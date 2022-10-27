If you have off-grid shed lights, a boat, or even just a watering setup, then today’s New Green Deal is a solid option to run those items. Designed to output up to 20W of power, this solar panel is on sale for $34 at Amazon, which saves $10 from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. 20W will be plenty of power to run lightweight things like garden watering systems or other items like that, making this a solid off-grid option on a budget. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

14 HOURS AGO