Tri-City Herald

UCLA’s Kiki Rice Becomes First College Athlete to Sign Jordan NIL Deal

Jordan Brand has made its first entry into the name, image and likeness landscape, and they picked a Bruin to becoming their groundbreaking spokesperson. UCLA women's basketball freshman guard Kiki Rice was announced as Jordan's first-ever NIL signee on Monday, partnering the star recruit with the school's exclusive apparel provider. Rice's deal started on Oct. 26, when she gifted Jordan shoes to every student-athlete on the roster at the conclusion of the Bruins' practice that morning.
Tri-City Herald

WATCH: Chip Kelly on CFP Rankings, UCLA’s Move to the Big Ten

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke with the media ahead of Monday morning's practice session at Wasserman Football Center. Kelly talked about the status of defensive coordinator Bill McGovern, his takeaways from watching the film of the Bruins' win over Stanford on Saturday, whether he will keep an eye on the College Football Playoff rankings coming out Tuesday night, Zach Charbonnet's physical running style and the drawbacks of kicking off games at 7:30 p.m.
Tri-City Herald

UCLA Football Shakes Off Hits, Cruises to Win Over Stanford

Dorian Thompson-Robinson was taking blows and playing through pain for most of the night, so running back Zach Charbonnet did everything he could to lift up his quarterback and carry the Bruins to a resurgent rivalry win. No. 12 UCLA football (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) returned to its winning ways with...
