Bakersfield Californian
Once falling apart, Christo Umbrellas mural on Eye Street restored and remade
The original mural had been in serious disrepair for well over a decade, with faded, peeling paint and the integrity of the wall behind it also crumbling. But now the outdoor mural at Eye and 19th streets in downtown Bakersfield has been completely remade, with surface repair and a whole new image that still pays respect to the old one.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County Animal Services announces 'Mega Adoption' event Sunday
Kern County Animal Services announced more than 40 local organizations plan to take part in the fourth “Mega Adoption” event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Stramler Park. “Kern County Animal Services will be joined by the city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, the city of...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield man seeks prison release roughly 40 years after conviction
Eighty-year-old Doris Shotwell knows she’s too old to be fasting without food or water for consecutive days. But the Bakersfield mother sees little choice when her son has been locked up for roughly 40 years for a murder where he didn't pull the trigger. Praying to God about her children and fasting are her steadfast ways to hope for 60-year-old Cedric Struggs’ release.
Bakersfield Californian
Ex-Condors head athletic trainer charged with 2 felonies
A former Condors head athletic trainer was charged Monday with two felonies related to contacting a minor for sex. Chad Drown was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with contacting a minor with an intent to commit a sexual offense and for contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense. He is scheduled to be formally arraigned on these charges Nov. 14 in Kern County Superior Court.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD asks for public's help to find 2 suspects in attempted theft
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two suspects sought for the attempted grand theft of two off-road go-karts. The attempted theft happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. July 27 in the 2900 block of Hollins Street.
