The 2022 "People's Choice Awards" Nominees are...

 4 days ago
The "People's Choice Awards" announced their nominees yesterday.  The most surprising thing is Taylor Swift's album "Midnights" is nominated for Album of 2022, and "Anti-Hero" is up for Music Video of 2022.

These came out LESS THAN A WEEK AGO. (!!!)

Bad Bunny led the music categories with seven nominations, followed by Harry Styles with six. Both are up for Male Artist, Song, Album, and Music Video of 2022.

The other Male Artist nominees are Charlie Puth , Drake , Jack Harlow , The Weeknd , Kendrick Lamar , and Luke Combs .

The nominees for the Female Artist of the Year are Beyoncé , Camila Cabello , Doja Cat , Lady Gaga , Lizzo , Megan Thee Stallion , Nicki Minaj , and Taylor Swift .

The Group of 2022 nominees are BTS , Blackpink , Coldplay , Panic! At the Disco , Imagine Dragons , OneRepublic , 5 Seconds of Summer , and Maneskin .

The nominees for the Movie of 2022 are "Bullet Train" , "Elvis" , "Nope" , "The Batman" , "Top Gun: Maverick" , "Jurassic World Dominion" , "Thor: Love and Thunder" , and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" .

And the nominees for TV Show of 2022 includes "Better Call Saul" , "House of the Dragon" , "Obi-Wan Kenobi" , "Stranger Things" , and "This Is Us" .

Voting in all three dozen categories is now open until November 9th at VotePCA.com . The show airs live on December 6th at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on E! and NBC. Kenan Thompson is hosting.

Rihanna Debuts New Song 'Lift Me Up' As A Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Rihanna is back with her first solo track in six years, and it's iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere. On Friday, October 28, the 9x Grammy award winner released "Lift Me Up" off the official soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song acts as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman that was co-written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coolger and Rihanna herself. It was recorded in five countries and is produced by Göransson. Along with "Lift Me Up," Rihanna also has another ballad on the soundtrack, "Born Again." Both songs will appear during the film's beginning and end credits.
Frankie Jonas & His Girlfriend Dress Up As Joe Jonas & Taylor Swift

Frankie Jonas took some inspiration from his older brother Joe Jonas for Halloween this year. The youngest Jonas Brother shared photos and videos of him and his girlfriend Anna Olson dressed up as Joe and Taylor Swift. Specifically, their outfits in the 2009 documentary concert, Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience.
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Share Halloween Photos Amid Breakup Rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween. Megan shared several photos of their costumes suggesting that the couple is going strong despite recent rumors that they quietly broke up. According to People, Megan and MGK's outfits referenced the former couple's looks at the 1995 grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
