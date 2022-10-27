ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerritos, CA

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, October 30, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, October 30, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. High temperatures are expected...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Top Ten Stories for October 23 through October 29

Top Ten Stories for October 23 through October 29 include murder in Long Beach, Halloween in Anaheim, and distracted driving. Top Ten Stories for October 23 through October 29 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover graphic...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, November 1, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. A chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Bring joy to local families by donating to Garden Grove’s holiday gift drive

The City of Garden Grove’s youth and family centers are seeking donations for the 2022 Garden Grove Holiday Drive, which works to bring joy, hope, and holiday spirit to local children and families that are underserved. From Tuesday, November 1 through Friday, December 9, unwrapped toys and board games can be dropped off at the recreation counter, located in Garden Grove City Hall, at 11222 Acacia Parkway; Buena Clinton Youth and Family Center, located at 12661 Sunswept Avenue; and Magnolia Park Family Resource Center, located at 11402 Magnolia Street.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Los Angeles GOP Chairman Tim O’Reilly to speak to Long Beach Republican Women Federated

Tim O’Reilly, chairman of the Los Angeles GOP Executive Board, will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, November 12, 2022, breakfast meeting. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. with a scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
LONG BEACH, CA
Man running across Pacific Coast Highway struck and killed

On Oct. 27, 2022 at approximately 6:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Channel Drive regarding an injury traffic accident, which resulted in the death of a male adult pedestrian. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered an injured pedestrian in southbound lanes of...
LONG BEACH, CA
Seven day local weather forecast for October 30 through November 05

Seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29. Details for seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29. Sunday: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly clear,...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
OC health officials strongly encouraging residents to follow disease prevention measures

Due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits for respiratory infections, the County Health Officer and OC Health Care Agency (HCA) Medical Directors are strongly encouraging Orange County residents to follow disease preventive measures. “Orange County is seeing very high numbers respiratory illness, specifically Respiratory Syncytial...
Follow the money in the 2022 Cypress Council election: Scott Minikus

The City of Cypress has posted online the campaign finance disclosure statements (“460s” and “497s”) for all the candidates running for City Council next month. Once the page displays after you click the link, you will need to scroll down to see the list of qualified candidates. Clicking on a particular candidate’s name will expand the list to display details about that candidate.
CYPRESS, CA
Huntington Beach Police Department awarded grant from the Office of Traffic Safety for bicycle and pedestrian safety program

The Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) received a $44,035.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) that will fund activities emphasizing the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians. “Every bicyclist and pedestrian should feel safe on the road,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “Education is one of many important...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
35-year-old man shot and killed in Long Beach

On Oct. 27, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue regarding multiple gunshots heard in the area and a person down in the alleyway, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult...
LONG BEACH, CA

