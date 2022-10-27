ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Dracula-Themed Garlic Crusher Is Clever And Convenient

By Anna Weaver
 4 days ago
Amazon

The dreaded garlic clove may bring woe to Dracula as part of vampiric legend, but when it comes to making life easier in the kitchen, it turns out these two are totally simpatico.

Transylvania’s most famous resident can take his revenge on those vexing herbs through the Ototo Gracula Garlic Crusher. This twist-top garlic peeler and press sells for $24.95 on Amazon right now, a 17% discount off its regular price of $29.95. (There’s also a 10% coupon currently available.)

This garlic crusher is a versatile little item. With a few twists, Gracula can smash up other small items, like ginger pieces, nuts and chili peppers. It can also separate the garlic clove’s outer peel from its edible innards.

Bonus points for this handheld kitchen tool’s being BPA-free and dishwasher safe for extra easy cleanup. Plus, just look at it! Adorable!

We’re not the only ones to think so. Ototo’s Gracula garlic crusher has a stellar 4.6 out of 5 stars among more than 4,200 ratings.

“I love garlic — I’m definitely not a vampire! But I hate garlic presses. Whenever I use one the garlic seems to get stuck, they’re hard to clean, I just gave up using them,” wrote Amazon reviewer Aaron P. “I don’t mind chopping garlic occasionally, but it’s a bit of a pain. I saw this and thought, it’s worth a try and if nothing else at least it’s cute. But it works wonderfully! It crushes the garlic into a nice mince and is super easy to clean.”

Another option that does leave you sans an adorable kitchen gadget but with a little more time on your hands is buying pre-minced or crushed garlic. Just skip the garlic crusher step altogether! Dracula would probably approve of that no-garlic-contact move.

Ototo has plenty of other cute kitchen tools as well. For example, this fun “Agatha” purple witch spoon holder and steam releaser will have you flying through your kitchen tasks for $18.95 (also a 17% discount).

To continue that spooky vibe, the brand has a $23.96 Vino bat-shaped wine corkscrew and beer bottle opener that’ll get some laughs when you use it. Wings go up when you start to remove a cork. Wings go down when you pop it out or use the bottle opener bat face. There’s also a festive parrot version called Pinot.

And there are plenty of non-batty/witchy/vampire-y tools in Ototo’s store, from the Nessie ladle spoon to the Barry the Bear box cheese grater.

You might want to bookmark their page for the upcoming holiday shopping season. This collection of useful kitchen gadgets and accessories, all with playful and clever designs, should delight all those who are young (and young at heart) on your Christmas list.

Simplemost

