piratemedia1.com
Conrad’s game winning kick sends the Pirates bowling
East Carolina University (6-3, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) football defeated Brigham Young University (BYU) (4-5, 0-0 Independent) on Oct. 28 in a 27-24 victory that came down to the wire in Provo, Utah. BYU, as many of the Pirates’ opponents before, won the coin toss and elected to defer the...
piratemedia1.com
ECU soccer ends season with a tie
The East Carolina University soccer team (8-7-2, 3-3-1 American Athletic Conference) ended their season scoreless to the University of Cincinnati (7-2-6, 3-1-3) on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. in Johnson Stadium for the final game of the season. The game against Cincinnati was the Pirates senior night and the team...
