: Bryan ISD School Board Place 3

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD single member district 3 seat is up for grabs in this year’s Midterm election. Leo Gonzalez is challenging the incumbent Fran Duane. Leo Gonzalez and his family have been involved in Bryan ISD for almost 70 years. “I graduated from Bryan high in...
BRYAN, TX
Stay healthy this fall at the community health fair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time to start thinking about ways you can keep yourself and your loved ones healthy this fall. One way to do it is by attending the upcoming community health fair. The Brazos Valley African American Museum is partnering with Blinn College Nursing students and...
BRYAN, TX
Meet the candidates: Brazos County District Clerk

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Serving a four- year term, the district clerk files and processes all documents in a court case and maintains the official court records. There are two candidates vying for the seat as District Clerk in Brazos County. Republican incumbent Gabriel Garcia hopes to hold on to his position.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Scream your way through the Navasota City Morgue Haunted House

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a new haunted house in Navasota is keeping everyone on their toes. The Navasota City Morgue Haunted House brought a lot of screams to many around the Brazos Valley in October. It’s set up like an actual house, so you start in the living...
NAVASOTA, TX
Man arrested after crashing car into Thorndale High School Gym

THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - An Austin man was arrested Saturday night after driving his car into the Thorndale High School Gym, according to Thorndale police. Police say Coleman Counihan was driving south on FM 486 when he veered off the road and crashed into the building. The car went through the wall and into the girl’s restroom, according to reports.
THORNDALE, TX
College Station police investigating Saturday shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. One person has been detained and there is no threat to the public, according to police. Police say it happened in the 900 block of Colgate Dr. Police tell KBTX a shooting happened Saturday...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

