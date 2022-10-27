ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Today in Sports History-Denny McLain wins AL Cy Young

1913 — Notre Dame meets Army for the first time and comes away with a 35-13 win behind Gus Dorias’ 14-of-17 passing for 243 yards. 1938 — George Woolf, riding for regular jockey Red Pollard, leads Seabiscuit to a four-length victory over the heavily favored U.S. Triple Crown champion, War Admiral, in the Pimlico Special match race at Baltimore. A crowd of 40,000 spectators turn out for the winner-take-all match race with a purse of $15,000.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Philadelphia 118, Washington 111

Percentages: FG .561, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Niang 4-7, Melton 2-4, Harden 2-6, Maxey 2-6, Harris 1-3, Tucker 1-3, Thybulle 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Harrell 2, Harris). Turnovers: 13 (Harden 4, Maxey 3, Milton 2, Melton, Niang, Thybulle, Tucker). Steals: 14 (Harris...
WASHINGTON STATE
Lions fire defensive backs coach after 1-6 start

DETROIT (AP) — In each of the first two years of Dan Campbell’s tenure with the Detroit Lions, he’s had to make major changes in his coaching staff midway through the season. Last year, he took play-calling duties away from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn after an 0-8...
DETROIT, MI
Utah 121, Memphis 105

MEMPHIS (105) Aldama 1-7 1-2 3, Brooks 6-16 4-8 19, Adams 1-4 0-1 2, Konchar 2-8 0-0 4, Morant 12-18 12-15 37, Clarke 4-7 0-2 8, Lofton Jr. 2-5 1-2 5, Roddy 0-8 2-2 2, Tillman 3-4 2-7 8, Chandler 1-3 1-3 3, Jones 5-9 0-0 12, Williams Jr. 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-92 23-42 105.
MEMPHIS, TN
This Date in Baseball-Campanella wins NL MVP

1916 — New York theater owner and producer Harry H. Frazee bought the Boston Red Sox for $675,000. 1938 — Ernie Lombardi of Cincinnati won the National League MVP award. Lombardi led the league in batting with a .342 mark. 1951 — Brooklyn’s Roy Campanella won the first...
ARIZONA STATE
Mariota doing just enough to keep Falcons in first place

ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota just wanted another chance to pull out a victory after he threw an interception on the first possession of overtime. Three plays after C.J. Henderson returned the pick 54 yards, it still looked bleak for Atlanta as Carolina sent out kicker Eddy Piñeiro to try a winning 32-yard field goal. But Mariota and the Falcons got just the break they were looking for when Piñeiro missed wide left.
ATLANTA, GA
Eagles head into short week standing as lone unbeaten at 7-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown had already caught three touchdown passes and was running toward his fourth when — boom! — he got caught from behind and had to settle for a mere 43-yard gain. “My teammates gave me a hard time for that,” Brown said, laughing....
PHILADELPHIA, PA

