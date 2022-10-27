ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Jimmy Weisner
4d ago

My ? Would be how did she get into 7 facilities in a short period of time! I worked in the Hospital and they do a background check on you before you are hired and talked to 3 References so how did she get these jobs ?

Cissie Nall
4d ago

With all the jobs available now & unemployment down at lowest level in, seems like decades, she couldn't find a job legitimately ? Companies are begging for workers. Incentive packages, only fantasies could imagine, are being offered for those to plz come to work for them... Am I not seeing something here ? You'd rather put the health of the elderly at risk, for what ? Are these healthcare nurses being paid a lot more than we believe they are at assisted living centers ?I'm, just befuddle. Is anyone else confused ? Do I have something wrong in my facts ? Plz advise. I'd really like to know. Thank you.

Selena Mack
4d ago

As usual they buy their degrees, license or have no license stolen America and want to be superior. The only way you can get ahead is by dishonesty then make the hard workers seem as though you are the hard workers. So guess what, they stop working or do as little for you..IJS! .

