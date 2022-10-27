ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Retrial begins in killing and dumping of body in Irvine

A 36-year-old man beat and strangled a woman he and his brother picked up in Santa Ana and then dumped her body, which was set afire, in a parking lot of an Irvine business on a Labor Day weekend 13 years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Monday — as the defendant’s attorney said the man has a low IQ and didn’t have the frame of mind at the time to commit first- degree murder.
IRVINE, CA
The Westminster police are searching for a home burglary suspect

On Monday, October 10, 2022 at 1610 hrs., a suspect jumped the rear wall of the residence and entered via an unlocked back slider door. The victim was inside of the residence, and the suspect followed her into her bedroom where he demanded the victim’s purse. The suspect then fled the location over the back wall onto Newland St.
WESTMINSTER, CA
An elderly man with dementia is missing in Costa Mesa

CRITICAL MISSING PERSON: Richard Heiserman (75) Mr. Heiserman was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, Led Zeppelin t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black cowboy hat. He has dementia and high blood pressure and requires medication. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?. Mr. Heiserman was...
COSTA MESA, CA
Police: Couple arrested after home invasion in California; victims were their family members

WESTMINISTER, Calif. — A couple has been arrested after their alleged involvement in a home invasion of their own family’s house in California. According to a news release from the Westminister Police Department, Thursday morning just after 2:30 a.m., officers were called out to a house near the 14300 block of Pine Street for a report of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman who were bleeding from the head.
COSTA MESA, CA
Body found on Orange County freeway

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach. The discovery was made just before 3 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just south of Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation

UPDATE: Monday, October 31 Authorities tell News Channel 3 that after an investigation, "it was determined a kidnapping did not occur" and the two suspects who had been detained were released. An adult male subject was reported to have been arrested for child endangerment and resisting an executive officer "due to his failure to cooperate The post Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Man wounded in North Long Beach shooting, police say

A man was injured Sunday afternoon after being shot in North Long Beach, police said. The shooting took place around 12:43 p.m. in the 5500 block of Ackerfield Avenue. Officers responded to the area following reports of a possible stabbing, and upon arrival, found a man with a puncture or entry wound to his left rib area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
Is the FBI Still Investigating in Irvine?

Orange County has been grappling with the release of an FBI affidavit alleging widespread corruption in Anaheim for nearly six months, and questions are beginning to grow over whether the investigation stopped at the city limits. In the months after its release, the Mayor of Anaheim and a prominent Democratic...
IRVINE, CA

