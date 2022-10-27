Read full article on original website
A 36-year-old man beat and strangled a woman he and his brother picked up in Santa Ana and then dumped her body, which was set afire, in a parking lot of an Irvine business on a Labor Day weekend 13 years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Monday — as the defendant’s attorney said the man has a low IQ and didn’t have the frame of mind at the time to commit first- degree murder.
LOS ANGELES — A man has pleaded no contest to sexually assaulting and killing a teenage girl and a woman whose bodies were found less than a year apart dumped beside freeways in Los Angeles. According to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Geovanni...
On Monday, October 10, 2022 at 1610 hrs., a suspect jumped the rear wall of the residence and entered via an unlocked back slider door. The victim was inside of the residence, and the suspect followed her into her bedroom where he demanded the victim’s purse. The suspect then fled the location over the back wall onto Newland St.
CRITICAL MISSING PERSON: Richard Heiserman (75) Mr. Heiserman was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, Led Zeppelin t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black cowboy hat. He has dementia and high blood pressure and requires medication. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?. Mr. Heiserman was...
WESTMINISTER, Calif. — A couple has been arrested after their alleged involvement in a home invasion of their own family’s house in California. According to a news release from the Westminister Police Department, Thursday morning just after 2:30 a.m., officers were called out to a house near the 14300 block of Pine Street for a report of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman who were bleeding from the head.
A 36-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted Aug. 23 of two counts of robbery, one count of battery...
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 0121 hrs., a suspect unlawfully entered the Lighthouse Self Storage facility at 14400 Beach Blvd. and stole several items from a unit. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. The suspect then fled the...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach. The discovery was made just before 3 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just south of Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness...
An argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center, authorities said Friday.
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
A 44-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 16 years to life in prison for strangling and stabbing his girlfriend to death with a screwdriver in their Santa Ana apartment nearly five years ago.
UPDATE: Monday, October 31 Authorities tell News Channel 3 that after an investigation, "it was determined a kidnapping did not occur" and the two suspects who had been detained were released. An adult male subject was reported to have been arrested for child endangerment and resisting an executive officer "due to his failure to cooperate The post Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation appeared first on KESQ.
A man who recently visited the Walt Disney World Resort simply did not think the rules inside the parks applied to him or his child, and his actions have cost him criminal charges and a court date. According to Orange County Court records, 38-year-old Baica Crisan was arrested at Magic...
A man was injured Sunday afternoon after being shot in North Long Beach, police said. The shooting took place around 12:43 p.m. in the 5500 block of Ackerfield Avenue. Officers responded to the area following reports of a possible stabbing, and upon arrival, found a man with a puncture or entry wound to his left rib area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Orange County has been grappling with the release of an FBI affidavit alleging widespread corruption in Anaheim for nearly six months, and questions are beginning to grow over whether the investigation stopped at the city limits. In the months after its release, the Mayor of Anaheim and a prominent Democratic...
A man who pleaded no contest to assaulting a 16-year- old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison.
A man died early Saturday morning after he was shot at point blank range while sitting at a bus stop in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the bus stop at the intersection of West 8th Street and South Union Avenue around midnight. There they found a man […]
Two adults and two children were kidnapped during a violent home invasion in Westminster early Friday, and a relative is one of two people arrested in the attack, police said. The incident was reported around 2:35 a.m. in the 14300 block of Pine Street. A man and a woman were found bleeding from head injuries, […]
A 36-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer.
A Koreatown smoke shop employee was sentenced today to 15 years to life in state prison for fatally stabbing a Los Angeles man whom he accused of shoplifting from the business.
