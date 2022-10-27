ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Once falling apart, Christo Umbrellas mural on Eye Street restored and remade

The original mural had been in serious disrepair for well over a decade, with faded, peeling paint and the integrity of the wall behind it also crumbling. But now the outdoor mural at Eye and 19th streets in downtown Bakersfield has been completely remade, with surface repair and a whole new image that still pays respect to the old one.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County Animal Services announces 'Mega Adoption' event Sunday

Kern County Animal Services announced more than 40 local organizations plan to take part in the fourth “Mega Adoption” event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Stramler Park. “Kern County Animal Services will be joined by the city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, the city of...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield man seeks prison release roughly 40 years after conviction

Eighty-year-old Doris Shotwell knows she’s too old to be fasting without food or water for consecutive days. But the Bakersfield mother sees little choice when her son has been locked up for roughly 40 years for a murder where he didn't pull the trigger. Praying to God about her children and fasting are her steadfast ways to hope for 60-year-old Cedric Struggs’ release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Ex-Condors head athletic trainer charged with 2 felonies

A former Condors head athletic trainer was charged Monday with two felonies related to contacting a minor for sex. Chad Drown was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with contacting a minor with an intent to commit a sexual offense and for contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense. He is scheduled to be formally arraigned on these charges Nov. 14 in Kern County Superior Court.
KERN COUNTY, CA

