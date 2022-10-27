Jordan Brand has made its first entry into the name, image and likeness landscape, and they picked a Bruin to becoming their groundbreaking spokesperson. UCLA women's basketball freshman guard Kiki Rice was announced as Jordan's first-ever NIL signee on Monday, partnering the star recruit with the school's exclusive apparel provider. Rice's deal started on Oct. 26, when she gifted Jordan shoes to every student-athlete on the roster at the conclusion of the Bruins' practice that morning.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO