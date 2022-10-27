Read full article on original website
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Rising stars to watch at World Cup: Pedri, Bellingham, Reyna
ROME — (AP) — Spain's Pedri González will highlight the list of teenagers who could make an impact at the World Cup. Others include England's Jude Bellingham, Germany's Jamal Musiala and American teammates Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah. All five players are 19, although Reyna turns 20...
T20 World Cup Super 12s: England v New Zealand – live
Over-by-over report: England take on New Zealand at the Gabba in a match vital for their T20 World Cup fortunes. Join Geoff Lemon for updates
