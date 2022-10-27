Read full article on original website
Rutgers hopes for historic season ahead of opener vs. Columbia
Rutgers can make program history with a 2023 NCAA Tournament berth. The first step on that path comes Monday in
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Denny McLain wins AL Cy Young
1913 — Notre Dame meets Army for the first time and comes away with a 35-13 win behind Gus Dorias’ 14-of-17 passing for 243 yards. 1938 — George Woolf, riding for regular jockey Red Pollard, leads Seabiscuit to a four-length victory over the heavily favored U.S. Triple Crown champion, War Admiral, in the Pimlico Special match race at Baltimore. A crowd of 40,000 spectators turn out for the winner-take-all match race with a purse of $15,000.
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 118, Washington 111
Percentages: FG .561, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Niang 4-7, Melton 2-4, Harden 2-6, Maxey 2-6, Harris 1-3, Tucker 1-3, Thybulle 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Harrell 2, Harris). Turnovers: 13 (Harden 4, Maxey 3, Milton 2, Melton, Niang, Thybulle, Tucker). Steals: 14 (Harris...
Porterville Recorder
Lions fire defensive backs coach after 1-6 start
DETROIT (AP) — In each of the first two years of Dan Campbell’s tenure with the Detroit Lions, he’s had to make major changes in his coaching staff midway through the season. Last year, he took play-calling duties away from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn after an 0-8...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 121, Memphis 105
MEMPHIS (105) Aldama 1-7 1-2 3, Brooks 6-16 4-8 19, Adams 1-4 0-1 2, Konchar 2-8 0-0 4, Morant 12-18 12-15 37, Clarke 4-7 0-2 8, Lofton Jr. 2-5 1-2 5, Roddy 0-8 2-2 2, Tillman 3-4 2-7 8, Chandler 1-3 1-3 3, Jones 5-9 0-0 12, Williams Jr. 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-92 23-42 105.
Porterville Recorder
This Date in Baseball-Campanella wins NL MVP
1916 — New York theater owner and producer Harry H. Frazee bought the Boston Red Sox for $675,000. 1938 — Ernie Lombardi of Cincinnati won the National League MVP award. Lombardi led the league in batting with a .342 mark. 1951 — Brooklyn’s Roy Campanella won the first...
Porterville Recorder
Mariota doing just enough to keep Falcons in first place
ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota just wanted another chance to pull out a victory after he threw an interception on the first possession of overtime. Three plays after C.J. Henderson returned the pick 54 yards, it still looked bleak for Atlanta as Carolina sent out kicker Eddy Piñeiro to try a winning 32-yard field goal. But Mariota and the Falcons got just the break they were looking for when Piñeiro missed wide left.
Indiana high school girls basketball is back! Here's what you need to know.
Welcome back, everyone! The high school girls basketball season begins Tuesday night with 48 games on the docket for opening night. It's been a while since the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign, so here's a crash course on the major offseason happenings. Preseason Super Team:Get to know Central Indiana's best...
Porterville Recorder
Eagles head into short week standing as lone unbeaten at 7-0
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown had already caught three touchdown passes and was running toward his fourth when — boom! — he got caught from behind and had to settle for a mere 43-yard gain. “My teammates gave me a hard time for that,” Brown said, laughing....
