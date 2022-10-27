Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
State: Proposed 'blue ammonia' plant could mean 350 new jobs
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (AP) — A startup company is considering southeast Louisiana's Ascension Parish as a site for a large-scale hydrogen-ammonia production facility that would create 350 jobs, the state economic development department said Monday. The proposed facility being considered by Clean Hydrogen Works would produce “blue ammonia,” a clean...
KTBS
Student organization Ratio Christi seeks to find truth and reason behind beliefs
Christian apologetics student organization Ratio Christi seeks to find the truth and reason behind its beliefs through weekly meetings and displays in Free Speech Alley. Mechanical engineering senior Samuel Gilliam is the current president and has been a part of the organization since 2019. His job is to facilitate and moderate conversation and discussion while sometimes also leading the discussions.
Comments / 0