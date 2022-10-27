Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Related
electrek.co
Stellantis’ Jeep joint venture files for bankruptcy, setting expiry in China
Months after announcing plans to terminate its Jeep joint venture in China with GAC Group, the Stellantis JV has officially filed for bankruptcy. Following the approval by GAC, Stellantis’ Jeep production overseas will cease, putting an end to a joint venture that began in 2010. Stellantis ($STLA) is a...
electrek.co
Blink Charging creates an effortless EV charging experience with new Plug&Charge tech
Blink Charging (BLNK), one of the leading EV charging companies across North America and Europe, is unleashing Plug&Charge technology to make an effortless experience, prompting further zero-emission adoption. Since its foundation in 2009, Blink Charging has grown into an EV charging powerhouse. The accelerating pace of electric vehicle adoption over...
electrek.co
Panasonic aims for at least 30 GWh of batteries at new Kansas factory expected to supply Tesla
Panasonic announced today that it aims to produce 30 GWh of battery cells during the first phase of its new Kansas factory expected to supply Tesla’s vehicle production. Earlier this summer, Panasonic announced plans to build a new battery cell factory in Kansas to supply Tesla with more battery cells.
electrek.co
We visited ECD Automotive’s new facility where it’s building electric Jaguar E-Types with Tesla motors
After visiting ECD Automotive Design’s original footprint in Florida earlier this year, the custom EV conversion specialists invited us back for a tour of its its new 100,000 square-foot facility up the street. It’s here that the company is setting up a second assembly line to build all-electric versions of the Jaguar E-Type to join all the classic Land Rovers it has been converting for years.
electrek.co
CATL expands deal with Vinfast to provide skateboard chassis for EVs and ‘enhance global footprint’
Global battery giant CATL and Vietnamese EV automaker Vinfast announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to expand upon their current battery supply agreement. With this new “strategic cooperation,” the companies will explore CIIC skateboard platforms for EVs and “other areas” surrounding EV and battery technology.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom's coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil firm's profits will...
electrek.co
Andrej Karpathy considers coming back to Tesla to work on Optimus and AGI
Andrej Karpathy, Tesla’s former head of artificial intelligence, said that he could return to Tesla, especially to work on the Optimus robot and Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Karpathy joined Tesla more than five years ago as a neural net and computer vision expert. He joined as Tesla was transitioning...
BP racks up £7bn profits; UK house prices fell after mini-budget turmoil – business live
Oil giant beats forecasts thanks to strong gas trading, and announces a new $2.5bn share buyback
electrek.co
Meet the UK’s fastest EV charger: 62 miles of range in 3 minutes
UK charging network operator Gridserve has installed a 360 kW-capable electric vehicle charger – which the company claims is the UK’s fastest – at its pioneering electric forecourt in Braintree, Essex. Gridserve has branded the Terra 360, made by ABB, as “High Power.” The company says the...
electrek.co
Tesla is still looking for a leader at Gigafactory Texas
Tesla is still looking to hire a person to be in charge of the entire Gigafactory Texas – a role often known as a plant director. The search comes amid Tesla trying to ramp up production at the factory, but the company remains vague about the current output. Over...
electrek.co
Bluetti’s frightfully good solar + storage sale slices hundreds of dollars off for Halloween
No need to get caught in the dark, trick-or-treaters: Portable power station leader BLUETTI is offering great deals on power generators, batteries, and solar panels. This Halloween sale is running until November 5 at 7:00 p.m. PDT. Don’t miss it, as these deals are a treat. You can find the full sale if you click on this link and check out some of the highlights below.
electrek.co
Ford electric vehicles are powering a new Halloween experience with V2L tech
Ford’s electric vehicles are winning over the hearts of long-time Ford fans with an upgraded driving experience and new capabilities. EV owners are using their vehicles’ frunks and added technology such as vehicle-to-load (V2L) to upgrade their Halloween festivities, taking trick or treating to the next level. This Halloween, a few Ford EV owners showcased the innovative features and added benefits of going electric.
Get into the right mindset when pricing your services | Carrie McConkey
In my career, I’ve started two small businesses. Well, two and a half, really. In the 1990s, I designed couture wedding apparel for private clients. In 2016, I became an image consultant, helping professionals polish their appearance. And in 2021, the image consulting business pivoted to freelance writing – a pandemic-proof way to enhance my clients’ first impressions online and in print. ...
electrek.co
Tesla Bot showcases its strength by lifting a piano with a single motor
Tesla has showcased the strength of its actuator technology for Tesla Bot, its humanoid robot, by having a single leg actuator of the robot lift an entire piano. Part of the logic for Tesla to venture into creating a humanoid robot, which doesn’t seem aligned with its mission to accelerate the advent of sustainable energy and transport, was that the automaker felt like its vehicles were already “robots on wheels.”
electrek.co
Use this 20W solar panel to run off-grid lights and more for just $34 (New low) in New Green Deals
If you have off-grid shed lights, a boat, or even just a watering setup, then today’s New Green Deal is a solid option to run those items. Designed to output up to 20W of power, this solar panel is on sale for $34 at Amazon, which saves $10 from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. 20W will be plenty of power to run lightweight things like garden watering systems or other items like that, making this a solid off-grid option on a budget. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Gas prices rising in WNY and the northeast
If you’ve filled up your tank over the last couple of days, you know you’ve emptied more of your wallet. Gas prices have jumped 8 cents in WNY in the past week.
electrek.co
Move over, oil – wind energy is officially coming to the Gulf of Mexico
The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) today announced it has finalized two Wind Energy Areas in the Gulf of Mexico that will have the potential to produce enough clean energy to power nearly 3 million homes. Wind energy is coming to the Gulf of Mexico. The first area...
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Time to take this electric mobility scooter off some sweet jumps
One of the best things about scouring Alibaba for awesomely weird electric vehicles is that many of them seemingly start from something rather normal. There’s nothing strange about an electric tour bus – until it comes shaped like a tiger. Stuffed animals are rather normal – until engineers added wheels, motors, and batteries to make them rideable. And a mobility scooter for old folks is a pretty common sidewalk vehicle – until you add enough seats to make it into a party bus for old folks.
Comments / 0