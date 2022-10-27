ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rising stars to watch at World Cup: Pedri, Bellingham, Reyna

ROME — (AP) — Spain's Pedri González will highlight the list of teenagers who could make an impact at the World Cup. Others include England's Jude Bellingham, Germany's Jamal Musiala and American teammates Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah. All five players are 19, although Reyna turns 20...

Comments / 0

Community Policy