ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother is behind bars after her one-year-old baby died at their home in Anderson, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said three kids were in a bathtub at a home on Lemans Drive while their mother, Jenna Feathers, was home. The youngest child, a one-year-old infant, was found unresponsive and immediately taken to the hospital once their other family members returned home and called 911.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO